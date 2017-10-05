America First Energy Conference Announced

Press release:
The America First Energy Conference examining the scientific, economic, and political foundations of the America First Energy Plan will be gathering in Houston, Texas at the J.W. Marriott Hotel on Thursday, November 9, 2017.
This conference will bring together some of the country’s most prominent energy policy experts including:
- Myron Ebell, Director of Energy Policy, Competitive Enterprise Institute
- David Legates, Professor of Climatology, University of Delaware
- Anthony Lupo, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Missouri
- David Schnare, Director, Free-Market Environmental Law Clinic
- James Enstrom, President, Scientific Integrity Institute
- Robert Phalen, Professor of Medicine, University of California-Irvine
- Ross McKitrick, Professor of Economics, University of Guelph
- Mark Krumenacher, Senior Vice President, GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc.
- Isaac Orr, Research Fellow for Energy Policy, The Heartland Institute
- Roger Bezdek, President, MISI
- Nick Loris, Energy Economist, The Heritage Foundation
- Craig Idso, founder, Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change
- Michelle Smith, farmer and rancher, VP of Land at Quiat Companies
- Hal Doiron, NASA Engineer (Apollo Project) The Right Climate Stuff
Additional speakers to be announced soon include a senior member of the Trump administration, a state attorney general, and leaders in the energy industry.
Panels and speakers include:
Energy and Prosperity
- Roger Bezdek
- Nick Loris
- TBA
Climate Science
- Anthony Lupo
- David Legates
- TBA
Shale Oil and Gas Revolution
- Mark Krumenacher
- Isaac Orr
- Bud Weinstein
Future of Coal
- Two coal executives talk; moderated by former coal executive
Social Cost of Carbon Dioxide
- Kevin Dayaratna
- Ross McKitrick
- Paul Driessen
Energy and Agriculture
- Craig Idso
- Will Happer
- Michelle Smith
Reforming EPA
- Steve Milloy
- David Schnare
- David Stevenson
