America First Energy Conference Announced

Press release:

The America First Energy Conference examining the scientific, economic, and political foundations of the America First Energy Plan will be gathering in Houston, Texas at the J.W. Marriott Hotel on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

This conference will bring together some of the country’s most prominent energy policy experts including:

Myron Ebell, Director of Energy Policy, Competitive Enterprise Institute

David Legates, Professor of Climatology, University of Delaware

Anthony Lupo, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Missouri

David Schnare, Director, Free-Market Environmental Law Clinic

James Enstrom, President, Scientific Integrity Institute

Robert Phalen, Professor of Medicine, University of California-Irvine

Ross McKitrick, Professor of Economics, University of Guelph

Mark Krumenacher, Senior Vice President, GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc.

Isaac Orr, Research Fellow for Energy Policy, The Heartland Institute

Roger Bezdek, President, MISI

Nick Loris, Energy Economist, The Heritage Foundation

Craig Idso, founder, Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change

Michelle Smith, farmer and rancher, VP of Land at Quiat Companies

Hal Doiron, NASA Engineer (Apollo Project) The Right Climate Stuff

Additional speakers to be announced soon include a senior member of the Trump administration, a state attorney general, and leaders in the energy industry.

Panels and speakers include:

Energy and Prosperity

Roger Bezdek

Nick Loris

TBA

Climate Science

Anthony Lupo

David Legates

TBA

Shale Oil and Gas Revolution

Mark Krumenacher

Isaac Orr

Bud Weinstein

Future of Coal

Two coal executives talk; moderated by former coal executive

Social Cost of Carbon Dioxide

Kevin Dayaratna

Ross McKitrick

Paul Driessen

Energy and Agriculture

Craig Idso

Will Happer

Michelle Smith

Reforming EPA

Steve Milloy

David Schnare

David Stevenson

REGISTER HERE

Advertisements