Biden EPA Unveils New CO2 Crackdown On Coal & Natural Gas Power Plants – Claim to achieve ‘climate and public health benefits’

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
34 Comments

From CLIMATE DEPOT

The EPA release claimed that the new regulations would produce “climate and public health benefits” worth $85 billion over the next two decades, as well as prevent premature deaths and hospital visits as a result of decreased particulate matter emissions. …

EPA Administrator Michael Regan: “Alongside historic investment taking place across America in clean energy manufacturing and deployment, these proposals will help deliver tremendous benefits to the American people, cutting climate pollution and other harmful pollutants, protecting people’s health, and driving American innovation.”

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin: “This administration is determined to advance its radical climate agenda and has made it clear they are hellbent on doing everything in their power to regulate coal and gas-fueled power plants out of existence, no matter the cost to energy security and reliability,” the lawmaker said.

#

Marc Morano comment: “The Biden administration is not content to collapse our transportation system with gas, powered car bans, and EV mandates or to collapse our agricultural system with restrictions on meat-eating and high-yield agriculture. Biden continues his efforts to collapse American energy with his relentless war on reliable power with this EPA plan. This will only result in higher prices and shortages and do nothing for the alleged climate threat. The Biden administration is on a roll to crush Americans: Shortages, skyrocketing prices, destroying U.S. appliances with more water and power restrictions, stifling our air conditioning, and now even more restrictions on U.S. domestic energy production. Will they apply these same ‘climate pollution’ standards to windmills, solar panels, and EV batteries made in China?!”

By: Admin – Climate Depot

https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-epa-unveils-new-crackdown-on-power-plants

By  Ben Zeisloft

The Environmental Protection Agency released new carbon emissions standards for power plants that burn coal and natural gas, a move which some energy experts and lawmakers caution will decrease power reliability and artificially increase electricity costs for households.

The new regulations unveiled on Thursday morning would seek to avoid 617 million metric tons of total carbon dioxide emissions through 2042, equal to the emissions produced by half of the nation’s cars, as well as reduce the amount of particulate matter released into the atmosphere. The proposed limits would “require ambitious reductions in carbon pollution based on proven and cost-effective control technologies” at coal and natural gas plants, which account for 60% of power generation in the nation, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

“By proposing new standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants, EPA is delivering on its mission to reduce harmful pollution that threatens people’s health and wellbeing,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a press release. “EPA’s proposal relies on proven, readily available technologies to limit carbon pollution and seizes the momentum already underway in the power sector to move toward a cleaner future. Alongside historic investment taking place across America in clean energy manufacturing and deployment, these proposals will help deliver tremendous benefits to the American people, cutting climate pollution and other harmful pollutants, protecting people’s health, and driving American innovation.”

The release claimed that the new regulations would produce “climate and public health benefits” worth $85 billion over the next two decades, as well as prevent premature deaths and hospital visits as a result of decreased particulate matter emissions. The new rules had been widely expected for weeks before their public release.

Jason Isaac, a director at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told The Daily Wire that the new regulations are “far-reaching” and will inevitably raise power costs for households.

“Carbon capture technologies are so expensive that the result will be the sudden retirement of reliable generation, and there will be nothing to replace it,” Isaac said. “This is a prime example of an unelected executive agency run amok, with a single-minded agenda of eliminating fossil fuels and controlling how we produce and consume energy regardless of the costs or consequences, all while doing nothing to mitigate a changing climate.”

The new emissions standards come months after the Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia v. EPA that federal agencies cannot assert “highly consequential power beyond what Congress could reasonably be understood to have granted.” Steve Milloy, a senior legal fellow at the Energy and Environmental Legal Institute, told The Daily Wire that the regulations have “no chance of withstanding” scrutiny from the Supreme Court but noted that a ruling might not come for many years, thereby allowing “much damage” to the power grid.

The Biden administration has established a “whole-of-government effort” to reduce carbon emissions in the public and private sectors. Beyond the introduction of additional EPA rules that would aim to increase nationwide adoption of electric cars, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm recently voiced support for a policy that would transition the military to rely exclusively upon electric vehicles by 2030.

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a frequent skeptic of Biden administration energy policies, announced on Wednesday that he would oppose every EPA nominee from the White House until the power plant rules are reversed.

“This administration is determined to advance its radical climate agenda and has made it clear they are hellbent on doing everything in their power to regulate coal and gas-fueled power plants out of existence, no matter the cost to energy security and reliability,” the lawmaker said.

Gunga Din
May 13, 2023 2:39 pm

The Executive Branch’s original purpose was to enforce the Laws passed by Congress. It or any of it’s agencies, all the way up to the Oval Office, does not have the Constitutional authority to make “regulations” that have the effect of Law.

9
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Gunga Din
May 13, 2023 2:58 pm

Let me sharpen that a bit.

The relevant law school course is a third year biggy, called administrative law. As a long held practical matter, Congress cannot legislate every detail on every thing. So they can delegate ‘detail’ powers to the various agencies of the Executive branch that they authorize and then fund. Here, EPA. So the executive agencies can make regulations with the force of law when specifically so delegated.

The newish SCOTUS ‘major questions doctrine’ puts a big check on that, holding that on ‘major questions’ (under defined as yet) Agencies cannot make policy regulations where Congress has not clearly delegated. In essence, unless Congress specifically delegated, agencies cannot do what only Congress can.

8
Rod Evans
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 9:53 pm

Run, can you let the Democrat Party know. I don’t think any of them made it to the third year of law school.

0
Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 2:42 pm

There are two big legal issues here that the EPA will NOT be able to overcome:

  1. There is NO commercially viable CCS, so EPA cannot mandate it per the explicit wording of the Clean Air Act itself. See my comment today to the previous post on this issue.
  2. This regulation triggers the newish SCOTUS major questions doctrine. Congress did NOT give EPA the right to reorder the electricity generation sector of the economy. And that is certainly a MAJOR question that only Congress can decide. Multistate electricity grids are within the Congressional purview of the interstate commerce clause of Article 1 Section 8.3.

So this Biden EPA attempt deliberately flaunts the law, like so much else Biden does:

  1. Redefining Title 9 specific ‘sex’ as self identified gender.
  2. Illegal immigrant ‘parole’ in violation of existing asylum law.
  3. Pretending 14A section 4 obviates Congressional debt limits, when A1 section 8.2 clearly gives borrowing power (or limits thereto) to Congress.
  4. Saying Hunter did nothing wrong, when Hunter’s own laptop proves he did.
  5. Failing to hold GoM O&G leases mandated by law.

Not going to end well for Biden. He is apparently gunning to replace Buchanan or Carter as the worst president ever. He is succeeding, by a wide margin. Or, as Obama said about his VP, ‘Never underestimate Joe’s ability to eff things up.’ The only time Obama was right about anything.

22
Tom.1
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 2:53 pm

When they are flaunting the law, as you correctly point out, I don’t think they would let 1. or 2. stand in their way. SCOTUS is to blame for all of this because of their ruling in Massachusetts vs EPA. Regulating CO2 as a pollutant should have required an act of Congress.

4
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom.1
May 13, 2023 4:31 pm

T1, I agree in principle but not as a matter of law. Mass. v. EPA was about whether the EPA had the power to declare CO2 a pollutant, since it had not. Unfortunately, under the Clean Air Act (CAA), Congress made the mistake of defining a pollutant as that which pollutes. Circular. So when IPCC says CO2 is harmful, it follows it pollutes, so follows EPA can define it as a pollutant. The fault lies with Congress in a bad definition. Mass. V EPA was unfortunately correctly decided,

0
Tom.1
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 5:42 pm

I would just further note that it was a 5-4 decision, so there are apparently grounds for dissent. I dissent.

0
czechlist
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 5:58 pm

is there any substance which is not harmful at some concentration?
Does common sense have any legal application?
rhetorical
IMO the major problem with our governments is they are mainly comprsed of and overseen by lawyers parsing every sentence for precedents and seeking plausible deniability so they are never held accountable. They write laws in language and punctuation which other lawyers will argue the meaning and intent in front of lawyer judges and then raise the decision to a higher court of lawyers who reach a differnt conclusion.
They know nothing (a good old honest name for a political party) about STEM and rely on “experts” whose “expertise” they are unqualified to evaluate and are easily influenced by “concensus”as they believe in majority opinion (facts be. ..) and compromise – neither of which have any scientific value.
For ever and ever, Amen.
czechlist complete

1
Vlad the Impaler
Reply to  czechlist
May 13, 2023 7:12 pm

” … There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals, one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What’s there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced nor objectively interpreted — — — and you create a nation of law breakers — — — and then you cash in on guilt. Now, that’s the system … … … ”

— — Ayn Rand
Atlas Shrugged

“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions into the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”

— — Thomas Sowell

4
Redge
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 10:30 pm

Dihydrogen monoxide is also harmful but I don’t want to give them ideas

0
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 4:26 pm

‘He is apparently gunning to replace Buchanan or Carter as the worst president ever.’

In my opinion, the worst presidents vastly expanded Federal power and/or dragged the US into senseless wars. I’d put Lincoln, Wilson, FDR, Johnson and Bush II way ahead of your nominees.

0
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
May 13, 2023 5:43 pm

No president has been worse than Joe Biden.

And Biden’s first term isn’t even finished yet.

It’s no contest: Joe Biden is the Worst President Ever!

7
Dena
Reply to  Tom Abbott
May 13, 2023 8:48 pm

In modern times, that would be correct. All combined Woodrow Wilson is the worst. He is the one who defined rule through executive action. FDR learn it from him and Johnson learned it from FDR. I am not exactly sure where Biden came up with idea but he has always been power hungry and corrupt so it could have been anywhere.

1
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Tom Abbott
May 13, 2023 9:51 pm

Who’s worse, the puppet currently being wielded by the deep state, or his predecessors who created the deep state?

0
Tom Halla
May 13, 2023 2:55 pm

Biden is following the George Wallace playbook, and like Kathy Hochul, giving a metaphoric finger to the Supreme Court.

0
Dan Pangburn
May 13, 2023 3:16 pm

The irony is that curtailing the use of fossil fuels will have no significant effect on climate.
This is a graph of energy flux vs wavenumber. The black body curves are also (given a typical atmosphere) constant altitude curves. Equivalent altitudes for standard atmosphere are given in upper right corner of the graph. The jagged red line below wavenumber 600 is for water vapor. Outward directed radiation from WV from as low as 2 km can make it all the way to space while CO2 does not significantly radiate to space until the tropopause and above. Note that the CO2 radiation follows the BB curve at the tropopause. The radiation from WV radiates to space the energy absorbed by all IR active molecules including WV and CO2 at low altitude. Radiation from CO2 at the tropopause and higher actually counters warming. End result, curtailing the use of fossil fuels will have no significant effect on climate.

TOA with BB (CC & bar).jpg
6
Candy Hall
May 13, 2023 3:22 pm

Let’s just forget these gradual continued attempts to totally ruin our economy and just leap to what will ultimately be the final outcome that the climate crazies are seeking. Just totally prohibit any person or entity from emitting ANYTHING AT ALL into the atmosphere, from any source for any reason. That should do it!

3
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  Candy Hall
May 13, 2023 4:58 pm

Remember the acronym B.A.N.A.N.A. — Build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything?

Well, now we have E.A.N.A.F.A. — Emit absolutely nothing anywhere from anything.

0
Peta of Newark
May 13, 2023 3:40 pm

So the ‘Climate and Health Benefits‘ amount to about $13 per person per year over the 20 year timeframe

two questions:

Compared the $20,000 per year already being spent just for healthcare – are there not bigger healthcare fish to fry?Assuming a 50/50 split: How do you quantify being $6.50 per year healthier and will anyone actually notice the Climate being ‘cleaner’ to the tune of the other $6.50Third question arising: Don’t those trivial amounts suggest there’s not really much of a problem

Wouldn’t the money and ‘innovation’ be better directed at suggesting Coca Cola put 1,000mg of Vitamin C in every 2 litre bottle of their product.
The health benefits of just that would be ‘off the scale’ -especially for the autoimmune disorder ‘Asthma’ that you’re presumably aiming at.
The improvement in the dentistry of the nation, esp for kids, would also be similarly ‘off the scale’

Last edited 8 hours ago by Peta of Newark
6
Mary Jones
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 13, 2023 5:18 pm

Good catch.

0
Chris Nisbet
May 13, 2023 3:41 pm

I wish they’d stop describing CO2 as ‘pollution’.
If they described it as (say) ‘necessary for life as we know it’, their plans to wreck the USA energy systems would seem slightly less ‘ambitious’ and slightly more murderous.

5
honestyrus
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
May 13, 2023 6:36 pm

CO2 is a pollutant, in much the same way as H2O is a pollutant.

1
Shoki
May 13, 2023 3:50 pm

How is public health improved by sweltering in the summer and freezing in the winter?

6
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Shoki
May 13, 2023 4:22 pm

And STARVING ALL YEAR ROUND.

Which is what we’ll be doing without a reliable electric grid and reliable transportation.

3
honestyrus
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
May 13, 2023 6:37 pm

And fertilizer!

1
doonman
May 13, 2023 3:54 pm

Joe Biden, the working class hero. Implementing Agenda 21, WEF agendas and getting 10% of all the deals his family makes with foreign agents as fast as he can.

5
1saveenergy
May 13, 2023 4:00 pm

Instead of just sitting there taking a death of 1,000 cuts from gang-green.
The coal and gas-fueled power plants should move to ‘net zero’ NOW, by switching off for 2 months “to reduce the harmful pollution that threatens people’s health and wellbeing,”
Factory’s would have to close, shops would empty, people would have to sit in the dark ( see how many people will agree with ‘net zero’ once they’ve had a small taste of it ), the political backlash would see the end of all this nonsense in short order.

Small term pain for long term gain.

7
J Boles
May 13, 2023 4:38 pm

Okay, first turn off the electricity to Washington DC and see if they have a change of heart about C02

4
Tom Abbott
Reply to  J Boles
May 13, 2023 5:47 pm

Turn in off in Deleware, too.

And send all the illegal immigrants to Deleware, too. The Big Guy is their buddy.

1
Tombstone Gabby
Reply to  J Boles
May 13, 2023 8:38 pm

G’Day J,

Okay, first turn off the electricity to Washington DC…”

What’s the bet that government buildings have backup diesel generators?

0
Karhu
May 13, 2023 5:42 pm

None of this has ever been about climate change. Those using the fraud of runaway anthropogenic climate change to fear monger couldn’t care less about climate. They fully understand their “solutions” will never be fully implemented, won’t work even if they are, won’t decrease global warming by even 1/100 of a degree and won’t save the planet. Climate change is just one of the weapons they are using to achieve their goals. It’s up to a majority of Americans to wake up and say No. Until that happens this idiocy will continue.

3
Edward Katz
May 13, 2023 6:29 pm

If the emissions produced by all the sources the Biden administration maintains are so detrimental to the health of Americans, why is it that the US population continues to increase? Also if global emissions are so serious, why has the Earth’s population more than doubled from 3.7 billion around 1970 to 8 billion today. Along with that increase, life expectancy during that period has risen from 57 years to 73, while agricultural output has tripled. It seems likely that those so determined to reduce these emissions are barking up the wrong tree by making ordinary citizens worldwide accept higher prices and lower living standards in the vain hope that they can change the planet’s climate. Let’s hope that the Republicans can at least gain control of Congress in the 2024 elections and apply the brakes to such irresponsible pipe dreams.

1
John Oliver
May 13, 2023 7:05 pm

As others here have pointed out- this is not just a matter of a rogue administration and agency’s. It is a break down of the constitutional republic in the most serious of ways. The Biden administration and the agency’s would be stopped if enough of a majority in congress would uphold their sworn oaths to defend protect and uphold the US constitution and all other laws of the land( not just on this issue but many many others).
So we have a much bigger problem than just technical aspects of administrative law. This is about as close as we have come to the break down of the republic since the civil war.

0
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  John Oliver
May 13, 2023 9:57 pm

Rome managed to muddle along for several centuries after the end of the republic, but it was not pretty near the end.

0
