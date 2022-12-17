Green Mafia

Clintel’s intervention in the Friends of the Earth – Shell Lawsuit

1 hour ago
Andy May
6 Comments

By Andy May

Friends of the Earth (Netherlands) sued Royal Dutch Shell, using The Netherlands law that allows non-governmental organizations to sue over environmental or social issues that affect all citizens. They won a judgement that ordered Shell to reduce its emissions in 2030 by 45% compared to 2019. The reduction includes the emissions by Shell’s customers around the world, including you and me.

Shell has appealed the verdict, which is now before the Hague Court of Appeals. Clintel has intervened (in Dutch here) as a third party in the case to make the case that the court did not consider evidence that climate change is not a danger to Dutch citizens. The court ruled that Shell’s emissions threaten to cause “dangerous climate change,” a phrase and concept that even the IPCC does not use.

Shell did not contest this phrase, a phrase that is not supported by observational evidence. The only evidence is from unvalidated climate models that clearly do not match observations to date.

Since this case affects Shell’s customers and suppliers worldwide, Clintel is asking people from around the world to sign a petition asking the court to consider the scientific evidence that Shell’s global emissions are not dangerous. Shell, and other companies are often terrified of adverse publicity if they challenge the popular, politically correct, and erroneous view that anthropogenic climate change is dangerous. This is despite evidence that it is not. Until Shell and other companies “grow a pair,” it is up to us to fight this nonsense.

Please sign their petition here, and if possible, donate to help them pay their legal costs.

6 Comments
John V. Wright
December 17, 2022 6:10 pm

Signed – and thank you Anthony/Charles for bringing this to the attention of the WUWT readership.

3
John Shewchuk
December 17, 2022 6:18 pm

Thanks for the links.

1
Tom Halla
December 17, 2022 6:25 pm

The party at fault is the Netherlands government, for crafting a bill that ends up with a preposterous result. I could see how a court in the Netherlands could collect evidence of damage to Friends of the Earth, in the Netherlands.
Claims of damage to parties that were never presented or deposed is the court arrogating a power to “correct injustice” that did not occur in their jurisdiction, if at all.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Tom Halla
3
Paul Stevens
December 17, 2022 6:25 pm

Thanks for the chance to add my name to the list. Proud to stand up for sanity.

4
George T
December 17, 2022 6:39 pm

Thanks. Petition signed.

1
michael hart
December 17, 2022 6:52 pm

Done.
It’s a pity they don’t invite comments either.
The Dutch are surely capable of actually looking at real sea level changes, not inadequate modeled ones. They’ve already built half a country below sea level.

0
