NASA Launch: Australia Joins the Commercial Space Race

Essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s first ever commercial space launch, from our near Equatorial Arnhem Space Centre, will occur 10.44pm ACST (06:14am Sunday California Time).

NASA to launch rocket from Arnhem Land tonight By Emily McPherson • Senior Journalist 8:17am Jun 26, 2022 History is in the making with American space agency NASA set to launch a rocket into the skies above east Arnhem Land tonight. It is the first time since 1995 that a rocket will take off from Australian soil and the first time for NASA launching a commercial rocket. NASA’s rocket will take off from the red dirt at the Arnhem Space Centre outside Nhulunbuy about 10.44pm local time tonight. … The space centre is privately owned and operated by Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA). … Read more (includes video): https://www.9news.com.au/national/nasa-to-launch-rocket-from-arnhem-land-tonight/4ae93e45-4392-4167-ba5c-20e6090dc5df

Details about how to watch a live stream are available here. The payload will be atmospheric sensors, according to the press release.

The lack of development of Australia’s space facilities is a continued source of puzzlement to me.

Australia’s political stability, skilled workforce, resources and availability of vast, inexpensive tracts of advantageous near equatorial mainland launch locations, 12° South in this case, should have made Australia a Mecca for commercial space launch. Yet the last Aussie orbital launch of any description was in 1995.

Hopefully Equatorial Space Launch will fix all that.

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...