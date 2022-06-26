Arnhem Space Centre. Source Equatorial Launch Australia, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Space

NASA Launch: Australia Joins the Commercial Space Race

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s first ever commercial space launch, from our near Equatorial Arnhem Space Centre, will occur 10.44pm ACST (06:14am Sunday California Time).

NASA to launch rocket from Arnhem Land tonight

By Emily McPherson • Senior Journalist 8:17am Jun 26, 2022

History is in the making with American space agency NASA set to launch a rocket into the skies above east Arnhem Land tonight.

It is the first time since 1995 that a rocket will take off from Australian soil and the first time for NASA launching a commercial rocket.

NASA’s rocket will take off from the red dirt at the Arnhem Space Centre outside Nhulunbuy about 10.44pm local time tonight.

The space centre is privately owned and operated by Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA).

Read more (includes video): https://www.9news.com.au/national/nasa-to-launch-rocket-from-arnhem-land-tonight/4ae93e45-4392-4167-ba5c-20e6090dc5df

Details about how to watch a live stream are available here. The payload will be atmospheric sensors, according to the press release.

The lack of development of Australia’s space facilities is a continued source of puzzlement to me.

Australia’s political stability, skilled workforce, resources and availability of vast, inexpensive tracts of advantageous near equatorial mainland launch locations, 12° South in this case, should have made Australia a Mecca for commercial space launch. Yet the last Aussie orbital launch of any description was in 1995.

Hopefully Equatorial Space Launch will fix all that.

7 Comments
Bloke down the pub
June 26, 2022 2:18 am

Probably doesn’t count as a commercial launch but the British Black Arrow rocket would’ve been well suited to todays smallsat requirements.It last launched from Woomera Australia in 1971, a bit ahead of NASA.

gbaikie
Reply to  Bloke down the pub
June 26, 2022 2:41 am

“It is the first time since 1995 that a rocket will take off from Australian soil and the first time for NASA launching a commercial rocket.”

I am not sure what NASA commercial rocket is, but NASA hasn’t done them and don’t really understand how they can legally do them. But NASA probably has to call it that to launch from country that isn’t the US.

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  gbaikie
June 26, 2022 3:17 am

I can recall the then Premier of Queensland Bejelkie Peterson suggesting it long ago.

He was laughed at for such a daft idea.

Michael VK5ELL

gbaikie
Reply to  gbaikie
June 26, 2022 3:22 am

Oh, wiki:
“Arnhem Land is arguably one of the last areas in Australia that could be seen as a completely separate country. Many of the region’s leaders have called and continue to call for a treaty that would allow the Yolŋu to operate under their own traditional laws.”
So the launch is not governed by Aussie sovereign.
Legally it matters where rocket launch from, so this sovereign is “Arnhem Land”
So normally NASA would work with other government space agencies, but NASA dealing commercial launch company, so it “makes” NASA have a commercial rocket launch.

fretslider
June 26, 2022 3:17 am

“…first time since 1995…”

I thought Australia was supposed to be going green, not sooty!

Richard Greene
June 26, 2022 3:20 am

Would sure add to the article if we knew the purpose of launching the rocket.
What’s the payload?

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Richard Greene
June 26, 2022 3:30 am

If only they had told us 4 sentences before the end of the article. Oh wait, they did.

