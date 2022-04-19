Paleoclimatology

Follow the Science: But Which Results? Using Same Tree Ring Dataset, 15 Groups Come Up With 15 Different Reconstructions

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
23 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 19. April 2022

A 2021 study appearing in Nature Communications by Buentgen et al reports on the results of a double-blind experiment of 15 different groups that yielded 15 different Northern Hemisphere summer temperature reconstructions. Each group used the same network of regional tree-ring width datasets.

Hat-tip: Klimaschau 108

What’s fascinating is that ll groups, though using the same data network, came up with a different result. When it comes to deriving temperatures from tree-rings, it has much to do with individual approach and interpretation. Sure we can follow the science, but whose results?

The 15 groups (referred to as R1–R15) were challenged with the same task of developing the most reliable NH summer temperature reconstruction for the Common Era from nine high-elevation/high-latitude TRW datasets (Fig. 1):

Cropped from Figure 1, Buentgen et al 

The 15 groups who contributed independently to this experiment all had experience in developing tree ring-based climate reconstructions. But as the study describes, each group employed a distinct reconstruction approach. In summary, the results ranged by as much as 1°C.

How could the groups come up with different results?

The paper’s abstract summarizes: “Differing in their mean, variance, amplitude, sensitivity, and persistence, the ensemble members demonstrate the influence of subjectivity in the reconstruction process. We therefore recommend the routine use of ensemble reconstruction approaches to provide a more consensual picture of past climate variability.”

Tom Gasloli
April 19, 2022 2:04 pm

This should not surprise since tree ring width does not correlate to temperature. Botanists, horticulturists, foresters, paleobotanists have been saying this for 30 years but “climate scientists” refuse to listen.

Eng_Ian
April 19, 2022 2:08 pm

From the abstract….. “We therefore recommend the routine use of ensemble reconstruction approaches to provide a more consensual picture of past climate variability.”

If I read this correctly, they are advocating that the truth lies in looking at all the model outcomes and then what, take an average?

What if all the models are wrong?

b.nice
Reply to  Eng_Ian
April 19, 2022 2:20 pm

What do you mean .. “what if”

How can a glorified computer game be “wrong”.

The outcome depends solely on the players.

Rud Istvan
April 19, 2022 2:11 pm

Three observations concerning such an obvious result:

  1. Tree rings are not treemometers. They respond to many other factors also.
  2. It should not have taken until now to run this embarrassing experiment.
  3. It won’t stop the alarmists from continuing to produce junk ‘science’ filled with subjective bias. They get paid well for doing so.
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 19, 2022 2:32 pm

Tree rings are not treemometers …

Some are and some aren’t, that’s the trick😉:
“multiproxy temperature reconstructions from tree rings in Mann style suffer from a form of survivorship bias. In brief: from population of tree ring width time series, they screen out series that go down (ex post), then average remainder, which miraculously also goes up” (Stephen McIntyre).

Ian Magness
April 19, 2022 2:13 pm

The last paragraph is priceless. As with the CMIP process, it seems that the fact that all the models produce different results but, at best, only one can be correct, doesn’t bother them. Oh no, rather than striving to find out which is the closest to reality, let’s just average the models in the knowledge that substantially all results must be wrong. Then we get an overall answer that must also be wrong. True genius!

Nick Stokes
April 19, 2022 2:13 pm

“15 different groups that yielded 15 different Northern Hemisphere summer temperature reconstructions”

Of course they did. How many would you expect? The results are subject to uncertainty. Quantified uncertainty means basically the range of results that different people might get after making different but reasonable decisions. So instrumental uncertainty means the range of results you might get using different instruments (and maybe observers). Sampling uncertainty means the range you might get taking different samples. Etc.

The uselessness of this article is that it gives almost no information on how different they were.

PCman999
Reply to  Nick Stokes
April 19, 2022 2:30 pm

Just follow the link given in the article – the writer doesn’t need to provide proof if the paper’s result actually admits the results are widely varying, he’s just repeating the results.

20220419_172653.jpg
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Nick Stokes
April 19, 2022 2:32 pm

If 15 groups were given a set of initial and boundary conditions and asked to solve a differential equation, would you expect 15 different results? Hmmm, I didn’t think so. What this reveals is that there is no good procedure for generating temperature reconstructions from tree rings, and we ought to be suspicious of those who claim they can but don’t clearly reveal the limitations of their methods. Worse still are those who make such reconstructions without regard to proxy resolution and then tack on the instrumental record, but surely no researcher would be so dishonest… 😉

Last edited 27 minutes ago by D. J. Hawkins
Jeroen B.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
April 19, 2022 2:32 pm

15 students are given a homework assignment by a professor.
They all come back with different answers.

Who was right ?
Would it be right for the professor simply take all 15 answers, averages them and call it the corect answer, regardless of whether it really is ??

markl
Reply to  Nick Stokes
April 19, 2022 2:54 pm

“In summary, the results ranged by as much as 1°C.” I wouldn’t call that “widely varying” for a reconstruction.

Tom Halla
April 19, 2022 2:18 pm

The rule on gardening or growing plants generally is that growth is affected by what is limited. It could be water, sunlight, major nutrients in the soil, trace nutrients, insect or disease challenges, or temperature. If and only if temperature was always the limiting factor would tree rings indicate temperature only.
Treemometers are a silly idea.

b.nice
April 19, 2022 2:18 pm

Trees are most in need of increased atmospheric CO2.

That is what “hockey stick” graphs tell us.

They show the highly beneficial impact of increasing atmospheric CO2 from a bare subsistence level (hence flat graph) to a period where CO2 becomes more available to plant life.

PCman999
Reply to  b.nice
April 19, 2022 2:33 pm

As proven by NASA’s pictures from space showing the world has greener a massive and obvious 20% over the last half century. Much better climate indicator than a measly 1.2°C over a century and half – and that was only by starting from quasi-ice age conditions.

PCman999
Reply to  PCman999
April 19, 2022 2:34 pm

And yes I know I’m preaching to the choir, but I don’t say anything then the very carbon atoms themselves will yell out.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by PCman999
Neville
April 19, 2022 2:37 pm

These studies are not the sort of nonsense that we should be wasting trillions $ on until 2050 or until 2100.
Never forget that their claim that Humans are facing an EXISTENTIAL THREAT if we don’t lower co2 emissions is a complete LIE and FRA-DULENT nonsense.
Here’s the Human data since the start of the IND REV until today.
In 1800 the average Human life exp was under 40 and had been for the previous 200,000 years.
Here’s what happened in just 222 years.
So 200 K to reach 1 billion by 1800.  Then just 127 years ( 1927) to reach 2 billion. Life exp under 45.

Then just 33 years ( 1960) to reach 3 billion. Life exp 50 years
Then just 14 years ( 1974) to reach 4 billion. Life exp 58.5 yrs
Then just 13 years ( 1987) to reach 5 billion. Life exp 63.4 yrs.
Then just 12 years ( 1999) to reach 6 billion. Life exp 66 yrs.
Then just 12 years (2011) to reach 7 billion people. Life exp 70 yrs.
Then just 12 years ( 2023) to reach 8 billion people. Life exp 73 + yrs. See link Macro-trends. As at 2022 life exp is 73 and population is over 7.9 billion people. THINK ABOUT THESE NUMBERS and the 7.9 bn Humans are OBVIOUSLY healthier today and wealthier today.

But the rate of increase in population has declined since the 1960s, except Africa. Hooray for FOSSIL FUELS and of course they GENERATE over 80% of the World’s TOTAL energy today.

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/WLD/world/life-expectancy

TonyL
April 19, 2022 2:42 pm

No data given at all in this post. Somewhat disappointing, but par for the course.
Helpfully there is a link to the paper in question, so I surfed over to take a look.
There are some composite graphs, showing what seems to be all the reconstructions. Just what I was looking for.
Granted I only skimmed the paper, I just wanted to see the plotted results. You should check if you have a question.

SURPRISE!!!
They are *all* hockey sticks.
No Medieval Warm Period, no Little Ice Age. Just flat for 2,000 years, then shooting up sky high in the modern era. One name that popped up repeatedly was PAGES, as in the notorious PAGES2K paper. This time as PAGES19. Make of that what you will.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  TonyL
April 19, 2022 2:51 pm

What’s the point of doing treemometer reconstructions if you don’t end up with a hockey stick. Mann taught the next generation what to do for fame and fortune.

ThinkingScientist
April 19, 2022 2:47 pm

Never occurs to treemometer reconstructionists that the tree ring response curve to temperature is likely multi-valued not linear. Which means tree ring can never reconstruct temperatures without an additional control variable. Which they don’t have.

You know, the curve could look like an upside down U shape

Richard Bingham
April 19, 2022 2:49 pm

I have wondered how you would come up with a calibration certificate for tree rings. I am actually surprised they got only a 1 degree range.

ScienceABC123
April 19, 2022 2:51 pm

Two things that should always be required when publishing “science” reports/papers: 1) the raw data, and 2) the methods and processes used to analyze the data.

G Mawer
April 19, 2022 2:58 pm

The title says it all!

John Garrett
April 19, 2022 2:59 pm

The historic global temperature record prior to the advent of satellite-based measurement in 1979 is not reliable.

Anybody who tells you otherwise is either a fool or a liar.

%d bloggers like this: