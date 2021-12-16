Mediterranean Weather In The Arctic

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The highest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic, 38C (100F), has been officially confirmed, sounding “alarm bells” over Earth’s changing climate.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday verified the record, reported in the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk on 20 June last year.

The temperature was 18C higher than the area’s average daily maximum for June.

The WMO, a UN agency, said the extreme heat was “more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic”.

It is the first time the agency has included the Arctic Circle in its archive of extreme weather reports.

The WMO said the 38C temperature was measured at a meteorological station during “an exceptional and prolonged Siberian heatwave“.

Last year’s extreme heat in the region contributed to the spread of wildfires, which swept across the forests and peatlands of northern Russia releasing record amounts of carbon.

While relatively common in summer months, high temperatures and strong winds made the fires unusually severe.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-59649066

One of the climate mafia’s favourite tricks is to prey on the public’s emotions and preconceptions.

Who could possibly imagine that you would get Mediterranean temperatures in the Arctic, for instance. After the Arctic means snow, ice and polar bears, doesn’t it?

The reality however is not what the BBC and WMO want you to know.

Summer temperatures in Siberia regularly peak at well over 30C. Although last year set a record of 38.C, the previous highest was only slightly lower at 37.3C, set as long ago as 1988.

The highest temperature this summer (not shown in the graph below) was a pretty normal figure of 33.1C, according to KNMI.

Maximum Daily Temperatures – 1928 to 2018

https://www.ecad.eu/indicesextremes/customquerytimeseriesplots.php

And apart from the exceptional temperature last year and in 1988, there is no evidence that Siberian summers are getting hotter in overall terms.

Indeed average summer temperatures at Verkhoyansk are no higher now than they were a century ago:

https://www.ecad.eu/indicesextremes/customquerytimeseriesplots.php

I wonder why the BBC/WMO don’t want us to know these facts?

