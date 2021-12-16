pictorial Greece - Symi island, Dodecanese
Arctic

Mediterranean Weather In The Arctic

25 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The highest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic, 38C (100F), has been officially confirmed, sounding “alarm bells” over Earth’s changing climate.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday verified the record, reported in the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk on 20 June last year.

The temperature was 18C higher than the area’s average daily maximum for June.

The WMO, a UN agency, said the extreme heat was “more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic”.

It is the first time the agency has included the Arctic Circle in its archive of extreme weather reports.

The WMO said the 38C temperature was measured at a meteorological station during “an exceptional and prolonged Siberian heatwave“.

Last year’s extreme heat in the region contributed to the spread of wildfires, which swept across the forests and peatlands of northern Russia releasing record amounts of carbon.

While relatively common in summer months, high temperatures and strong winds made the fires unusually severe.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-59649066

One of the climate mafia’s favourite tricks is to prey on the public’s emotions and preconceptions.

Who could possibly imagine that you would get Mediterranean temperatures in the Arctic, for instance. After the Arctic means snow, ice and polar bears, doesn’t it?

The reality however is not what the BBC and WMO want you to know.

Summer temperatures in Siberia regularly peak at well over 30C. Although last year set a record of 38.C, the previous highest was only slightly lower at 37.3C, set as long ago as 1988.

The highest temperature this summer (not shown in the graph below) was a pretty normal figure of 33.1C, according to KNMI.

Maximum Daily Temperatures – 1928 to 2018

https://www.ecad.eu/indicesextremes/customquerytimeseriesplots.php

And apart from the exceptional temperature last year and in 1988, there is no evidence that Siberian summers are getting hotter in overall terms.

Indeed average summer temperatures at Verkhoyansk  are no higher now than they were a century ago:

https://www.ecad.eu/indicesextremes/customquerytimeseriesplots.php

I wonder why the BBC/WMO don’t want us to know these facts?

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Arctic Climate News End Of Snow

University of Manitoba Publishes an End of Snow Prediction

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Arctic Sea Ice News

Early Arctic Freeze Threatens to Strand Ships.

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Arctic

Black carbon aerosols heating Arctic: Large contribution from mid-latitude biomass burning

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Arctic Oceans Solar

How the Sun Controls Arctic Ice and Temperatures part 3

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Arctic

Mediterranean Weather In The Arctic

30 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Attribution tornadoes

Were the Recent Tornadoes the Result of Global Warming?

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications Michael E. Mann Opinion Satire

Washington Post: Google Busted Supporting Climate Heresy

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Little Ice Age

Winter is Coming: Researchers Claim to Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: