Russian nuclear icebreaker "Arktika". By Abarinov (Own work) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Arctic

Russia Urges the World to Consider the Arctic as an Alternative to the Suez Canal

43 mins ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Russia wants nations to take up its offer to smash channels through the Arctic with its nuclear icebreaker fleet, to reduce global shipping dependency on the Suez Canal.

Russia Suggests World Adopt Arctic Trade Route as Alternative to Suez Canal

GABRIELLE REYES 26 Mar 2021

Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation suggested freight shippers should consider the Northern Sea Route as an “alternative” to Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday after a container ship blocked the canal and halted billions of dollars worth of trade this week.

The Japanese-owned, Panama-flagged MV Ever Given container ship became lodged in the Suez Canal on March 23 during a sandstorm. The vessel remained stuck in the canal as of March 26, despite attempts to dislodge the ship by a Dutch salvage firm. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. More than ten percent of global maritime trade passes through the narrow waterway.

“If you get icebound, we have icebreakers, well to break the ice,” Rosatom, which operates Russia’s nuclear-powered icebreaker program, wrote as its second reason.

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2021/03/26/russia-suggests-world-adopt-arctic-trade-route-as-alternative-to-suez-canal/

Tweet from the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom;

I suspect few shippers will accept Russia’s offer, at least in the near term. Even with the assistance of Russian icebreakers, ships would still have to be ice hardened to safely make the passage.

No response from Greenpeace on how they feel about smashing up the Arctic ice for profit.

Tom Halla
March 27, 2021 6:06 pm

I remember when the US tried using the Manhattan (a modified tanker) as an alternative to building the Trans-Alaska pipeline. While the tanker got through, the pipeline was built anyway.

Gunga Din
March 27, 2021 6:09 pm

It would cost a bunch but how about building another canal parallel to the Suez?

Tom in Toronto
Reply to  Gunga Din
March 27, 2021 6:24 pm

No! #SaveTheSand ! Just think of the desert lizards, insects and snakes you’d be displacing!

Sara
March 27, 2021 6:10 pm

Ms. Reyes should get her eyesight checked. The container ship’s name is clearly painted on the sides of the ship, below the gunwales. It is EVERGREEN.

Beyond that, How much is Vlad going to charge shipping for transits through the Arctic circle? Is he really that desperate for cash? Oh, never mind.

On another note, the news last evening was that because the EVERGREEN is stuck crosswise in the Suez Canal, there may be a shortage of toilet paper, otherwise known as bath tissue, so stock up. Things could get rough again. (Didn’t say anything about paper towels shortages.)

Tom in Toronto
Reply to  Sara
March 27, 2021 6:27 pm

Evergreen is the company name.

https://www.insider.com/ship-blocking-suez-canal-called-the-ever-given-not-evergreen-2021-3

The ship is owned by the Evergreen Marine Corp, a Taiwanese container transportation and shipping company that owns 39 shipping vessels. Of its large fleet of ships, 20 are named in the format of “Ever” + [a word that begins with a G]. Other ships owned by Evergreen Marine include the “Ever Goods,” “Ever Gaining,” and the “Ever Giant.””

StuM
Reply to  Sara
March 27, 2021 6:31 pm

It sometime pays to check your facts before jumping to conclusions 🙂
Evergreen Marine is the name of the shipping company operating the vessel (note, they are not the owners)
The vessel’s name is Ever Given (as can be seen on any of the numerous ship tracking sites which show it’s AIS boradcast name.

Martin Buchanan
Reply to  Sara
March 27, 2021 6:32 pm

Ever Given is a Golden-class container ship, one of the largest container ships in the world. The ship is owned by Shoei Kisen Kaisha, and time chartered and operated by Taiwanese container transportation and shipping company Evergreen Marine. Wikipedia

H B
March 27, 2021 6:23 pm

Just a quick sales pitch but icebreaker services needed this time of the year

%d bloggers like this: