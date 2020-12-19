nuclear power

Nuking the anti-nuke crowd

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Experts agree the tide has turned in nuclear power’s favor, but obstacles remain

Duggan Flanakin

How has the Trump Administration fared in meeting the multiple challenges that have slowed the growth of nuclear energy in the U.S. to a near-halt? And what are the prospects for nuclear energy in a Biden-Harris Administration? It’s time to nuke the anti-nuke crowd, and it seems to be happening.

It is now seventy-five years since the U.S. ended the war against Japan by dropping nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (both currently thriving). Eight years later, President Eisenhower, in his world-famous “Atoms for Peace” speech before the United Nations, invited citizens to the debate over using nuclear science and technology for power generation.

President Kennedy switched the nation’s attention from nuclear to the space program but, beginning in the Nixon Administration and augmented following the 1973 oil embargo through the Three Mile Island incident in 1979, the U.S. authorized most of the 61 plants and 99 nuclear reactors still operating in 2017.  As President Trump took office, the Aspen Institute issued a report stating, “Nuclear power in the U.S. is at a moment of existential crisis. If the present challenges are not addressed, the future of nuclear energy may be far less promising and superior U.S. nuclear expertise diminished.”

President Obama’s Clean Energy Plan provided funding for nuclear energy, including creating the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN). In 2012, despite objections by the chairman, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) authorized Southern Company to build and operate two new reactors at its Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, the first in the USA since 1979.

The Aspen report boldly asserted that the U.S. needs a strong domestic nuclear program to maintain its exceptional competence to address safety, threat reduction, and nonproliferation issues. They courted the environmental community by noting that nuclear is a necessary component in the war against climate change, if we are to also maintain an adequate supply of affordable electricity. “A world without nuclear power,” the authors concluded, “would require an incredible – and likely unrealistic – amount of renewables to meet climate targets.” 

The Aspen authors observed that Americans are generally supportive of nuclear power but concerned about nuclear waste. Worse, far too many nuclear power plants in development have broken budgets and fallen behind schedule. Given the lack of political will or a national energy crisis at the time, the authors placed their hopes on advanced reactors that use new types of coolants, operate at different pressures and temperatures, or are smaller and more modular.

Many now view nuclear waste as an overhyped, unscientific issue. In a 2019 paper, Aspen Institute trustee Bill Budinger argued that the fear of nuclear waste is largely unfounded – an issue “hugely exaggerated when we were trying to scare people away from nuclear.” The total amount of nuclear waste accumulated over the past 60 years from all U.S. nuclear power plants would fit inside a two-story building covering one city block. Unfounded fear applies to power plant radiation, as well.

Cost overruns and delays are largely the product of anti-nuclear attitudes that have driven regulation to extremes that are inappropriate for newer reactor designs. 

In April 2020 President Trump unveiled his Strategy to Restore American Nuclear Energy Leadership and competitive nuclear advantage. The first step outlined in the plan is to revive and strengthen America’s uranium mining industry, support uranium conversion services, end reliance on foreign uranium enrichment, and sustain the current fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines.

Other objectives include creating a Uranium Reserve, streamlining regulatory reform and land access for uranium extraction (cutting red tape), supporting the National Reactor Innovation Center and Versatile Test Reactor, demonstrating the use of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and micro-reactors to power federal facilities, and adding protections to prevent future uranium dumping into the U.S. market.

In November, the Associated Press reported that the Idaho National Laboratory was the Energy Department’s first choice for constructing and operating the Versatile Test Reactor (VTR). This first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades would give the nation a dedicated “fast-neutron-spectrum” testing capability. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette explained that the VTR “continues to be a high-priority project for DOE to ensure nuclear energy plays a role in our country’s energy portfolio.”

Meanwhile, Llewellyn King reports that an active community of entrepreneurs is promoting reactors of various designs (including molten salt modular reactors), using seed money for SMRs provided through the Obama-era GAIN program. The increase in private investment in nuclear technology and development is a strong sign that nuclear may have finally overcome the media-induced stigma resulting from Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima.

In reality, the Chernobyl accident happened largely because a test procedure started going wrong when senior technicians were off duty and less experienced technicians made wrong decisions that rapidly compounded the disaster, nuclear physicist Kelvin Kemm explains. Environmentalist Michael Shellenberger notes that radiation from Chernobyl “will kill at most 200 people, while the radiation from Fukushima and Three Mile will kill zero people.” Moreover, despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of women aborted their babies after the Chernobyl incident, UCLA researchers found that children born near Chernobyl had no detectable abnormalities.

Further advancing President Trump’s efforts to establish a U.S. national strategic uranium reserve, the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee recently approved a bipartisan bill, the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act (ANIA). Uranium Energy Corp CEO Amir Adnani called it “broad-reaching legislation, important for supporting the U.S. nuclear fuel industry, national security, and clean energy.”

Under ANIA, the Department of Energy may only buy uranium recovered from facilities licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission or equivalent agreement state agencies; uranium from companies owned by, controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction of Russia or China would be excluded.

According to several prognosticators, the presumed Biden Administration will carry on or even accelerate Obama and Trump efforts to revitalize and prioritize U.S. nuclear energy programs. The primary difference between Trump and Biden nuclear policies, says progressive policy analyst James Conca, is that Biden’s is part of a climate change agenda, while Trump’s focus was on national security concerns.

“Leading climate scientists” say we cannot address climate change without significant nuclear power, Conca contends. So supporting nuclear power – or not – is a clear signal about how serious candidates are about manmade climate change and “how serious they are about supporting science over mere activism.” He added, “if Democrats want any clean energy plan to succeed at all, it better include nuclear.”

Washington Examiner energy reporter Josh Siegel says “Biden’s support for nuclear power … promises to be one of the rare instances of energy policy continuity between the incoming and outgoing administrations.” Democrats, he believes, finally realize that wind and solar alone are insufficient to decarbonize the power grid and are starting to give up their longstanding opposition to nuclear energy.

Of course, all this will also require a new reality-based public attitude about the risks of radiation, be it from nuclear power plants, nuclear waste storage or other sources, says energy journalist Robert Bryce.

There is one more huge caveat. Should Kamala Harris for any reason replace Biden as Commander-in-Chief, her support for nuclear power is far less assured. Asked during the 2020 Presidential campaign whether she supported nuclear energy, she replied on multiple occasions:“Yes, temporarily, while we increase investment into cleaner renewable alternatives.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement, nor even an acknowledgment of the growing bipartisan energy reality. And it certainly doesn’t explain how millions of wind turbines, billions of solar panels, billions of battery modules – and massive increases in mining, metals processing and manufacturing, to build those technologies – are “clean, green, renewable or sustainable” alternatives to fossil fuels.

Duggan Flanakin is Director of Policy Research at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org)

Hotscot
December 19, 2020 2:18 am

Can someone please force Boris Johnson and Princess Nut Nut to read this.

fretslider
Reply to  Hotscot
December 19, 2020 2:38 am

Doris agrees with the last person he spoke with…

griff
Reply to  Hotscot
December 19, 2020 2:57 am

UK power plans still include 17 GW of new nuclear plant (17GW is the summer off peak demand of the UK, for reference… approx 50 GW is winter peak).

The problem is financing the new plant… Hinkley now building was given a fixed 30 year price for its electricity way above any current cost, which each household will fork out a share of for 30 years, when/if/whenever it comes into operation.

funding for Wylfa and Moorside, which should already have started construction has proved impossible to agree… both are on hold and the construction company has pulled out completely from one of them (memory fails me as to which!).

Now the Sizewell nuke from EDF is under active discussion, with the Bradwell EDF plant to follow. financing still difficult and now they seem to have banned Chinese involvement in the build (China in theory has a 10% stake), allowing them only to finance. I’m not sure if these will get off the ground either

In short the UK still has nuclear power ambitions, but can’t find a way to finance them (and provide a return on investment).

There’s much talk/support for SMRs, but I regard them as ‘vapourware’ for now.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Hotscot
December 19, 2020 3:23 am

The UK government’s position is quite clear and totally hypocritical. Behind the scenes it knows it needs nuclear – but equally it knows that it’s a nation of nutNuts, and so grand statements about ‘zero carbon’ serve to keep the Greens in their urban squalor munching their imported diseased ‘organic’ German Beansprouts.

In short all action on nuclear is kept covert until it is a fait accompli.
Brexit at least should clear the way for financial support and freedom from the EUs ‘renewable obligations’.

If it has any sense Britain will hold back until it becomes clear to even the average Guardian reader that “renewable” energy is, in the vernacular, pants, at which point it will announce that by a cunning foresight it has at least three or four nuclear projects on the back burner ready for just such a public realisation.

Britain post EU, is taking its first few halting steps against the tide of Leftist nonsense. Laurence Fox has a political party that might as well be called ‘War on Woke’. Cambridge University dons – not the authority, the dons – voted absolutely to allow ‘perceived’ insults their place in academic discourse.

Liz Truss’ speech though heavily redacted on the governments own website, is available here for all to read..

https://order-order.com/2020/12/18/read-the-bits-of-liz-trusss-speech-removed-from-government-website/

Please read it, especially the bits that were redacted by the government. It goes way beyond mealy mouthed virtue signalling. I suspect it is the Tory party trying to capture the anti woke momentum of Laurence Fox et al, but who cares? You can always rely on the Tories to ultimately do what the public wants after they have spent years trying to persuade them otherwise. When they looked like losing seats to UKIP, we got a referendum. It was too soon to be a walkover for leave, but it was too late for remain to win it, either. Quelle dommage. We are now a nation of Brexiteers, and with luck and a following wind, will be out of the EU completely in a fortnight.

Thatcher dumped nuclear because the interest rates went sky high, and we discovered gas in the North Sea. Gas was the answer to a maidens prayer. It undermined politicised coal, reduced carbon emissions (Thatcher used climate change to help shut down the last of the mines) and created jobs in the North East and Scotland, and it avoided another confrontation with the brown rice and hiking boots Soviet backed anti-nuclear protesters.

Today, the USSR is no more, interest rates have never been lower, and the gas is running out. It’s an ideal time to build nuclear power plants for the next generation.

While society is generally healthy and wealthy it can afford to embrace wokeist nonsense — and climate change is just a facet of it — but when things start to go downhill you need well engineered cost effective (technical) solutions. Nuclear power. mRNA vaccines.

If you want nuclear power, write to your MP. Make it a hot topic online with wherever you blog. Discuss it with friends. If it becomes a hot political issue, politicians will embrace it because they want your vote.

The reality is that fossil fuel will not last forever — it’s already mostly run out in the UK, as the Greens have legislated against fracking, and even frackable gas is not a solution forever —, and so called ‘renewables’ are in fact unsustainable.

Nuclear is not an option. It is in the end the only option we have left…That is the message to be conveyed to the nutNuts and the general public.

Vuk
Reply to  Leo Smith
December 19, 2020 4:20 am

It’s princess ‘Nut-Nuts’
“A Development Consent Order application for a new nuclear power station at Sizewell was submitted by EDF in May 2020. 
Conversations with the local authorities, communities and residents have continued and improved proposals have been borne out of those discussions. As a result, there is an ongoing 30-day public consultation on these material changes – from Wednesday 18 November to Friday 18 December.”
Hopefully we shall hear soon what is outcome of the ‘consultation’
https://www.edfenergy.com/energy/nuclear-new-build-projects/sizewell-c

Ron Long
December 19, 2020 2:21 am

Good report by Duggan Flanakin. As the former President of a Uranium Exploration Company I saw all of these issues up close and personal. When I was in the IAEA Redbook meeting in Vienna, Austria I talked to many Professionals about the process of getting a nuclear power project started, and it was a sobering experience. I am pleased to see that Duggan is positive about the future, but I can assure you that any company considering a project anywhere along the uranium yellowcake, to fuel rods, to nuclear power plant, sequence will have a “Critical Paths and Fatal Flaws” review, and that will be a tense meeting. Go Nuclear! And please be cautious about it.

commieBob
December 19, 2020 2:39 am

Good news from Canada. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/small-modular-reactors-seamus-1.5847931 The federal government now supports the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR). Three provinces, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick rebelled against imposing carbon taxes and said their strategy for reducing greenhouse gases would be to develop SMRs. The dispute ended up in the Supreme Court. https://globalnews.ca/news/7353756/supreme-court-canada-carbon-tax/ Does this mean the feds have backed down?

fretslider
December 19, 2020 2:42 am

Cue Extinction Rebellion

If it can work it has to be opposed

Leo Smith
December 19, 2020 2:45 am

Typical virtue signalling from Kamala – ‘yes we will do what works while we attempt to find a source of pixie dust and a way to store unicorn farts’
Do they think we are that stupid?

Yes. And for about half the population they are right…

Carl Friis-Hansen
December 19, 2020 3:18 am

Of course, all this will also require a new reality-based public
attitude about the risks of radiation, be it from nuclear power plants,
nuclear waste storage or other sources, says energy journalist Robert Bryce.

Will the MSM be for or against?

Great overview, thanks.

John Doran
December 19, 2020 3:20 am

Disappointing there’s no mention of thorium molten salt systems, which, if I understand things correctly, will be able to use existing nuclear “waste”, safely, as fuel.
Thorium cannot be enriched to make bombs, unlike uranium.
Great book, by nuclear PhD engineer, Robert Zubrin: Merchants Of Despair.
Grimly reveals some of the depopulation tactics of the Malthusian “enviroloons”.
JD.

Doug Huffman
Reply to  John Doran
December 19, 2020 4:16 am

Mentioning thorium and molten salt, you clearly do not understand things correctly.

Peta of Newark
December 19, 2020 4:50 am

Quite refreshing and interesting that I found *this* on a renewable energy forum.
The contributors there are rabid eco-nutters to put it mildly, but it was still there and a reasonable debate ensued.
https://www.seaborg.co/the-reactor

I struggle to find any actual beef in there, its just a glossy puff-piece, but the fact I found where I did is pretty epic really

Something I learned aaaages ago and became ever so slightly relevant as its not very far from me now, was the Rolls-Royce aero-engine factory at Derby

Apparently it was (is still maybe) powered by a mini nuke

I’m guessing that ‘some considerable number’ of heads would explode if they found out.
A nuke powering a Planet-Wrecking jet-engine factory – which way would they turn first??!!
Maybe they already did and why it seems such a hard thing to find out about.

Roger, over and out. Shirley.

