Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The European Space Agency has announced plans to launch a space claw, which latches on to pieces of space junk, then drags the junk into a fiery death in Earth’s atmosphere. My question – what is the difference between something which can destroy space junk, and a satellite killer?
European Space Agency will launch giant claw that drags space junk to its doom
No, really. It’s signed a contract to make this happen in the year 2025
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Fri 27 Nov 2020 // 04:01 UTC
The European Space Agency has formalised its plan to dispose of space junk by using an orbiting claw to grab an old bit of rocket before dragging both the claw and the junk to a fiery doom.
The agency announced the plan in late 2019 when it revealed it had asked Swiss startup ClearSpace to fully scope the mission.
The paperwork was due in March and found favour with the ESA’s Ministerial Council, which has approved funding for an €86 million contract to fund the mission.
The goal remains the same: fly ClearSpace’s junk-grabbing claw to intercept a VESPA (Vega Secondary Payload Adapter) that’s orbited since a 2013 launch of an ESA Vega rocket.
…Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2020/11/27/esa_clearspace_space_junk_cleanup_mission/
The ESA official announcement is available here.
Obviously I am not suggesting the ESA has hostile intentions towards US space assets, but there is always a possibility that another less friendly party will hack their system, steal their technology, or develop their own version.
Luckily the USA has a space force, to evaluate and protect US space assets from potential threats.
5 thoughts on “ESA to Launch Space Junk Claw”
While it is true it could be used to destroy active spacecraft, it would be an expensive way of doing it, why not just use an explosive homing device? I am quite sure there are many such devices up there that could be used in the case of conflict to be maneuvered to come along side their targets before detonating.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jkkoMmsl9k
Not only could it be used to grab enemy satellites, it could be used to purposefully weaponize them by placing an explosive warhead in the tip and dropping both on Tehran or Pyongyang
Or Washington D.C. or Moscow or Beijing, any nation considered an enemy.
China has demonstrated the ability to destroy satellites using ground based lasers. Similarly the USA, Russia and India have also demonstrated satellite destroying missiles. The US space force is unlikely to be effective in protecting satellites.
You have zero idea of what you are talking about Izaak Boy. Really.
Just stop talking. Now.
So long as they de-orbit all Chinese Junk first. Only “Developed Nations” should have spy satellites. Developing Nations haven’t sufficiently “Developed” the technology yet.