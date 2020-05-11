“Gasland” vs “The Planet of the Humans”… Too fracking funny!

Guest “pass the popcorn” by David Middleton

We Disagree with You, So Shut Up

A cage fight has recently erupted among the Environmental Left. It pits those who want to eliminate affordable energy against those who want to eliminate all energy (and, while they are at it, eliminate people, too).

Famous radical documentarian, Michael Moore, has co-produced an exposé on renewable energy with the director and ardent environmentalist, Jeff Gibbs. The Planet of the Humans pulls the curtain back on the environmental impact and value of wind, solar, and biomass energies. In a big non-surprise to those of us who have long questioned the logic of subsidizing these energies, the reward for Moore and Gibbs has been a vicious attack by the flag-bearers of the climate-industrial complex.

For climate alarmists, it is not enough simply to argue a case against their opponents. The purveyors of a climate apocalypse (one that is avoidable only by international treaties, subsidies, and wealth transfers) do not tolerate dissent. For them, the too-frequent response is to deny their opponents any voice at all.

Nevertheless, it is ironic to the extreme that fellow documentarian, Josh Fox, has mounted a campaign to force the creators and distributors of Planet of the Humans to retract the film and apologize. Fox claims the film “employs specious techniques of misinformation.” That Josh Fox makes this accusation is laughable.

An analysis of his film, Gasland, found a misrepresentation about every six minutes.

[…]

Though Moore and Gibbs do a service in exposing hypocrisy and self-dealing, in the end they fail with their conclusion. They fall back on the old 1960s Malthusian overpopulation claptrap, where the only solution to climate and other environmental problems is depopulation.

[…]

Without a doubt, the documentary is controversial and worthy of challenge and debate. The problem is that the climate activists do not debate, they shut down dissenters instead. For that reason alone, Moore and Gibbs should be supported as they fight Josh Fox and those who would censor them for ground truthing the impact of renewable energy.

Read the rest here: Institute for Energy Research