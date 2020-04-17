A team of transatlantic scientists, using reanalyzed data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope, has discovered an Earth-size exoplanet orbiting in its star’s habitable zone, the area around a star where a rocky planet could support liquid water.
Scientists discovered this planet, called Kepler-1649c, when looking through old observations from Kepler, which the agency retired in 2018. While previous searches with a computer algorithm misidentified it, researchers reviewing Kepler data took a second look at the signature and recognized it as a planet. Out of all the exoplanets found by Kepler, this distant world – located 300 light-years from Earth – is most similar to Earth in size and estimated temperature.
This artist’s illustration shows what Kepler-1649c could look like from its surface.
Learn more at NASA’s Reddit Ask Me Anything on Friday, April 17, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. EDT. To participate, go to: https://www.reddit.com/r/space/
Image Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center/Daniel Rutter Last Updated: April 16, 2020 Editor: Yvette Smith
3 thoughts on “Kepler-1649c: Earth-Size, Habitable Zone Planet Hides in Plain Sight”
fantasy land.
Let’s get Captain Kirk to check it out. “Beam me up, Scotty, there’s no intelligent life on this planet” may become the new theme for the planet called Earth, so he has to go somewhere. I know Captain Kirk is available because I saw him on TV pretending to do a commercial (good cover!).
I can hear the Twilight Zone music in the background.
An alien threat, just what’s needed to put the open toed sandal brigade back in work boots 🙂