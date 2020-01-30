The Shortest Book Ever Written

Guest “the Anthropocene doesn’t exist” by David Middleton

The full text is available on ResearchGate… I didn’t bother to read it because the Anthropocene is 100% fake science. A scientifically accurate book about the Anthropocene would have this many pages:

Epoch-scale geologic time periods of the Cenozoic era all end with the syllable “cene”.

The word is formed from two Ancient Greek words. Holos (ὅλος) is the Greek word for “whole.” “Cene” comes from the Greek word kainos (καινός), meaning “new.” The concept is that this epoch is “entirely new.”[11][12][13] The suffix ‘-cene’ is used for all the seven epochs of the Cenozoic Era. Wikipedia

Geologic time periods are generally defined by a Global Boundary Stratotype Section and Point (GSSP) or “golden spike”. It is generally at the base (or beginning) of a geologic time period. The GSSP is a clearly identifiable boundary in the stratigraphic record. There are rules for defining GSSP markers.

The current epoch, which is already dodgy, is the Holocene Epoch. The GSSP for the Holocene is in the Greenland NGRIP2 ice core. It’s not a particularly robust GSSP. The Pleistocene-Holocene boundary in Antarctic ice cores is indistinct from earlier Pleistocene glacial-interglacial transitions. The only significant differences between the Holocene and the last Pleistocene interglacial stage (Eemian/Sangamonian) are:

Human dominance of the planet and the rise of civilizations. The extinctions of all the megafauna that we ate.

The Holocene already is the time of humans. Anthropocene is not only fake, but it is also redundant.

The Anthropocene is not currently a formally defined geological unit within the Geological Time Scale; officially we still live within the Meghalayan Age of the Holocene Epoch. A proposal to formalise the Anthropocene is being developed by the AWG. Anthropocene Working Group

The Anthropocene Working Group of the Subcommission on Quaternary Stratigraphy (International Commission on Stratigraphy) was authorized in 2009. Despite being stacked with activists, like Naomi Orekses, they have yet to come up with a coherent proposal for the establishment of an Anthropocene Epoch. But they have come up with a nifty logo…

A hockey stick… Really?

It’s unlikely that the AWG will advance much beyond the logo because “it will be the rocks that have the final say” about this fake word.

Featured image

‘Habitus’ (2013 – ongoing) is an art installation by Robyn Woolston (robynwoolston.com), commissioned by Edge Hill University, which announces the Anthropocene epoch, Vegas-style. AAPG Explorer.

