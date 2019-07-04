This Fourth of July, Put American Pride and Patriotism on Full Display

By Emma Kaden and Chris Talgo
Every year, millions of Americans celebrate Independence Day by watching fireworks light up the night sky. In fact, more than 16,000 firework displays will take place this Fourth of July, and Americans are estimated to spend more than $1 billion on fireworks this Independence Day.
So why do we set off fireworks on the Fourth of July?
Well, fireworks have been an essential element of Independence Day celebrations ever since the first commemoration in 1777. Even John Adams predicted that the Fourth of July would be an annual celebration of patriotism. On the day before the Declaration of Independence was signed, he wrote in a letter to his wife:
“I am apt to believe that [Independence Day] will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival,” Adams wrote. “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
A year later, just as Adams envisioned, Americans celebrated the anniversary of their (pending) independence from Britain by setting off fireworks, among other revelry. According to accounts of the first July Fourth celebration, colonists set off one firework for each of the thirteen newly independent states, and even held a parade, just as we do today. In the early years of the United States, the Fourth of July was a sacred day to celebrate the first nation in history founded on individual freedom.
However, 243 years later, Independence Day has become less about freedom and more about having a good time. From parades to barbecues to festivals, Fourth of July celebrations have become more about spending quality time with family and friends than commemorating and honoring the Declaration of Independence and everything it represents.
According to a recent Gallup poll, only 45 percent of Americans identified as extremely proud to be American, down from 70 in 2003. Even worse, among Americans aged 18 to 29, only 24 percent responded they were extremely proud to be an American. On the other hand, 63 percent of Americans aged 65 and over expressed extreme pride in being American. Obviously, this does not bode well for the future of American patriotism, let alone the sincerity and essence of Fourth of July celebrations in the years to come.
Despite the fact that many young Americans aren’t extremely proud to be American, the United States is—and always has been—a pioneer of new technologies, a champion for human rights, and a force for freedom across the globe. From winning the Space Race to defeating Nazi Germany to providing aid and assistance to countries across the world, the United States surely deserves extreme pride and patriotism—especially among its own people.
No nation is perfect, and obviously the United States has its flaws. However, this Fourth of July, we all should take the time to reflect on the unique strengths and accomplishments of the United States.
After all, Independence Day is meant to commemorate the United States’ history as a nation founded on individual liberty and freedom in a time when despotism and tyranny reigned supreme.
Indeed, on July 4, 1776, the signers of the Declaration of Independence literally put their lives on the line to ensure future generations would have the opportunity to bask in glorious freedom (and watch a great fireworks show). Not only that, but thousands of patriots lost their lives and livelihoods in the War for Independence so that the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence could be fostered in the New World, to be secured and protected for centuries to come.
So as you enjoy the barbecues, parades, fireworks, and festivities this Fourth of July, remember that Independence Day is about more than spending time with your loved ones. It’s also about recognizing and commemorating the fundamental ideals the United States was founded upon.
As Thomas Jefferson so eloquently stated, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. … And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
If this world-changing philosophy doesn’t merit pride and patriotism, what does?
Emma Kaden is an assistant editor at The Heartland Institute. Chris Talgo is an editor at The Heartland Institute.
10 thoughts on “This Fourth of July, Put American Pride and Patriotism on Full Display”
Happy Independence Day America. I would be proud to be American were I not British.
I couldn’t have said that whilst you guys were suffering under Obama.
I’m proud to be both.
Indeed, may all the best be your’s and, in turn the same for us all.
What I find astonishing is the venom and contempt so many “progressive” American Democrats evince for their country.
Off topic – but there’s a crowd-funded attempt to sue the BBC for bias just started. See
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/help-us-crowdfund-to-stop-bbc-bias/
The BBC is a major world supporter of the climate change scam, and has refused to air any disagreement with the hypothesis. It’s charter requires it to be impartial, but it is ignoring this, and simply refuses to listen to criticism. It is funded by a compulsory tax on all UK residents who own a TV set.
This crowd-funding will start a legal case claiming that the BBC’s complaints procedure is not fit for purpose…
Happy 4th to all of you who value this great nation and the principles upon which it was founded. May it forever be the land of the free and the home of the brave.
I have a 30′ flag pole in my front yard that I installed about 15 years ago. I also installed a dusk to dawn light. The morning before I set the Pole I had my own little ceremony and placed a match book with a 45 APC round in the base of the truck.
The Stars & Stripes flies from it 24/7/365. Usually a 3’x 5′ flies from it but for certain holidays like the 4th I break out my 8′ x 12′ flag which is the largest it’s rated for in high winds (up to 85 mph supposedly). Usually under the Stars & Stripes a 3′ x 5′ Gadsden flag (Don’t Tread On Me) flies but sometimes I change it out to the POW/MIA flag. Come 2020 a “Trump 2020” flag will fly in the place of the Gadsden except on certain Holidays like Memorial Day and the 4th.
Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness – deliberately chosen from Leibniz of Hannover, Germany.
Many, including Britain’s John Locke, and the Confederates, tried to change that to Life, Liberty, and Property.
Time to get back to space – and win-win economics. And to apply that essential pioneering inventiveness to fusion. Pursuit of Happiness means the future, progress, never ending.
While I shudder every time Pres. Trump says that the USA is number one
in everything, just like the USSR guide did when we visited Moscow in
1988. All my congratulation on your celebrating the 4th of July.
I sometime wonder that if King George 3 rd. had not been sick, the USA
would probably have remained British and as with Canada, Australia and
New Zealand had become fully Independent in the 1900 period.
Certainly the legal system in the UK had changed a great deal since 1776
and we the Canadians, Australian and New Zealanders got a fro better
legal system than the USA with its multitude of separate police forces
have.
But despite all of our differences I for one am glad that the USA has evolved
into the strong Allie and friend that we have today.
President Trump is quit right to have a big celebration on this day, with a
strong showing from the military. Be proud of what you have.
MJE VK5ELL
We certainly are not perfect. We have our ups and downs, our flaws and our good points. But unless there’s something better (which there isn’t), we’re here to stay.
Thank god for the War of Independence, the USA and the 4th of July – without which the greatest society on Earth, Australia, would not be what it is today.
Your rejection of colonial rule forged our existence, out of necessity.
Keep Safe America and enjoy your Independence Day!