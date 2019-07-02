June 27, 2019
Tumultuous Clouds of Jupiter
This stunning image of Jupiter’s stormy northern hemisphere was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it performed a close pass of the gas giant planet. Some bright-white clouds can be seen popping up to high altitudes on the right side of Jupiter’s disk.
Juno took the four images used to produce this color-enhanced view on May 29, 2019, between 3:52 a.m. EDT and 4:03 a.m. EDT, as the spacecraft performed its 20th science pass of Jupiter. At the time the images were taken, the spacecraft was between 11,600 miles (18,600 kilometers) and 5,400 miles (8,600 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops, above a northern latitude spanning from about 59 to 34 degrees.
Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager. JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at: https://missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam/processing
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill
Last Updated: June 27, 2019
Editor: Yvette Smith
4 thoughts on “Tumultuous Clouds of Jupiter”
By Jove, climate change on Jupiter?
How do tidal forces work?
Io is caught in a tug-of-war between Jupiter’s massive gravity and the smaller but precisely timed pulls from two neighboring moons that orbit further from Jupiter – Europa and Ganymede. Io orbits faster than these other moons, completing two orbits every time Europa finishes one, and four orbits for each one Ganymede makes. This regular timing means that Io feels the strongest gravitational pull from its neighboring moons in the same orbital location, which distorts Io’s orbit into an oval shape. This in turn causes Io to flex as it moves around Jupiter.
For example, as Io gets closer to Jupiter, the giant planet’s powerful gravity deforms the moon toward it and then, as Io moves farther away, the gravitational pull decreases and the moon relaxes. The flexing from gravity causes tidal heating – in the same way that you can heat up a spot on a wire coat hanger by repeatedly bending it, the flexing creates friction in Io’s interior, which generates the tremendous heat that powers the moon’s extreme volcanism.
https://www.nasa.gov/topics/solarsystem/features/io-volcanoes-displaced.html
The stronger the magnetic field, the larger the magnetosphere. Some 20,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field, Jupiter’s magnetic field creates a magnetosphere so large it begins to avert the solar wind almost 3 million kilometers before it reaches Jupiter. The magnetosphere extends so far past Jupiter it sweeps the solar wind as far as the orbit of Saturn.
http://lasp.colorado.edu/outerplanets/giantplanets_magnetospheres.php#comparing
it been a source of wonder for me for a few years now :
how can a relatively tiny, low energy radio emitter be detected from such a great distance when it is in the glare of the 2nd most radioactive object in the solar system? It’s like detecting from Earth a man with a 100W electric torch who is in low orbit around the sun. On top of that, the signal is so good it can transmit high res, 24bit photos of a complex vista.
Doe it use a some sort of RASER? (a radio laser) to keep the signal undispersed?
deep solar system satellite to Earth transmission is amazing and hard to believe.