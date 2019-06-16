From NASA click on image for high resolution version~ctm
June 13, 2019
Aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Christina Koch snapped this image of an aurora, saying: “Years ago at the South Pole, I looked up to the aurora for inspiration through the 6-month winter night. Now I know they’re just as awe inspiring from above. #nofilter”
Image Credit: NASA
Last Updated: June 13, 2019
Editor: Yvette Smith
3 thoughts on “Seeing an Aurora From the Space Station”
Wow!
Great image!
The aurora looks way different looking down from space than it does looking up from the surface. I was surprised. Auroras are a result of Earth’s magnetic field so I had imagined that their spatial pattern would be something like what you get with iron filings on a piece of paper above a bar magnet.