“Scientists” Determine That the Worst Year in Human History Was… 536 AD.

From the American Association for the Advancement of Science! in America:
Why 536 was ‘the worst year to be alive’
By Ann Gibbons Nov. 15, 2018
Ask medieval historian Michael McCormick what year was the worst to be alive, and he’s got an answer: “536.” Not 1349, when the Black Death wiped out half of Europe. Not 1918, when the flu killed 50 million to 100 million people, mostly young adults. But 536. In Europe, “It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year,” says McCormick, a historian and archaeologist who chairs the Harvard University Initiative for the Science of the Human Past.
A mysterious fog plunged Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia into darkness, day and night—for 18 months. “For the sun gave forth its light without brightness, like the moon, during the whole year,” wrote Byzantine historian Procopius. Temperatures in the summer of 536 fell 1.5°C to 2.5°C, initiating the coldest decade in the past 2300 years. Snow fell that summer in China; crops failed; people starved. The Irish chronicles record “a failure of bread from the years 536–539.” Then, in 541, bubonic plague struck the Roman port of Pelusium, in Egypt. What came to be called the Plague of Justinian spread rapidly, wiping out one-third to one-half of the population of the eastern Roman Empire and hastening its collapse, McCormick says.
Historians have long known that the middle of the sixth century was a dark hour in what used to be called the Dark Ages, but the source of the mysterious clouds has long been a puzzle. Now, an ultraprecise analysis of ice from a Swiss glacier by a team led by McCormick and glaciologist Paul Mayewski at the Climate Change Institute of The University of Maine (UM) in Orono has fingered a culprit. At a workshop at Harvard this week, the team reported that a cataclysmic volcanic eruption in Iceland spewed ash across the Northern Hemisphere early in 536. Two other massive eruptions followed, in 540 and 547. The repeated blows, followed by plague, plunged Europe into economic stagnation that lasted until 640, when another signal in the ice—a spike in airborne lead—marks a resurgence of silver mining, as the team reports in Antiquity this week.
It doesn’t seem possible that the worst year to be alive didn’t occur during the fake Anthropocene Epoch, the Climate Hellscape or the Trump administration. How could the worst year in human history have occurred before ExxonMobil? Before SUV’s? Way back when the climate was cooler and CO2 was safely below 300 ppmv?
But there you have it… 536 AD was the pits.
This raises the question, “Would people have been better off dead in 536 AD?”
I thought there was also a huge volcanic event in Central America (Guatemala) circa 540 AD, give or take 10 years? Sometimes volcanic events come in swarms. I know the Central American volcanic events have been suspects as well in the Dark Ages…
Correction..maybe it was El Salvador’s Ilopango volcanic event that also erupted circa 536 AD. There is also a big decline in the Mesoamerican civilizations cultures same time period. Others volcanic events near to the timeline could include the South Pacific and North America. When it rains, it pours they say.
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/ezpv7n/the-dark-ages-were-caused-by-two-enormous-volcanic-eruptions
By the ice cores, it looks like the era was already in a cold phase, so the volcanic eruption may have made it worse, but was not the cause of the Dark Age Cold period.
Yes, usually medium, even big volcanic events are only 2-3 year events before coming back to a normal globally. But if things are coincident in a natural variation cooling phase, then they just pile on especially if there are subsequent volcanic events globally that keep piling on. Maybe good old Murphy has a hand in all this.
I also read that some think that an abnormally quiet Sun somehow also induce’s vulcanism, but I don’t fully understand the mechanism to cause such. Is that a correlation isn’t a causation thing?
Eruptions (Mount St. Helens), as apposed to Lava Flows (Hawaii), are most often caused by large pockets of water meeting a flash boiling heat source. So could it be that larger amounts of snow/ice accumulation on volcanic peaks, results in internal water pockets forming quicker?
Another article on the subject:
It seems that there is little disagreement that it was volcanic eruptions that was the cause but some disagreement about where those eruptions occurred.
What stands out is the thickness of that line…..not how cold
Don’t blame the Sun:
https://leif.org/research/Year-536.png
I wondered if it affected China.
As everyone on WUWT has often observed, cold is way more deadly than hot.
Funny that you mentioned the bubonic plague early 14th century…. That was indeed a very bad situation and so many died. [unlike 537 AD]
At that time at some point or another someone must have pointed at the source of the plague…which solved the problem. Otherwise, indeed, all human kind would have been wiped out.?
