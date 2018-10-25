A new nickname is coming for ‘Moonbeam”; it will now be ‘Doomsday Brown’

by Michael Bastasch
California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is now on the board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the group responsible for creating the Doomsday Clock to illustrate how close they think the world is to apocalypse.
“I am honored to be stepping into this important role, particularly at this moment in time, when the Bulletin’s unique voice and depth of expertise is so clearly needed,” Brown said in an emailed press release.
“Huge investments in new weapons systems, the growing existential threat of climate change, and a general antipathy toward evidence-based policymaking are putting all of us at grave risk,” Brown said.
Brown will serve as the group’s executive chair, according to a release sent Thursday. Brown is known for his apocalyptic message on issues like man-made global warming, even referencing the doomsday clock in his 2018 State of the State address.
Oh, great, just great. On the plus side, he’ll be going from a political trend setter, to a symbolic clock setter.
WE are all DOOMED! DOOMED I SAY! It is simply a matter of time!
Because Moonbeam is so 20th Century.
Meet Governor Doombeam.
We’ve been “DOOMED” by whatever these clowns are pushing for years after the “DOOM” should have fallen.
(Maybe their “Doomsday Clock” is that little alarm clock on the dashboard of Marty’s DeLorean? They keep going back in time to make a “new DOOM deadline” every time the last one didn’t happen?)
I don’t understand the Doomsday clock symbolism. At midnight one day ends and the next begins. Why the fear of tomorrow?
Because it might not happen, and they’d look like complete idiots.
As I saw painted painted on the side of a seafood restaurant, “Free Crabs Tomorrow!”
Of course, “tomorrow” never comes.
But we’re stuck with paying for Today’s crabs.
Will the world end on his watch?
Stupid is as stupid does.
(my translation of that Forrest Gumpism is: “likes attract.”)
And here I was thinking the Doomsday clock couldn’t DEMEAN ITSELF any further than it already has.