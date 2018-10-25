A new nickname is coming for ‘Moonbeam”; it will now be ‘Doomsday Brown’

by Michael Bastasch

California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is now on the board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the group responsible for creating the Doomsday Clock to illustrate how close they think the world is to apocalypse.

“I am honored to be stepping into this important role, particularly at this moment in time, when the Bulletin’s unique voice and depth of expertise is so clearly needed,” Brown said in an emailed press release.

“Huge investments in new weapons systems, the growing existential threat of climate change, and a general antipathy toward evidence-based policymaking are putting all of us at grave risk,” Brown said.

Brown will serve as the group’s executive chair, according to a release sent Thursday. Brown is known for his apocalyptic message on issues like man-made global warming, even referencing the doomsday clock in his 2018 State of the State address.

Oh, great, just great. On the plus side, he’ll be going from a political trend setter, to a symbolic clock setter.

 

9 thoughts on “A new nickname is coming for ‘Moonbeam”; it will now be ‘Doomsday Brown’

    • We’ve been “DOOMED” by whatever these clowns are pushing for years after the “DOOM” should have fallen.
      (Maybe their “Doomsday Clock” is that little alarm clock on the dashboard of Marty’s DeLorean? They keep going back in time to make a “new DOOM deadline” every time the last one didn’t happen?)

      Reply

    • As I saw painted painted on the side of a seafood restaurant, “Free Crabs Tomorrow!”
      Of course, “tomorrow” never comes.
      But we’re stuck with paying for Today’s crabs.

      Reply

