A new nickname is coming for ‘Moonbeam”; it will now be ‘Doomsday Brown’

by Michael Bastasch

California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is now on the board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the group responsible for creating the Doomsday Clock to illustrate how close they think the world is to apocalypse.

“I am honored to be stepping into this important role, particularly at this moment in time, when the Bulletin’s unique voice and depth of expertise is so clearly needed,” Brown said in an emailed press release. “Huge investments in new weapons systems, the growing existential threat of climate change, and a general antipathy toward evidence-based policymaking are putting all of us at grave risk,” Brown said.

Brown will serve as the group’s executive chair, according to a release sent Thursday. Brown is known for his apocalyptic message on issues like man-made global warming, even referencing the doomsday clock in his 2018 State of the State address.

Full story here

Oh, great, just great. On the plus side, he’ll be going from a political trend setter, to a symbolic clock setter.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

