Watch it live here -The Falcon Heavy Demonstration Mission

From the what we’ve all wanted to do: “launch an electric car into space” department. Live video feed below. SpaceX is now targeting the launch time at 2:50PM EST.
SpaceX is counting down the launch of the Falcon Heavy demonstration mission now from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) (yes the one that launched men to the moon on Apollo’s SaturnV booster) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The primary launch window opens at 1:30 p.m. EST, or 18:30 UTC, and closes at 4:00 p.m. EST, or 21:00 UTC. A backup launch window opens on Wednesday, February 7 at 1:30 p.m. EST, or 18:30 UTC, and closes at 4:00 p.m. EST, or 21:00 UTC.
When Falcon Heavy lifts off, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two, with the ability to lift more than twice the payload of the next vehicle, at one-third the cost. Only the Saturn V moon rocket, last flown in 1973, delivered more payload to orbit.
Three cores make up the first stage of Falcon Heavy. The side cores, or boosters, are connected to the center core at its base and at the vehicle’s interstage. With a total of 27 Merlin engines, Falcon Heavy’s three cores are capable of generating more than 5 million pounds of thrust.
For this test flight, Falcon Heavy’s two side cores are both flight-proven. One launched the Thaicom 8 satellite in May 2016 and the other supported the CRS-9 mission in July 2016. SpaceX will attempt to land all three of Falcon Heavy’s first stage cores during this test. Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side cores will attempt to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Falcon Heavy’s center core will attempt to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
The payload for Falcon Heavy’s demonstration mission is SpaceX CEO and Lead Designer Elon Musk’s midnight-cherry Tesla Roadster. (no, really, this is not a joke)
Demonstration missions like this one typically carry steel or concrete blocks as mass simulators, but SpaceX decided it would be more worthwhile to launch something fun and without irreplaceable sentimental value: a red Roadster for the red planet. Following launch, Falcon Heavy’s second stage will attempt to place the Roadster into a precessing Earth-Mars elliptical orbit around the sun.
It’s important to remember that this mission is a test flight. Even if SpaceX does not complete all of the experimental milestones that are being attempted during this test, we will still be gathering critical data throughout the mission. Ultimately, a successful demonstration mission will be measured by the quality of information gathered to improve the launch vehicle.
Watch it LIVE:
Last night, I posed this question/poll on Twitter:
Mission Timeline (all times approximate)
COUNTDOWN
Hour/Min/Sec Events
– 01:28:00 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for propellant load
– 01:25:00 RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) loading underway
– 00:45:00 LOX (liquid oxygen) loading underway
– 00:07:00 Falcon Heavy begins engine chill prior to launch
– 00:01:00 Flight computer commanded to begin final prelaunch checks
– 00:01:00 Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins
– 00:00:45 SpaceX Launch Director verifies go for launch
– 00:00:05 Engine controller commands side booster engine ignition sequence to start
– 00:00:03 Engine controller commands center core engine ignition sequence to start 00:00:00 Falcon Heavy liftoff
LAUNCH, LANDINGS AND ORBITAL INSERTION
Hour/Min/Sec Events
00:01:06 Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket) 00:02:29 Booster engine cutoff (BECO)
00:02:33 Side cores separate from center core
00:02:50 Side cores begin boostback burn
00:03:04 Center core engine shutdown/main engine cutoff (MECO) 00:03:07 Center core and 2nd stage separate
00:03:15 2nd stage engine starts
00:03:24 Center core begins boostback burn
00:03:49 Fairing deployment
00:06:41 Side cores begin entry burn
00:06:47 Center core begins entry burn
00:07:58 Side core landings
00:08:19 Center core landing
00:08:31 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)
00:28:22 2nd stage engine restarts
00:28:52 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2)
Mission continues on an experimental long coast and third stage two burn to target a precessing Earth-Mars elliptical orbit around the sun
Better put the top up… It’s gonna get really windy!
I cannot remember about this one, has Elon said it real or CGI this time? Never mind still going to have my dinner early to watch it. 27 engines firing at the same time has got to be impressive.
Mom, do I HAVE to watch this?
Okay, I will put this in plain English: if that stupid car crashes into my house or my yard, I will whack Elon Musk for every cent I can squeeze out of his silly… er, pockets. Yeah, “pockets”. I will. I mean it!
Why not just launch an Abrams tank instead? Or a Stryker? Something useful instead of a practical joke? It just confirms that Musk is a twit at his core.
No, Sara you don’t. Based upon your comment the event will probably just annoy you.
How useful would any of your alternatives be?
How useful is an Abrams tank parked in an eternal orbit between Mars and Earth?
(BTW an Abrams tank is far too massive)
The rocket must lift something with appropriate mass otherwise it won’t perform as planned. Usually they loft up inert “dead-weight” (concrete/steel blocks) because it is cheep and nobody cares what happens to it.
This is called flight testing. Whether you are aware of it or not, it occurs for every class of vehicle before its put into regular use. Yes, Apollo too. You’d be surprised at the “payloads” that are used during testing.
All Up Testing of the Saturn V/Apollo. The third launch of a Saturn V/Apollo took Apollo 8 to the moon and back with three astronauts on board.
You’re not my Mom!
“You’d be surprised at the “payloads” that are used during testing.” Uh, no, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised, rocket scientist, because the entire payload testing business was explained during the waiting period for launch, well ahead of the actual Mercury-Redstone rocket launch carrying Alan Shepherd, Jr., into suborbital flight when I was in high school. We got to watch that because my history teacher brought his portable TV to school so that we could see such an historic moment.
But considering everything, an Abrams tank, fully loaded and operational by remote control would be that whole ‘Star Wars’ idea that Reagan nattered on about. You’d have to add stabilizers to the tank to keep it focused, avoid tumbling and spinning, and counteract the “kick” of a rocket launched at a target from the Abrams, but — well, anything is possible and ‘Tanks In Space’ just seems more practical than a shiny red car.
Smooches!!
The guy is a born promoter.
“There’s no such thing as bad publicity.”
I was in Cape Canaveral and watch the first successful return landing of a Stage One to the Canaveral AFB, from a distance oa a mile or so…..later was told by one of NASAs safety officers that we had been right in the “debris zone” if something had gone wrong. despite that, It was awesome.
I’ll bet you wish you were on the boat right about now.
Friend — you sure have that right — for many reasons. (One is the white stuff that was falling from the sky this morning — and the ice on the driveway, on which I slipped twice while feeding the birds…and …….
I do think it a bit frivolous to boost a Tesla roadsterr into orbit…..certainly their was something useful that could have been risked ….
Kip,
No there literally wasn’t anything more useful that could have been used that wasn’t many times more valuable than the roadster. It’s his car, why do care what he does with it. Better than what many others have done with their exotic sports cars (i.e., wrecking them and endangering other motorists).
Paul ==> I was thinking of a satellite or something that would have provided value to the rest of us. I do understand that the car is entirely worthless and cost only a bit more than a concrete cube of the same weight.
Satellites are risked every time they are launched….
The roadster is there for dead weight to lift, and its going into a solar orbit, not an earth orbit. Anybody with a practical payload needing to go to Mars is going to want a launch vehicle with demonstrated reliability not an experimental maiden voyage besides, launching your personal car to Mars is deliciously irreverent.
I doubt the insurance companies would cover the cost of a satellite on a test launch.
Possible theme song:
What? No ‘Rocketman’? No ‘Space Oddity’? None of Holst’s ‘The Planets’, e.g., ‘Jupiter’?
Here ya go — ground control to Major Musk:
39A was the pad Apollo 11 launched from. I wish them luck. I don’t much care for Musk’s subsidy farming, but I can get behind the US having a heavy launch vehicle again.
Ditto. WE (meaning USA) need a moon base and a colony on Mars. No more pokey stuff.
Good observation. I keep wondering why it’s taken so long to colonize moon world. Why the Ruskies or Chicoms never made a one-up run themselves. Or any other nation for that matter. Been what now, a half a century or so since they loaded their moon buggy up and headed out? Got to appreciate Musk’s sense of humor with the roadster and all atop what looks like a capsule. Well, bon voyage . . .
Are they launching The Stig? I just hope Hammond and May aren’t involved. We know what happened when they tried to launch a car…
I am amazed the bloody contraption took off! “Awesum” landing even.
Apparently delayed — the time to launch has increased over the last hour…..
Like I said yesterday, delays due to getting the car charged. ;-)
Anthony wins this one. Congrats.
Didn’t it take something like three tries to get the first Space Shuttle launch off the ground?
What is the carbon footprint?
It’s Progress, so it doesn’t count.
Launching a Tesla Roadster into orbit gives affirmation to the term “space junk”.
Since it won’t be in Earth orbit, it’s nothing to worry about; interplanetary space is REALLY HUGE.
When our grandgrandgrandchildren headcrash with a Roadster on the Martian hyperway, they’re going to need their newly invented shields.
Doesn’t anyone know the history of launches from Cape Kennedy in late January/early February?
Apollo 1 tragedy: January 27, 1967
Challenger tragedy: January 28, 1986
Columbia breakup: liftoff January 16, 2003, breakup February 1, 2003.
Karma?
Some pseudoscience numerology for everyone:
19 years, 17 years, now 15 years. What are they?
Not Karma, cold temps. Not an issue today.
Not cold temps. Cold temps can be expected and planned for. Poor engineering risk management.
Battery powered car in space? Already been done, Lunar Roving Vehicle, with Apollo 15, 16, and 17 to the moon. Cars are still there.
We already knew Elon Musk lived on Mars (and he wants to be buried there, despoiling its environment)
The genius Nikola Tesla died alone in a NYC hotel in 1943. Found by the maid, he’d been dead for 2 days. Broke and bankrupt after decades of blowing fortunes pursuing his schemes.
Musk wants to follow Tesla’s legacy.
If Tesla had not negotiated away his commission on A/C electricity produced by Westinghouse, he would have be fabulously wealthy. Of course, he still might have killed himself in one of his experiments to transmit electricity wirelessly, but at least his death would have more befitting to a man of his notoriety. Still, we have Tesla to thank for radio, A/C motors and generators, and many other modern devices that we take for granted today. Elon could do much worse than following in those footsteps.
Nikola Tesla , Howard Hughes, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk. All innovative thinkers, Geniuses. All just a bit quirky.
Well, ok, a lot quirky. But geniuses.
Someone should tell the Greenies that Musk’s rocket runs on diesel and it’s gonna burn about 40,000 gallons in about 1 minute as it climbs through the troposphere and into the stratosphere. Watch their head explode as they contemplate that.
Joel: Yes but the upside is that car will emit no co2 pollution in space. It’s a tipping point for renewables!
Joel, I think this one is all liquid hydrogen, tho you’re right that many rockets use a 1st stage kerosene-mix.
it will also produce the most spectacular conflagration a tesla ever made.
Q: What accelerates better than a Tesla Roadster?
A: A few things, including a Tesla Roadster with 29 additional rocket motors.
Sorta takes the JATO concept to a new level.
Will this be the furthest a Tesla roadster has EVER gone under it own power?
Needs at least one solar cell on top, doesn’t it? 8<)
I would like to know what condition the car will be in after it’s been launched. Cars are subject to all kinds of force and vibration. They aren’t usually operated in a vacuum though.
OK, I realize that there’s no requirement that the car has to survive. My curiosity is strictly academic.
I’m guessing there’s something about a car that they forgot to take into account.
All of Tesla’s cars are bristling with cameras and sensors. Autopilot and collision reports go back to Tesla computers are recorded. I’m guessing the SpaceX engineers have all that on telemetry today.
I was a student at University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh when the first US Space Shuttle was launched into orbit April 12 1981. Watching the launch of Columbia from Cape Canaveral (“Go Baby! Go Baby! Go Baby! GO!”) and the landing at Edwards Air Force Base on April 14th were spine chilling and breath holding exercises in both hope and pride!
B’gosh!!!
The ‘Mission Anomalies’ section of wikipedia’ STS-1 article is worth a look, as it summarizes launch damage to Columbia and subsequent effects on it during re-entry and landing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/STS-1
Well, I like the color of the car. And it’s great to see some economic competition in aerospace, too often held back by governmental monopolies.
sarc/on
But, Elon, what’s with that huge white globe in the foreground that says “flammable gas” on it? Surely, you’re not using fossil fuels to launch an electric car into orbit, are you?
‘Fossil’ fuel is stored solar energy – ‘No Batteries Needed!’
Q?: What is worth less than blocks of steel or concrete?
A!: “Elon Musk’s midnight-cherry Tesla Roadster”.
And we’ve reached a new low in space junk.
Any odds on whether they launch a real lithium battery pack and motors with the car?
A chunk of lithium that large should produce interesting color flare, (crimson red), when returning to Earth. Copper cored motors will burn blue.
Tax credits to space and beyond!!!
I’ll say one thing for Elon, he does some really epic sh*t with other people’s money! Hope it’s successful!
Also, I hope all of the buzzards circling the launch site isn’t an omen….
If Musk retrieves all three boosters intact, I would say that’s a pretty good accomplishment.
I wonder how many miles per gallon the Tesla will get on the way up?
Well: If successful we all know what to do with our Teslas when the lights go out.
Love it. Science can be fun and think of all that CO2 wafting into space. WOW!,
From the article: “When Falcon Heavy lifts off, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two, with the ability to lift more than twice the payload of the next vehicle, at one-third the cost. Only the Saturn V moon rocket, last flown in 1973, delivered more payload to orbit.”
Well, that depends on what you call “payload”. The Space Shuttle launch system could put a payload of one space shuttle at 100 tons, and 30 tons of cargo in Low Earth Orbit for a total of 130 tons to LEO, as compared to Musk’s heavy-lift vehicle rated at 70 tons to LEO.
A billionaire in a hurry to push space development could have bought the Space Shuttle Launch System from NASA and been way ahead of the game. You could put reusable boosters on this system, too.
Except that the SLS:
1. Is years away.
2. Costs 3/4 of a billion a pop.
3. Will launch at most twice a year… And they only have enough engines for a total (Including tests) of 8 Launches… NASA has indicated that they might think about asking for funding for more engines…. Now that is commitment!
He’s talking about the Space Shuttle, not the future SLS.
If this escapade is successful, I expect he will change the company name to “Space-sex”.
3×9 = 27 engines that all have to light and perform flawlessly … hmmm .. isn’t that what killed the Russian man-on-the-moon program?
https://jalopnik.com/this-insane-rocket-is-why-the-soviet-union-never-made-i-1448356326
Russians had the rockets to go. This setback didn’t keep them from trying. U.S. had several.
The loss of one or two rockets won’t endanger the ship. It will just mean it won’t make as high an orbit.
Beyond that, I suspect that they only plan on operating the engines at 80 to 90% capacity. In which case the loss of an engine or two can be compensated for by increasing the power on the remaining engines.
Despite my snarking above, I do want to see this succeed. We need to stop using Russia’s space program as a launch platform and get out of the Spacelab business. We should long since had something besides those rovers on Mars already. Mars is having one of its usual 12-month summer dust storms now, which would be a good opportunity to test the volume of water vapor stirred up from the ground level. (See Sky & Telescope for more details on this news.)
If Elon Musk wants to go galloping off into space and make it a commercial success, fine by me. Should have happened long ago, the very moment the government cut funding for such things and started paying the Russians for the launches. If this succeeds, we should have Moonbase Lunar One within ten years.
I think some mis-heard “launch time” as “lunch time”.
2:40 PM EST. This copied from the NASA launch video site: