2017: US Electric vehicle sales fall further behind Ford F-Series pickup truck sales.

Guest satire by David Middleton
2017 was the best year ever for electric vehicle sales in the US
Electric vehicle sales were up more than 25 percent compared to 2016.
JONATHAN M. GITLIN – 1/4/2018
The good people over at Inside EVs have done their tabulating, and the numbers are in: in 2017, very nearly 200,000 electric vehicles were sold in the US. The actual number they calculate—199,826—is a significant increase on 2016, itself a banner year for EVs when 158,614 found homes. What’s even more impressive is that overall new car sales were actually down year-on-year for the first time since 2009. Still, to keep things in context, more than 17 million new cars were sold in 2017. So electrics have a long way to go.
Tesla on top
As expected, Tesla remains at the head of the pack. The Model S, now in its fifth year of sales, remains the nation’s best-selling EV with 27,060 sold, no mean feat for a vehicle that starts at $74,500. And the Model X SUV had a good year, too, finding more than 21,000 buyers to become the third-best-selling EV.
Despite this, Tesla garnered plenty of lukewarm press on Wednesday as it revealed that Model 3 production will remain far lower than Elon Musk had been promising for at least the next quarter. Musk had set a target of 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of 2017, a figure he now says won’t happen until Q2 2018 at the earliest.
Chevrolet’s Bolt EV was a strong second. The Bolt notched up just over 23,000 sales in 2017, a strong performance considering it only went on sale in all 50 states halfway through the year. It’s the only non-Tesla BEV to break the 200-mile range barrier, doing so at a much more affordable price than the Model S or Model X (or even the heavily specced Model 3s that are starting to roll out of Tesla’s factory).
[…]
200,000 EV’s!
The top selling vehicle in the US is the Ford-F-Series pickup truck.
To note, Ford F-Series sales figures are comprised of the following vehicles:
- F-150 family, including the F-150 Raptor
- F-Series Super Duty family, including the F-250, F-350 and F-450
The figures do not include Ford Heavy trucks sales results such as the F-650 or F-750.
http://fordauthority.com/fmc/ford-motor-company-sales-numbers/ford-sales-numbers/ford-f-series-sales-numbers/
The growth in US electric vehicle (EV) sales has actually been slower than the growth of Ford F-Series pickup truck sales since 2012.
|United States Vehicle Sales
|Ford F-Series
|All EV’s
|Ford F-Series minus EV’s
|2012
|645,316
|52,607
|592,709
|2013
|763,402
|97,507
|665,895
|2014
|753,851
|122,438
|631,413
|2015
|780,354
|116,099
|664,255
|2016
|820,799
|156,614
|664,185
|2017
|896,764
|199,826
|696,938
…
Stark Industries Tesla did manage to cobble together 1,060 Model 3’s in December.
“There are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 or the supply chain,” the company said in its statement. “We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.”
But the company did not give any new production targets to replace the earlier prediction that it would be making 5,000 Model 3s a week by the end of the year.
- Q3 2017 Production Guidance: 1,500
- Q3 2017 Production: 260
- December 2017 Production Guidance: 5,000 per week (>20,000 per month).
- December 2018 Production: 1,060 per month.
Stark Industries Tesla missed the Q3 2017 guidance by 83% and then outdid themselves in December, missing guidance by 95%. At this rate, the next Quaternary glacial stage will save us from Gorebal Warming before EV’s do.
28 thoughts on “2017: US Electric vehicle sales fall further behind Ford F-Series pickup truck sales.”
Good timing. Saw this earlier today…F-150 diesel with 30 mpg later this year
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2018/01/08/ford-f-150-diesel/1012201001/
Electric vehicles, with restricted scope, have limited, situational value, and will for the foreseeable future barring a revolution in storage and conversion technology. The more likely scenario are hybrid vehicles that dynamically adapt to their environment and purpose.
Heard a recent estimate that a Tesla S would have about 120 mile range with the weather we’ve had recently assuming it was 100% warm before it left the garage (average daytime high of 11). Problem is that if you shut it down and it sits in a parking lot for 90 minutes you will suck up a lot of extra battery life just to get the heat and defroster back up to safe operating levels, so maybe that range goes down to 100 miles.
And if you don’t have a garage for this precious piece of plastic, what then? /sarc
Oh, gee whiz! Get a bicycle, right?
too expensive to leave parked outside in the weather…..and who’s stupid enough to put a self-igniting car in the house?
I saw a You Tube video of a family returning from Christmas in Canada in their Model X I guess. They kept on commenting on how it was -25C out and how that the electric seat heaters were keeping them so warm (I guess Telsa invented those too). Anyway they went from 95% charge to 48% charge after <100 km and they kept commenting that they would have plenty of charge left to get home. I guess their Leaf sat for 4 days at their house and used 70%+ charge to keep its batteries warm. Also they had the car plugged in the entire time they were warming the car up before taking off.
My thought watching the video was "What happens if you slide off the road? That battery ain't keeping you alive for very long."
If you don’t have a garage, chances are you don’t have a place to charge it in the first place.
Or everyone gets stuffed into a high-density population center, where vehicles are shared or luxuries of the affluent.
To give you an indication of concern for saving fuel, motorhomes that can tow an F150 outsold EVs.
Now that’s funny!
Even more of a hoot is the toad truck loaded with multiple ATV, dirt bikes, or golf carts.
I need to make another graph!
http://www.rvia.org/?ESID=indicators
Keep in mind RVs include trailers and firth wheels. Of course these are towed by a F150 for smaller rigs.
There are lots of 20 year old RVs on the road. There will never be 20 EVs on the road.
When we retired after coming back from China we needed to buy a place to live and something to drive around in. Our decision to buy motorhome was based on a nice used low mileage motor home being cheaper than a truck and it is a p;ace we could live.
Kind of off topic, and I’m a big fan of pickups, I have an F350 diesel, but they need to start making them smaller, not bigger. Most drivers, with little or no experience in a vehicle this size, are dangerous. They routinely hog the center-line on rural roads, tailgate because they lose perspective by sitting up high, and drive way too fast for the stopping and handling capabilities of the vehicle. In the week between Christmas and New Years I pulled 2 F150s out of a ditch, they were both crew-cab 4 wheel drives, being driven by people who didn’t understand what happened, (i.e., didn’t know that trucks handle like trucks).
FYI, over that same week we got 37 inches of snow, now up to 68 for the year … yes the children just won’t know what snow is.
Been driving a 1993 F250HD crewcab with full bed at the farm. Quite a truck.
Hey, some of us short people need something that makes us feel like tall people! We have to be where we can see the road!
When my 1999 F150 with 307,000 miles on it rusted out, I replaced with a 2015 aluminum truck. I was the first one on my block to get one, and now everyone has one. I’m sure you are right. Some drivers will have to learn that trucks really do handle like trucks.
The Model S, I wonder how many were second or even third cars , with an SUV or MPV in the mixture? So not replacing any.
Is it time to write up that poem about ‘mighty EVs have struck out’ just yet?
You could get stranded on the side of the road with both benchmarks, equally.
On the bright side, you won’t have as far to walk from a EV.
‘So electrics have a long way to go.’
Can’t believe he said that. Range anxiety, anyone?
There is a lot more to Tesla vehicles than just an electric drive train. Including them in EV sales data is correct as data, but not as information.
I had a 2005 Ford Freestar mini until last year when I gave it to my son who now uses it for his business, hauling ladders and materials etc. Ford sure makes some wonderful internal combustion engines. This puppy is still purring like a kitten after 13 years of service. The only things I ever changed on it (apart from routine stuff like brakepads) were the 2 tailgate pistons ($100).
And people still claim that EVs cost so much less to own.
The claim o the “$75,400” Model S is wrong -that refers to the 75kWhr dual motor, while any Model S vehicles sold during the year were sticker priced at around $60,000, BUTT…. Tesla reduced prices on many Model S and sold demo vehicles etc, so the average price paid was NOWHERE near $74,000. One month they sold more Chevy Bolts than all Tesla vehicles put together.
The article says:
Tesla says the cash price for a basic Model S is $74,500. https://www.tesla.com/models/design
…”199,826..” cars
So, were they all sold in Calif?
…or were some sold in NYC and DC?
After all, Gov. Brown will “save the world”.
…just like his mommy told him when he was 4
just like Kerry, Pelosi, Reid, etc who were young tykes during WW II
KNR
You are right on.
Subsidies for (mostly) rich people to do ‘virtue signaling’ on the taxpayer’s dime.
EV sales dropped ~90% in Georgia when they stopped the $5k subsidy (2015) showing how artificial the market for these cars truly is.
Why should any government subsidize the rich to buy indulgences? Doesn’t the government have better uses for tax dollars?