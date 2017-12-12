NOAA’s Arctic report card released at #AGU17

Arctic shows no sign of returning to reliably frozen region of recent past decades
Despite relatively cool summer temperatures, observations in 2017 continue to indicate that the Arctic environmental system has reached a ‘new normal’, characterized by long-term losses in the extent and thickness of the sea ice cover, the extent and duration of the winter snow cover and the mass of ice in the Greenland Ice Sheet and Arctic glaciers, and warming sea surface and permafrost temperatures.
Highlights
- The average surface air temperature for the year ending September 2017 is the 2nd warmest since 1900; however, cooler spring and summer temperatures contributed to a rebound in snow cover in the Eurasian Arctic, slower summer sea ice loss, and below-average melt extent for the Greenland ice sheet.
- The sea ice cover continues to be relatively young and thin with older, thicker ice comprising only 21% of the ice cover in 2017 compared to 45% in 1985.
- In August 2017, sea surface temperatures in the Barents and Chukchi seas were up to 4° C warmer than average, contributing to a delay in the autumn freeze-up in these regions.
- Pronounced increases in ocean primary productivity, at the base of the marine food web, were observed in the Barents and Eurasian Arctic seas from 2003 to 2017.
- Arctic tundra is experiencing increased greenness and record permafrost warming.
- Pervasive changes in the environment are influencing resource management protocols, including those established for fisheries and wildfires.
- The unprecedented rate and global reach of Arctic change disproportionally affect the people of northern communities, further pressing the need to prepare for and adapt to the new Arctic.
Video:
There are several sections of the report, for temperature, sea ice, etc. You can access each section here: http://www.arctic.noaa.gov/Report-Card/Report-Card-2017
One graph in the sea ice section caught my eye:
The September rate of loss is about 4 times higher than the March rate of loss. This suggests to me that something I’ve long mentioned – albedo changes which primarily manifest themselves in the summer when there is more incoming solar radiation might be a big part of the issue. Carbon soot, specifically.
This is supported by something I covered at AGU14: satellites detect albedo change in the Arctic, resulting in more absorbed solar radiation
From that study:
Since the year 2000, the rate of absorbed solar radiation in the Arctic in June, July and August has increased by five percent, said Norman Loeb, of NASA’s Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia. The measurement is made by NASA’s Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) instruments, which fly on multiple satellites.
While a five percent increase may not seem like much, consider that the rate globally has remained essentially flat during that same time. No other region on Earth shows a trend of potential long-term change.
start at 1979, when sea ice was at an EXTREME HIGH.
Either they are WILFULLY IGNORANT of the fact that for most of the Holocene, sea ice levels have been MUCH lower than now,
…, or they are DELIBERATELY LYING to push the AGW socialist global Agenda.
Those options are not mutually exclusive.
The large summer sea ice losses – unexpected so soon by the experts back in 2005 – and the lack of equally large declines in polar bear numbers as predicted, is the point of my 2017 polar bear paper that the Polar Bear Specialist Group members are so afraid the public will notice.
Crockford, S.J. 2017. Testing the hypothesis that routine sea ice coverage of 3-5 mkm2 results in a greater than 30% decline in population size of polar bears (Ursus maritimus). PeerJ Preprints 2 March 2017. Doi: 10.7287/peerj.preprints.2737v3 Open access. https://doi.org/10.7287/peerj.preprints.2737v3
Hence, in my opinion, the Bioscience attack paper published November 29 this year https://polarbearscience.com/2017/11/29/polar-bears-refused-to-die-as-predicted-and-this-is-how-the-propheseers-respond/
Hi Susan, You are doing great work.. don’t let “them” get to you. :-)
I STILL can’t get one single one of the polar bear bed-wetters to explain how the polar bears survived the first 7000 – 8000 years of the Holocene, when sea ice levels were MUCH LESS than they currently are.
Hi Susan – Thanks for your PB articles. You may wish to note that the UK’s BBC today put out an article highlighted on their front page as Was starving polar bear ‘face of climate change’ – or clever PR?. In the article (http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-42322346), at least they did acknowledge that there was a clever PR argument, but they studiously avoided presenting any information to support it.
I guess the ability of Joe Public to double check and find a more rational and reasonable explanation is starting to hit home in the MSM. Times they are a changing.
I noted the bullet point:
The apex of any food chain can hardly do anything but better when the base gets more productive. (Technically, polar bears are just below the apex, which is of course Homo Sapiens – but we’ve abdicated that position, at least in the Arctic.)
Yep, the opening up of the Arctic would have been a godsend to all life up in that region.
Humans especially would have benefitted, with travel, commerce, fishing etc all becoming possible for more than a fraction of the year.
Unfortunately, it looks like the recovery from the extremes of the late 1970s is over, and the re-freeze will gradually start to take place.
I caught that, too.
“The sea ice cover continues to be relatively young and thin with older, thicker ice comprising only 21% of the ice cover in 2017 compared to 45% in 1985.”
Give it at least 15-20 years of cooling to thicken the ice up. It didn’t all melt or thin up at once, and it will take a few decades of further cooling to cycle back to where it was in 1985. But the trend is back to more ice extent, as well as more multi year ice.
“Arctic shows no sign of returning to reliably frozen region “
Nor should it.
To get back to that stage would mean the world dropping back into Little Ice Age conditions.
Only the most ignorant of agenda driven fools would want that.
How can the “global reach” of something “disproportionately affect” a local group of people?
That is simply nonsense, no matter what you are talking about.
There are arctic ice estimates from before 1978 and the current series of satellites. The real issue is that the current situation might be an artifact of measurement, with good data starting at a high ice year.
There are now quite a number of papers out there showing that the LIA and the late 1970’s was the ANOMALY.. a period of EXTREME sea ice extent.
Current level is still in the top 10% for the current interglacial.
Is there any way of detecting higher levels of carbon soot (etc) on the ice, other than by taking its temperature?
AMO. Enough said.
How does CO2 warm the oceans? They clearly identify warm water as the cause, so how does CO2 warm the oceans?
But no evidence that these changes are related to global warming.
https://ssrn.com/abstract=2869646
As far as I can see , Arctic sea ice is behaving pretty much exactly as you would expect if its main over-riding influence was the AMO.
Its been level for the last 10 years according to MASIE so the recovery from the extreme high of the late 1970s has most probably stopped.
AMO is starting to turn down.
Interestingly, you can see the affect of the AMO even during the LIA, as shown here on the Icelandic sea ice index.
It is going to be HILARIOUS watching the antics of the Arctic sea ice bed-wetters as the extent starts to climb over the next few years. :-)
“In August 2017, sea surface temperatures in the Barents and Chukchi seas were up to 4° C warmer than average, contributing to a delay in the autumn freeze-up in these regions.”…..
..and not one word about all the other areas that were colder
” thicker ice comprising only 21% of the ice cover in 2017″….
which is a major improvement over the past few years….
“slower summer sea ice loss”…..
and guess what that left over ice is going to be next year?……more thicker multiyear ice
t minus 4 more months and counting….
A “new normal”… newer than the last new normal, which was newer than the last new normal, etc. Another new normal soon. No end of short term “new normals” in a longer term cycle.