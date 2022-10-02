solar flare

New Sunspot may Hurl Dangerous Solar Flare at Earth

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
7 Comments

SpaceWeather reports:

One of the biggest sunspots in years has just rotated over the sun’s northeastern limb. AR3112 has a mixed-polarity magnetic field that harbors energy for strong X-class solar flares. The appearance of this dangerous sunspot could herald two weeks of high solar activity as it transits the Earth-facing side of the sun.

Earth-orbiting satellites have just detected an X1-class solar flare (Oct. 2nd @ 2025 UT). Ironically, it did not come from big dangerous sunspot AR3112, described below, but rather from AR3110, a smaller and apparently less threatening active region. The flare (image) produced a shortwave radio blackout over the Pacific Ocean and parts of North America (blackout map), and it may have hurled a CME into space. Stay tuned for updates. Solar flare alerts: SMS Text

A BIG DANGEROUS SUNSPOT: One of the biggest sunspots in years has just rotated over the sun’s northeastern limb. Introducing, AR3112:

AR3112 has more than a dozen dark cores scattered across 130,000 km of solar terrain, making it an easy target for backyard solar telescopes. Don’t have a solar filter? Use the projection method, instead.

The image above is a magnetic map of the sun’s surface with a white light photo of AR3112 inset. It shows what makes this sunspot group so dangerous. Positive and negative magnetic polarities are bumping together–an explosive mixture that could produce an X-class solar flare.The emergence of AR3112 already fully formed and unstable could herald two weeks of high solar activity as the sunspot group transits the solar disk, facing Earth the whole time.

Get Solar flare alerts: SMS Text

7 Comments
Richard Page
October 2, 2022 5:22 pm

Are we actually seeing more solar flares occurring in recent years or, like storms, are the detection methods improving so we’re picking up a lot more?

GORDON
Reply to  Richard Page
October 2, 2022 5:47 pm

Sun is now more active

Pat Lane
Reply to  Richard Page
October 2, 2022 5:50 pm

They’re caused by CO2 on Earth.

ARTHUR123
Reply to  Richard Page
October 2, 2022 6:16 pm

These solar flares are caused by global warming !!

GORDON
October 2, 2022 5:51 pm

We need a Carington Event for folks to figure out that, the more Complex the Grids are, with all the Bir Choppers, the harder it will be to restart.
Pray that there will be no loss of life when it happens.

Ron Long
October 2, 2022 6:12 pm

I think I will wear a tin-foil conical hat to the supermarket tomorrow.

Edward Katz
October 2, 2022 6:37 pm

If this flare does cause some sort of disruption on Earth, it’s a safe bet the climate alarmists will somehow try to attribute it to increased carbon emissions here. The problem is that there are enough dupes to believe them, but not enough to make major operating and lifestyle changes that will have any effect one way or another because poll after poll keeps revealing that fighting the “climate crisis” is a low priority on this planet.

