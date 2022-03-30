solar flare

Massive X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE Hurls a CME Towards Earth

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
10 Comments

Via SpaceWeather.com

Earth-orbiting satellites have just detected an X1.3-class solar flare (March 30 @ 1737 UT). The source is active sunspot AR2975–the same sunspot that has already hurled at least two CMEs toward Earth this week. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded the flare’s extreme ultraviolet flash:

Radiation from the flare ionized the top of Earth’s atmosphere, causing a shortwave radio blackout over the Americas. Here is a blackout map. Aviators, mariners, and ham radio operators may have noticed unusual propagation effects at frequencies below 30 MHz.

A CME is almost certainly emerging from the blast site. SOHO coronagraphs have not yet detected the cloud, but there is strong circumstantial evidence. For instance, the US Air Force has detected a Type II solar radio burst, a type of natural radio signal generated by CME shock waves. Also, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has imaged a solar tsunami apparently generated by a CME leaving the sun’s atmosphere.

Stay tuned for updates on what this power event means for Earth.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vuk
March 30, 2022 2:26 pm

See it here
comment image

single frame
comment image
Visible planet is most likely Mercury but could be Vinus, someone might double check.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Vuk
2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
March 30, 2022 2:45 pm

The other SOHO camera was practically blinded for few moments
comment image

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Vuk
2
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Vuk
March 30, 2022 2:47 pm

Not sure what planet Vinus is.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 30, 2022 2:51 pm

Venus + Linus. Don’t be Snoopy.

4
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 30, 2022 3:07 pm

Well, I thought it would be clear to anyone it was a typo, I was to late to edit since I was trying to get Lasco C3 (blue) image.
Thanks for your comment, it certainly does make important contribution.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
March 30, 2022 2:56 pm

Above Images are from two out of three LASCO (Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph) cameras LASCO2 and LASCO 3 installed on the SOHO satellite.
A coronagraph is a special type of telescope that uses a solid disk (“occulter” or “occulting disk”) to actually cover up the Sun itself, completely blocking direct sunlight, and allowing us to see the atmosphere around the outside of the Sun (known as the “corona”).
SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory) is a European Space Agency spacecraft launched on 2 December 1995, to study the Sun. It has also discovered over 4,000 comets.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Vuk
1
Reply
Ron Long
March 30, 2022 2:43 pm

I’m thinking instant sun tan. Wait for it.

2
Reply
dk_
March 30, 2022 2:53 pm

SolarHam Space Weather and Amateur Radio Website http://www.solarham.net/ Always a great resource.

1
Reply
commieBob
March 30, 2022 2:54 pm

Stay tuned for updates on what this power event means for Earth.

So, when’s it going to arrive? Well you might ask. CME scoreboard

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
March 30, 2022 3:12 pm

Just wondering if this particular CME is on a course to directly impact Earth, and if so will it qualify as a BOHICA event*?

*ref Carrington Event of 1859

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

solar flare

Huge sunspot may launch solar flares toward Earth in the next two weeks

1 year ago
Anthony Watts
solar flare

The Carrington Event: September 1st, 1859

2 years ago
Guest Blogger
solar flare

NASA sun data helps new model predict big solar flares

2 years ago
Charles Rotter
solar flare

NASA’s SDO Sees New Kind of Magnetic Explosion on Sun

2 years ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

solar flare

Massive X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE Hurls a CME Towards Earth

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind Turbines Out West-Part 1

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

CRISIS: Soaring Costs of Energy in UK/Europe – A Video Interview with Dr. Benny Peiser of GWPF

6 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Paleoclimatology

Climate Past Far From Settled: 7 Major Temperature Reconstructions Find No Agreement

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: