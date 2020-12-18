News

Cause of Death: Follow-up

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
11 Comments

Guest News Brief by Kip Hansen – 18 December 2020

The New York Times and The Guardian are both reporting a “landmark ruling” from Britain.  “A 9-year-old girl who suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2013 became the first person in Britain to officially have air pollution listed as a cause of death, a British official said. . . . In the ruling on Wednesday, assistant coroner Philip Barlow in London said air pollution had significantly helped induce and exacerbate Ella’s asthma, adding that she had been exposed to levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter in excess of World Health Organization guidelines.” [ source: NY Times ]   

In a recent essay here, I discussed he problems with the reporting of Cause of Death and some of the details on how this is done in the United States. For the details, read (or re-read)  Cause of Death: A Primer

The fact is that Cause of Death is not simple, not cut-and-dried,  not always obvious and often contentious.  It is important to know that deaths in the UK are handled differently than in the United States.

In the United States, a doctor or coroner simply fills out a Death Certificate listing the chain of events or chain of diseases that led to the death, including any contributing factors.  In England and Wales, there are a long list of cases in which a death must be subject to an inquest.   If you watch British TV shows, you may be familiar with the older version of an inquest, in which some coroner must rule a death a natural death, a suicide, a murder or “death by misadventure”. 

 The Guardian reports the case this way:

A coroner has made legal history by ruling that air pollution was a cause of the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Philip Barlow, the inner south London coroner, said Ella Kissi-Debrah’s death in February 2013 was caused by acute respiratory failure, severe asthma and air pollution exposure.

He said she was exposed to nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter (PM) pollution in excess of World Health Organization guidelines, the principal source of which were traffic emissions.

The coroner said the failure to reduce pollution levels to legal limits possibly contributed to her death, as did the failure to provide her mother with information about the potential for air pollution to exacerbate asthma.

“Ella died of asthma contributed to by exposure to excessive air pollution,” said the coroner on Wednesday.

This young girl’s death had been subject to an inquest in 2014, which found she had died of acute respiratory failure.   But, Cause of Death can be contentious and sometimes, political.  In this case:

Ella’s mother, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, a former teacher, spent years fighting to have her daughter’s death examined by a second coroner. Her resilience was repaid on Wednesday when Barlow agreed with expert medical evidence provided by the family which said Ella’s particular form of acute asthma was exacerbated by air pollution.

Kissi-Debrah’s lawyers submitted that air pollution was a public health emergency and there was a pressing need for it to be recorded as a cause of death to ensure public health programmes to tackle toxic air were prioritised.

In evidence to the two-week inquest, Prof Stephen Holgate, an immunopharmacologist and consultant respiratory physician of the University of Southampton and Southampton general hospital, said a biological cause of Ella’s disease getting worse in the winter months was the seasonal worsening air pollution.

He said it was the cumulative effect of the toxic air Ella was breathing in living within 30 metres of the South Circular road that caused her final acute asthma attack.

The Guardian

For those not familiar with London, UK, the South Circular Road  is not a multi-lane major highway, but rather: “The South Circular is 20.5 miles (33.0 km) long. The majority of the road is single carriageway, one lane each way, aside from a small section of dual carriageway near the Woolwich Ferry. It is a primary road for its entire length” and “The South Circular has received sustained criticism for congestion and pollution and is one of the least popular roads in Britain.” [source:  Wiki ]  

In this case, we see the sad end of a young girl’s life.  A young girl that had suffered from severe asthma for years and had been repeatedly hospitalized for asthma attacks and seizures.  Somehow, the public health doctors had reportedly failed to inform her mother that asthma sufferers should not live where there are exacerbating circumstances, such as high ozone levels, high dust levels, high levels of roadway auto and truck exhaust.  Her mother, a school teacher, should have known this, with or without public health officials specifically informing her, as all medical web sites on asthma feature this information

In the end, it appears that a second coroners inquest has found, as should have been obvious from the beginning, that, as is common medical knowledge, roadway air pollutants can be a contributing trigger for asthma attacks.  The landmark ruling though is almost entirely political  — the shocking thing being that her family apparently remained ignorant of the basic facts that every parent of a child suffering from asthma would know. 

As for Cause of Death, we see once more that it is not always a matter of simple medical facts and that the medical facts can be confused and conflated with other considerations and popular social movements. 

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

The area in which I live, the Central Hudson Valley of New York State, is listed as #19 on the Allergy Capitals of America list – one of the worst paces for allergy and asthma sufferers to live.  Everyone with pollen allergies living here knows this and is rudely and painfully reminded of this twice a year (we are lucky enough to have two allergy seasons).  If any parent of a child suffering from severe allergies living here had tried to claim ignorance of this simple fact, they would be laughed out of court. 

As for science, in a greater sense, the concept of cause is a difficult issue, and, in my opinion, is most often mis-assigned based on vague association.

As many medical practitioners have begun to point out, Covid Deaths being reported in the media are more correctly characterized as “Deaths Involving Covid” and in many more cases, “Deaths with some vague association to Covid”.

Cause of Death is simply not simple.

# # # # #

John McCabe
December 18, 2020 6:08 am

I watched the report on this on the BBC last night, and totally agree with your comments. It’s absolutely fine accepting that air pollution was a contributory factor in this case but, as you rightly say, anyone with half a brain knows, and has known for decades, that this is the case and her parents should have done something tangible about reducing that risk.

7
Reply
Rag
December 18, 2020 6:09 am

Mother should be careful what she wishes for. If air pollution is accepted as a cause in a situation where the area is famous for its car pollution, mother can become liable for parental negligence and be added as a cause of death.

6
Reply
Doug Huffman
December 18, 2020 6:09 am

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Dale and Roy learned that Wildfire Smoke Carries Infectious Agents. http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.abe8116

They are doomed, DOOMED I tell ya!

1
Reply
Kpar
December 18, 2020 6:10 am

As I have said in regards to Covid (or ChiComFlu, as I like to call it), with apologies to George Orwell, “All deaths are equal, but some deaths are more equal than others.”

3
Reply
Gerry, England
December 18, 2020 6:44 am

And yet the medical fraternity still have no explanation for the rise in asthma as the air in cities has never been cleaner.

As for the WHO limits – how do we know they are valid given the political nature of the WHO and its poor performance in relation to Covid? The much-vaunted weekly consumption of units of alcohol has no scientific basis as an admission from one member ‘well, we had to come up with something’ shows.

2
Reply
Philo
Reply to  Gerry, England
December 18, 2020 7:34 am

The rise in asthma and some other respiratory diseases seems to be due the the LACK of exposure to allergens during early childhood through puberty.
In particular a Swedish or Danish study(it was years ago) found distinct differences in the same school between children who lived in a small city compared to children from surrounding farms. The major difference was farm children were daily exposed to animals, manure, plants, soil and other allergens. Parents in the city had been taught of the importance of being clean and washing up frequently so they taught their children the same things. The city children only had brief exposures to soil, manure of any kind, animals, etc.

The city children had much higher incidence of allergies, asthma, bronchitis and coughs. The other noted difference was that very young children were much more likely to have had instances of worm infections, which seem to be associated with fewer allergies and respiratory illnesses.

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
December 18, 2020 6:45 am

Between 12/9/20 and 12/16/20 CDC logged 14,531 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
There were 74,340 deaths due to all cause. C-19 would represent about 20%.
They were distributed as follows:
 Under 1 year 1         0.01%
1–4 years        1         0.01%
5–14 years      1         0.01%
15–24 years    9         0.06%
25–34 years    60       0.41%
35–44 years    184     1.27%
45–54 years    500     3.44%
55–64 years    1405   9.67%
65–74 years    3071   21.13%
75–84 years    4350   29.94%
85 years +      4949   34.06%
The 65+ demographic was accountable for 85% of those deaths.

If you are 65+ w multiple health issues in a crowded nursing home and the staff brings in C-19 you are screwed, but then you were screwed anyway. In other words: If you are already seriously ill, C-19 will probably finish you off, i.e. no different from the seasonal flu.

C-19 is not a problem for the young and healthy herd. Mother Nature and her buddy Grim Reaper are just doing their jobs, culling the herd of the too many, too old, too sick warehoused too close together as Medicare/Medicaid cash cows in poorly run contagious lethal elder care facilities.

Japan has the highest percentage of 65+, 27%, yet just over 2,700 deaths. (WHO)
What do they know/do the rest of the world does not?

0
Reply
Ian Magness
December 18, 2020 6:47 am

Very well written article Kip. Whilst this is clearly a very sad case indeed, you are right to infer at least an element of guilt on the parents, for unfathomable ignorance if nothing else.
The “South Circ”, along with its sibling the “North Circ” was a much earlier version of the M25 that now orbits London further out. The idea was to skirt around the central areas of the city. Even by the time I was a young adult in the 80s, both roads were notorious for being congested almost 24/7, and vehicle pollution was far worse then too. Thus, if you had a child with potential problems with this, the last place you would choose to live would be 30 yards from these incredibly busy roads. Further, if you were forced to live there for some reason, you would move heaven and Earth to move as soon as practicable. It is not obvious from the story (as documented at the time) that this family attempted to do so.
All very sad but I cannot see that the British authorities were responsible for this.

1
Reply
in The Real World
December 18, 2020 7:02 am

UK Government figures show that air pollution has dropped by 75% in the last 50 years.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/emissions-of-air-pollutants/emissions-of-air-pollutants-in-the-uk-1970-to-2018-summary
And air quality figures from this year prove that traffic is not a major cause of emissions as during the Pandemic Lockdowns , with a massive reduction in traffic , air quality did not alter .https://airqualitynews.com/2020/09/08/pm2-5-pollution-did-not-decline-during-lockdown-in-scotland/. Although there has been a large effort to keep the truth hidden.

So this has almost certainly been a political decision to try to blame at least 1 death on air quality so that the insanity of trying to ban fossil fuel vehicles has a bit of ammunition.

2
Reply
Ron Long
December 18, 2020 7:02 am

Not to make light about the death of ant children, but the general theme reminded me of a death in Texas. The Texas Rangers chased after an escaping wanted felon and finally found him. The wanted felon ignored their warnings to stop and raise his hands, whereupon the wanted felon starts running. The Texas Rangers shot him about 20 times. The coroner listed the cause of death as “suicide”. When asked about that the coroner declared “it is suicide to run from the Texas Rangers. Case closed.

3
Reply
Roger Caiazza
December 18, 2020 7:40 am

Excellent job Kip. There is an example closer to your home where the concept of cause is a difficult issue. New York State’s current air quality “crisis” is peaking power plants. Peaker plants are claimed to have an outsized effect on communities and the environment because there are old and inefficient, some run on kerosene, and are disproportionately located in communities of color in New York City. The argument goes that they release harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and tiny, easily inhalable particles that contribute to respiratory issues. Environmental justice activists claim that these power plants need to be replaced inferring that once they are replaced that there will be observable changes in the health outcomes in these neighborhoods.

A primary public health reference in their arguments is the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s (DOHMH) Air Pollution and the Health of New Yorkers report (https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/eode/eode-air-quality-impact.pdf) which concludes: “Each year, PM2.5 pollution in [New York City] causes more than 3,000 deaths, 2,000 hospital admissions for lung and heart conditions, and approximately 6,000 emergency department visits for asthma in children and adults.” These conclusions are for average air pollution levels in New York City as a whole over the period 2005-2007. Based on their results the report notes that: “Even a feasible, modest reduction (10%) in PM2.5 concentrations could prevent more than 300 premature deaths, 200 hospital admissions and 600 emergency department visits.” Their conclusions were based on average air pollution levels in New York City as a whole over the period 2005-2007.

In a post entitled PM2.5 Health Impacts in New York City (https://wp.me/p8hgeb-nC) and others summarized in New York Peaking Power Plants and Environmental Justice Summary (https://wp.me/p8hgeb-q6) I reviewed these claims. I found that the latest available average (2016-2018) to compare to the DOHMOH pollution levels show a 38% decrease since 2005-2007. If someone were to show me the resulting improvements in deaths, hospital admissions, and emergency room visits then I might have more sympathy for these claims. Furthermore, the health impacts rely on not only the PM2.5 impacts but also ozone which are both secondary pollutants. That means that they don’t have local impacts so observable power plant impacts on local neighborhoods from either pollutant are unlikely. In fact, if a local power plant has any effect on a neighborhood it would be to reduce ozone levels because nitrogen oxides scavenge ozone before they react with volatile organic compounds to create ozone.

0
Reply
