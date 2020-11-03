Huge sunspot may launch solar flares toward Earth in the next two weeks

One of the biggest sunspots in years is emerging on the sun today. Hours ago it produced a C-class solar flare and a minor radio blackout over the Indian Ocean. This sunspot, if it holds itself together, will face Earth for the next two weeks as it rotates across the face of the sun, potentially setting the stage for a sustained stretch of solar activity.
This new sunspot group is rotating into view over the sun’s southeastern limb–and it’s a big one. At least three dark cores the size of Earth are inset in this magnetic map from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory:
The +/- polarity of the sunspot group marks it as a member of Solar Cycle 25. This comes as no surprise. Almost every sunspot this year has belonged to the new solar cycle. Solar Cycle 25 is taking a firm hold on the sun.
Earlier today (Nov. 3rd at 0703 UT) the sunspot produced a minor C1-class solar flare. A pulse of UV radiation from the flare briefly ionized Earth’s upper atmosphere, causing a low-frequency radio blackout over the Indian Ocean: map. Mariners and ham radio operators in the area may have noticed unusual propagation effects at frequencies below ~5 MHz.
This sunspot, if it holds itself together, will face Earth for the next two weeks as it rotates across the face of the sun, potentially setting the stage for a sustained stretch of solar activity and solar flares.
It is worth noting that the Carrington Event, a powerful geomagnetic storm on September 1–2, 1859, during solar cycle 10 (1855–1867) was during a period of low solar activity preceding it.
It caused a solar coronal mass ejection (CME) hitting Earth’s magnetosphere and induced the largest geomagnetic storm on record.
If such an event occurred today, it would like create havoc with our sensitive electronics, power grids, and space satellites.
Big sunspots tend to do that. The flare is not the cause of the problem. The Coronal Eruption (which may in turn trigger the flares) is what to fear. It all depends on how complex (tangled up) the magnetic field is. We shall see. But it does show that solar cycle 25 has begun in earnest.
Well, it is 2020, and the year isn’t over yet. I wouldn’t be that surprised if we get did hit with a hefty CME, just to confirm Murphy’s Law. Maybe that would be a good thing, in that people would learn that there are natural forces beyond our control, just like natural variability with long term climate change. Global warming, global cooling and climate change are the rule, and we should really accept that we have always lived in a risk adverse climate, including that which comes out of left field, just like a CME event that we have absolutely no control over it, other than how we react to it.
The same line of thought should be mitigating weather and longer term climate issues that we also have no control over by planning and building robust infrastructure, instead of thinking we can appease the CO2 gods to have perfect weather/climate. Which we never had either, but there seems to a line of thinking that the last 100 years of very benign weather/climate has always been the norm. We know with 100% certainty that isn’t the way it has been, and the norm is actually the opposite, which is dreadful natural climate change over long time scales. With cold periods/glacial advances being the long term disastrous norm for life of the good Earth.
Thanks to Leif Svalgaard for his comment about the new sunspot. His contributions to WUWT are invaluable.
