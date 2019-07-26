CNN: Wind Tops Coal in Texas in 3 out of 6 Months in 2019

Guest Fake News analysis by David Middleton
The USA Today version of this non-story was even dumber than CNN’s version…
Wind is outpacing coal as a power source in Texas for the first time
By Ryan Prior, CNN
Updated 6:24 PM ET, Thu July 25, 2019
(CNN) Wind power has surpassed coal for the first time in Texas, according to a new report.
The numbers cap an enormous rise in wind power in the nation’s top energy-producing state over the past decades.
Wind has generated 22% of the state’s electrical needs this year. It just edged out coal, which provided 21% of the Lone Star State’s power, according to the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas, which manages electrical flow on about 90% of the Texan grid.
Yet while wind has soared and coal-generated power has cooled, natural gas still accounts for the largest share of the state’s energy mix, generating 46% of its power in 2003 and staying strong at 44% last year.
New Jersey’s largest and oldest power company, PSEG, announced Thursday that it’s pledging to go carbon-free by 2050.
"We believe climate change is real. There is this crescendo that's building," CEO Ralph Izzo told CNN Business.
The ERCOT report didn’t mention anything about wind topping coal and certainly didn’t refer to CNN’s fake news from yesterday about PSEG. It’s an Excel spreadsheet ERCOT periodically issues. From January through June, 2019, wind power generated 21.8% of ERCOT’s electricity and coal generated 21.4%.
Clearly these intrepid energy “journalists” were capable of doing just enough math to get to their breathless headlines… But, “you can’t fix stupid.”
Wind topped coal for the Jan-Jun period entirely due to the fact that April was very windy, as it usually is.
Wind works fairly well in Texas for exactly one reason: Physical geography.
There’s just one slight problem here: Wind is seasonal.
No matter how many unicorn wishes are made, wind will probably not beat coal in Texas over the rest of the year. I downloaded EROT’s 2018 Demand and Energy Report. Here’s a comparison of wind generation in 2018 vs 2019.
Coal averaged just over 6,300 MWh/month from January through June and coal output actually climbs when “the winds don’t blow”…
Young Ryan earns a Bob Uecker “Just a bit outside” award for his intrepid reporting…
I live on South Padre Island. We have a number of turbines located just inland of the Laguna Madre. I have to wonder how well these will handle the next real hurricane, which is only a matter of time.
The Texas Gulf Coast turbines actually do better in the months when the Llano Estacado resource “dries up.” As long as they feather the blades, they’ll probably hold up OK. Texas is one of the few places where wind actually makes sense from a resource economics perspective.
I always thought that if you had more than about 16% of your capacity as wind, it would make the grid unstable.
I wonder how much of the time the other generators were fueled and running but not supplying current to the grid. I wonder how that is paid for.
The Hollywood entertainment industry is famous for its accounting practices. I have to suspect the same applies to accounting for wind power.
Texas has a sufficient wind resource to support a larger share… We also have enough coal, natural gas and nuclear to cover base load, when the wind doesn’t cooperate.
Do the systems have the capability to reduce spinning backup based on predicting wind consistency over some period of time? Otherwise, raising wind capacity just raises the amount of backup just spinning.
Last time I looked at ERCOT’s rules in detail… All of the generators are supposed to report what they can deliver on the next day, at what price. ERCOT picks what they think they’ll need. If you’re picked and you can’t deliver, you have to pay for the replacement… except for wind. Wind didn’t incur a penalty for failing to deliver. I don’t know if that’s changed.
David, it is not exactly fake news. The wind did supply more of TX power than coal – so what? As a rate payer, my question is – will I have to pay more?
It’s fake news because it’s like saying that the guy who hit the most homeruns on Sundays in April surpassed Babe Ruth on Sunday’s in April.
A selfie or snapshot of when the wind blows within a tolerable, functional range.
It’s a common theme, coal that needs a predictable demand pattern to be economic is being made artificially uneconomic due to the intrusion of subsidised intermittent wind that is competitive when it is blowing, take away subsidies and tax credits for wind and it would be a different story.
Yeah… But wind works OK in Texas, so far, and isn’t really all that disruptive… at its current market penetration.
Wind, being heavily subsidized, is the low cost producer, after tax incentives. The grid takes all it will produce to maximize profits (and this means high costs for the end user, who pays for the subsidies) Nuclear is based loaded at its maximum rated output power. Combined cycle natural gas plants are the low cost produces, due to their high thermal efficiency. Coal will be spun up after the other renewables take their bit. Natural gas that is, not combined cycle is easy to spin up next to handle the peaking. Subsidies drive what is used. When the wind subsidies expired under Obama, wind generation dropped 50% the next year. After congress created new subsidies for new installations, the President got to brag the next year that wind power had doubled the prior year. A fact, but it was at a lower level than two years prior. And the wind turbines in the old field in California stayed idle, until their removal. The old installation’s subsidies had ran out.
Oh yeah… Gas kicks @$$ six ways to Sunday.
He is an English major. What else did you expect?
Aren’t grid operators compelled to take the wind generated electricity?
Distribution based on political decisions, not cost. When wind is NOT available, they pay no penalty.