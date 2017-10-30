Claim: The Red Sea is warming faster than the global average

“The global rate of ocean warming has many consequences for life on this planet. Now we are learning that the Red Sea is warming even faster than the global average,” says KAUST PhD student of marine science, Veronica Chaidez.
The analyses, conducted by a multidisciplinary team spanning all three divisions at KAUST, provide vital data that could help predict the future of the Red Sea’s marine biodiversity when supplemented by evidence to be gathered on the thermal limits of local organisms.
Analyses of satellite sensing data from 1982 to 2015 show that the Red Sea’s maximum surface temperatures have increased at a rate of 0.17 ± 0.07°C per decade, exceeding the global ocean warming rate of 0.11°C per decade. Maximum sea-surface temperatures were found to increase from north to south along the Red Sea basin, with the coolest temperatures located in the gulfs of Suez and Aqaba in the far North. These two gulfs, however, are showing the highest rates of change compared to the rest of the basin at 0.40-0.45°C per decade; four times faster than the mean global ocean warming rate.
The Northern Red Sea experiences maximum temperatures throughout July, while the Southern Red Sea is warmest from late July to mid-August. Interestingly, sea-surface temperatures reached their maximum in an area on the Eastern coast of the Red Sea, about 200km south of Jeddah, from mid-August to early September. This anomaly may be caused by the unique wind patterns in this region.
Maximum surface temperatures are also recorded about a quarter of a day earlier per decade.
Systematic monitoring efforts are needed to assess the impacts of these rapid warming rates on coral bleaching and mass marine organism mortality events, adds Chaidez. Currently, no such monitoring exists in the Red Sea, but Chaidez is testing the thermal capacities of some of the basin’s plants and animals in her laboratory. A model that incorporates data on temperatures, organism thermal limits, and other relevant biological data could help predict impacts of warming on the local ecosystem.
Evidence suggests that warm temperatures in the Red Sea are already challenging the capacity of its marine organisms to adapt and survive. Marine organisms generally adapt to rising ocean temperatures by migrating toward the poles. This is not an easy migration in the Red Sea since it is a semi-enclosed space, rendering its organisms vulnerable.
The paper (open access): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-08146-z
Ocean warming is a major consequence of climate change, with the surface of the ocean having warmed by 0.11 °C decade−1 over the last 50 years and is estimated to continue to warm by an additional 0.6 – 2.0 °C before the end of the century1. However, there is considerable variability in the rates experienced by different ocean regions, so understanding regional trends is important to inform on possible stresses for marine organisms, particularly in warm seas where organisms may be already operating in the high end of their thermal tolerance. Although the Red Sea is one of the warmest ecosystems on earth, its historical warming trends and thermal evolution remain largely understudied. We characterized the Red Sea’s thermal regimes at the basin scale, with a focus on the spatial distribution and changes over time of sea surface temperature maxima, using remotely sensed sea surface temperature data from 1982 – 2015. The overall rate of warming for the Red Sea is 0.17 ± 0.07 °C decade−1, while the northern Red Sea is warming between 0.40 and 0.45 °C decade−1, all exceeding the global rate. Our findings show that the Red Sea is fast warming, which may in the future challenge its organisms and communities.
The data set supporting the analysis presented here can be found in the Pangaea open data repository: (Chaidez et al. 2017, http://www.pangaea.de)48.
From the paper:
Given the localized warming patterns in that figure, it looks like a turbidity/albedo issue from human effluent and agricultural runoff. They don’t even mention the word “turbidity” or “albedo” in the paper, preferring to go straight to blaming “climate change”.
Ocean warming is a major consequence of climate change…
Sad that they didn’t think to investigate this possibility of turbidity/albedo changes. It might be because: “… the author PhD student of marine science, Veronica Chaidez“. The oversight falls on her adviser then. I wouldn’t call this paper good science because science demands that you look at all the possibilities, and rule them out before making a conclusion. I’ll give her points though for making the dataset available.
Like the Gulf, the Red Sea is less deep than the oceans. The sea’s ability in this area to absorb heat into its depth is therefore less than that of the oceans covering 2/3rd of the Earth’s surface. Given a constant density of solar energy reaching the sun across the 90 degree surface presented to the sun, then more solar energy reaches this area than sea and land areas which are further away from the equator, i.e the majority of the rest of the earth’s surface.
Is it therefore no wonder that the Red Sea temperature rise is greater than the Earth’s average temperature rise?
Air controls how fast the heat put into the oceans by the sun, leaves the oceans.
“Analyses of satellite sensing data from 1982 to 2015 show that the Red Sea’s maximum surface temperatures have increased at a rate of 0.17 ± 0.07°C per decade, exceeding the global ocean warming rate of 0.11°C per decade.”
It is not like this very minute amount of warming in the Red Sea represents any immediate ocean life altering consequences. The error is even within the bounds of the global warming ocean warming rate. Even if the Red Sea is warming, it would sort of make sense that it would warm more than an open ocean because the Red Sea is very isolated from ocean currents and is very smallish compared to an open ocean also. Plus, the Red Sea is fairly shallow on both coasts, which are quite long relative to its total average width making for more surface area to be warmed by solar insolation relative to its entire volume. This would account for some warming over and above a very large ocean expanse, which is not as constrained as the Red Sea is. Salinity is also much higher than a regular wide open ocean, due to a lot of evaporation.
I think there are a lot of things unaccounted for here, including turbidity/albedo changes, and a dozen other issues we haven’t even thought of. Keep an honest and accurate temperature record, and it will all make sense over time.
Of course it wouldn’t have anything to do with the fact that the Red Sea is actively rifting to oceanic crust with high heat flow….?
The Red Sea fills a volcanic rift system with numerous active and very recent underwater volcanic eruptions occurring along the central axis of the sea, especially in the south. Of course the water temperature will be affected by this magma.
Maybe a quick look at how marine life is surviving in the very much shallower, higher salinity, significantly warmer and similarly constrained Arabian (Persian) Gulf would help assuage their fears, poor souls. The latter has an average depth of ~50 metres (90 metre max) and is a bit like a warm bath in summer time. The Red Sea on the other hand is ~500 metres deep on average and ~2000 metres at its deepest point. Last time I looked, the Arabian Gulf was swarming with all manner of corals, crustaceans & fish despite water temperatures close to 100 deg.F!
How the hell do you resolve a trend of 0.2C per decade, representing a change in emitted power of about 0.3% per decade, when most of the data used is barely good to within 10% and the rest is even worse?
Moreover; where’e the alarm? The RMS variability in the average temperature of long term averages (decades+) extracted from the ice cores (natural variability) is virtually the same as the reported change in short term averages.
Much like the +/- 50% uncertainty in the ‘settled’ climate sensitivity of 0.8C +/- 0.4C per W/m^2 which doesn’t even include all the additional uncertainty added from the fabricated RCP scenarios. Making this so much worse is that despite all the uncertainty, the low end of the IPCC estimate isn’t even low enough to overlap with the measured reality of about 0.25C +/- .05C per W/m^2.
It turns out that IPCC needs a lot of obfuscation and uncertainty in order to keep the their self serving consensus from collapsing. Take away the uncertainty and there’s no overlap with the massive effect required to justify their existence. This is why they must keep people from discovering the truth.
The only thing a self serving bureaucracy like the IPCC is good at, is preserving its funding and existence and I have to admit that they’ve done a stellar job at maintaining confusion in order to preserve their agenda. It’s just too bad that there are so many weak minded people out there who buy the BS hook like and sinker because their political party tells them to.
Red Sea is a rift valley that has been flooded by ocean. There is 140 F hot brine at the bottom, where the crust is pulling apart. I would think it would be warm….