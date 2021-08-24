The First WUWT Essay Contest

Topic: Is there really a climate crisis?
Think of the best arguments you can against man-made catastrophic global warming that would convince your neighbors that there is no crisis.
Entry categories:
- General Public: Any reader who does not fall into the two categories below
- Professionals: Scientists, engineers, graduate students, doctoral candidates
- Students: College undergrads, high school students, and below
Prizes:
- First prize for all of the above categories: $2,500.00
- Second prize/runner up for all of the above categories: $800.00
Contest Rules:
- 1500 words or less, not including citations
- Winners can remain anonymous, but must be known and verified by WUWT
- Submit your manuscript using this link
- Put “essay contest” in the description or title
- Winners will be announced in October
Deadline: October 1st 2021
No participation ribbons will be given.