A Global ESG System Is Almost Here. We Should Be Worried

7 Comments
Tom Halla
May 28, 2022 10:05 am

ESG is vigilante fascism.

n.n
May 28, 2022 10:09 am

Not only collusion of special and peculiar interests, but conspiracy with an ethical (i.e. religion in a relativistic, selective frame) model.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  n.n
May 28, 2022 10:41 am

Can you say cult? I’m sure you can!

Kevin kilty
May 28, 2022 10:11 am

You can’t go back on your commitments says Brian Moynihan, because your customers won’t let you. In almost the next breathe, however, he harrasses customers to get on board.

What to call such people as Moynihan is a puzzle for sure — are they fascists or mentally ill?– but they have some trouble getting a truthful story together, don’t they?

Rud Istvan
May 28, 2022 10:33 am

ESG—get woke, go broke. The ‘problem’ will fix itself in short order.

pigs_in_space
May 28, 2022 10:38 am

Fascism is fashionable in all its forms today.
The new fascists are usually the ones that are saying “it’s the others are fascists”.

Ronald Stein
May 28, 2022 10:38 am

The ESG community lacks an understanding of what crude oil is used for. The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment community is divesting in crude oil that provides products and fuels for consumers that did not exist in the decarbonized world of the 1800’s and before.https://oilmanmagazine.com/article/the-esg-community-lacks-an-understanding-of-what-crude-oil-is-used-for/

