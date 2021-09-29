Climate Lawsuits

Facebook and Climate Feedback Sued for Defamation

Charles Rotter
John Stossel
I hate lawsuits. But last week, I sued Facebook and their activist “fact-checker” Climate Feedback. Why? Because they LIED in multiple careless “fact-checks,” throttled my channel, and frequently smear others too.

It needs to stop.

The alarmist group Climate Feedback defamed me twice: First by implying I said something I didn’t, and second by claiming my video is “partly false” even though there were NO false facts, as their own reviewers admitted.

The video above has more on what they did.

HT/meab

Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 29, 2021 2:11 am

Stossel claimed that the Covid “vaccines” are perfectly safe in his last video, so he has fallen a lot in my estimation. However, in this case he is a solid skeptic and can afford to go after Facebook and Climate Feedback in court so more power to him!

Derg
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 29, 2021 2:40 am

No kidding, the Australian Health Minister Foley announced “78% of the hospital cases are fully vaccinated, and 17% are partially vaccinated (1 dose)”…..

Those % were similar to what the CDC reported for a county in MA.

And then there is Israel 🙁

mikee
Reply to  Derg
September 29, 2021 2:52 am

The Australian Minister for Health is Greg Hunt.

Sceptical Sam
Reply to  Derg
September 29, 2021 3:09 am

It was the Victorian State Health minister. He’s an incompetent fool who can’t read his notes. The figure that he used was for the UNvaccinated.

It was corrected by a departmental flunky today on their ABC.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-29/unvaccinated-make-up-98-per-cent-of-total-icu-covid-cases/13563118

Derg
Reply to  Sceptical Sam
September 29, 2021 3:44 am

Thanks Sam. Victoria’s numbers appear far different than Israel for sure.

Jit
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 29, 2021 2:47 am

Why do you put the word vaccines in snark quotes like that? They may have deficiencies compared to the all-time classics (something to do with mutation rates?), but I think you would be well advised to accept your invitation to be vaccinated.

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  Jit
September 29, 2021 3:04 am

Well said. It’s sad that this site seems to contain some anti vaxxer nuts.

Derg
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
September 29, 2021 3:59 am

Ahh coming from a climate denier..very interesting

HotScot
Reply to  Jit
September 29, 2021 3:10 am

The mRNA drug is not a vaccine. It was designated thus to absolve the manufacturers of any responsibility for adverse reactions. A status all tradition vaccines are awarded simply because they are known and understood entities. Although they are not without considerable risks.

And without any understanding of Pamela Matlack-Klein’s medical history or current medication, age, gender, or even whether she has natural immunity from covid having previously had it, you deem to advise her to take the non-vaccine.

The “deficiencies” have less to do with mutation rates (although they are a real problem as the non-vaccines appear to be driving them) and everything to do with blood clotting, myocarditis, neurological conditions, rashes, and many other adverse reactions both short and long term.

There is also no long term safety data on these drugs. Evidently you accepted shots of a drug you know nothing about for a condition which has, at worst, a 99.5% recovery rate for the very elderly and 99.98% in the young.

The manufacturers have designated them ‘Experimental’ for very good reason, they have never been used in a mass human environment before. In fact, they have never been used on humans before rushed clinical trials which skipped animal trials because the last time these types of drugs were tested on animals, they all died. The only times they have been used is in a last ditch attempt to save a few terminal cancer patients.

But you deem it appropriate to hand out advice to others on whether they should, or shouldn’t be taking these non-vaccinations.

Your medical qualifications are, what?

Jay Willis
Reply to  Jit
September 29, 2021 3:10 am

Covid ‘vaccines’ are being provided under an emergency use authorisation which is reserved for experimental drugs when there are no other therapies available. Therefore they haven’t been subjected to the normal vaccine safety process, and are made using new gene editing processes which have never been used before successfully on humans, so I can see why somebody might use quotation marks to indicate that these aren’t vaccines in the normal meaning of the word, and one might go as far to suggest that the term vaccines is being used to give them an, as yet, unwarranted feeling of normality and general positiveness.

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 29, 2021 3:03 am

Covid vaccines are as near perfectly safe as they can be. For the vast majority of the population they are safer than the alternative. Care to give your evidenced based facts for disputing that?

-7
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
September 29, 2021 3:16 am

David, you have provided an opinion, following from your earlier aggressive and insulting name-calling troll comment. So why don’t you provide some evidence, or go and do your own research?

Archer
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
September 29, 2021 3:40 am

The survival rate for covid is in the region of 99.9% for the vast majority of the population. It drops down to close to 99% for people over 60, the morbidly obese, or people with multiple existing conditions such as diabetes.

By comparison, the survival rate for polio was in the region of 65% to 85% depending on age, often accompanied by partial or total paralysis. I mention polio because it is often used as a point of comparison for “vaccine mandates”, but it is incomparable in terms of outcomes.

There has never been a successful coronavirus vaccine for the same reason that there has never been a successful vaccine for any strain of the common cold: rhinoviruses and coronaviruses have a rapid mutation rate that quickly obviates any vaccine regime. The rapidly failing efficacy of these experimental, poorly tested mRNA treatments demonstrates this perfectly.

Governments around the world are reporting any people who happen to have a coronavirus infection when they die, or who tested positive within an arbitrary period before they died, as coronavirus deaths to pad the numbers. Anyone who happens to have a coronavirus infection when they enter hospital, no matter what treatment they entered for, is reported as being in hospital for coronavirus treatment.

It is now becoming apparent that these treatments are more harmful to the young than the virus they’re supposed to treat. They induce the body to produce the most damaging part of the coronavirus – the spike proteins that it uses to enter cells. These spike proteins generate a massive inflammatory response. When they are induced to express in endothelial vascular cells, they are guaranteed to cause inflammation, clotting, and everything associated with that. If they express in the heart, they induce myocarditis. If they express blood vessels in the brain, they cause ischaemia; in the lungs they cause pulmonary hypertension.

To repeat: these treatments induce your own body to produce the most damaging part of the virus – the part that causes all of the extreme symptoms in those rare cases where the virus manages to evade the innate immune system. If you are fit and reasonably healthy, and haven’t destroyed your body with poor drugs and poor diet, this virus is not going to do you any harm. The “vaccine” almost certainly will.

On a website dedicated to (amongst other things) scepticism of government-endorsed “science” that is based on cooking numbers, outright fakery, lies, and statistical nonsense, it amazes me that so many people are willing to swallow whole and without question another set of government-endorsed “science” that is based on cooking numbers, outright fakery, lies, and statistical nonsense.

George ,Tetley
September 29, 2021 2:14 am

What an opertunity,you have the key to change the game .I would say that it is about time these as,,,,holes payed. For there greater than God position,try a couple of trillion $ in compensation I am sure you. Would get thousands of people to agree
.0

SxyxS
September 29, 2021 2:23 am

“Partly false” is the standard procedure of Factcheckers to protect the official lies,
because partly false is what may/could is for propaganda scientists.
A rhetoric trick with a backdoor to get away with anything and stay credible for the sheeple.

If one says ” Noble peace prize mass murderer Barak O.
killed 27500 people and destroyed 3 countries”
The comment is correct but partly false.
As the fact checker will claim
1)There is no noble peace prize but Nobel.
2)There is no Nobel peace prize for mass murderers.
3)He didn’t kill 27000 but 51000.
4)He didn’t kill them but the Army.
5)He didn’t destroy 3 countries but 4
6)He didn’t destroy a single country as all countries still exist.

Cheshire Red
September 29, 2021 2:39 am

The ‘partly false’ tag is worthless, as just about any piece on any subject contains views or issues that are contentious.

Obviously it’s designed to allow ‘Climate Feedback’ to intervene whenever they wish. I hope John wins his case hands down.

H.R.
September 29, 2021 2:46 am

I’m going to trust that John Stossel chose carefully the court and district where he filed suit. Otherwise, he’s in for years of delay.

Anyone here reminded of similar suits? One comes to my mind that involves parties with the initials Michael Mann and Mark Steyn.

Those initials should be enough of a hint to work out which case I’m referring to.

I’m pretty sure court shopping can work both ways.

