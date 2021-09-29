Facebook and Climate Feedback Sued for Defamation

John Stossel

I hate lawsuits. But last week, I sued Facebook and their activist “fact-checker” Climate Feedback. Why? Because they LIED in multiple careless “fact-checks,” throttled my channel, and frequently smear others too.

It needs to stop.

The alarmist group Climate Feedback defamed me twice: First by implying I said something I didn’t, and second by claiming my video is “partly false” even though there were NO false facts, as their own reviewers admitted.

The video above has more on what they did.

HT/meab

