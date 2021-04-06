Should Doctors Receive Mandatory Covid Vaccinations?

Dr Katya Polyakova, Fair Use, Low resolution image identifying the subject.
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A debate appears to be raging in the British medical community, about whether the severity of some long term adverse reactions to the Covid Vaccine undermines the case for mandatory vaccination of medical staff. The following is a letter published in the British Medical Journal by Dr. Katya Polyakova, medical director of Partnerships in Care, Kent.

Dear Editor

I have had more vaccines in my life than most people and come from a place of significant personal and professional experience in relation to this pandemic, having managed a service during the first 2 waves and all the contingencies that go with that. 

Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together.

Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?

Flu is a massive annual killer, it inundates the health system, it kills young people, the old the comorbid, and yet people can chose whether or not they have that vaccine (which had been around for a long time). And you can list a whole number of other examples of vaccines that are not mandatory and yet they protect against diseases of higher consequence. 

Coercion and mandating medical treatments on our staff, of members of the public especially when treatments are still in the experimental phase, are firmly in the realms of a totalitarian Nazi dystopia and fall far outside of our ethical values as the guardians of health. 

I and my entire family have had COVID. This as well as most of my friends, relatives and colleagues. I have recently lost a relatively young family member with comorbidities to heart failure, resulting from the pneumonia caused by Covid. Despite this, I would never debase myself and agree, that we should abandon our liberal principles and the international stance on bodily sovereignty, free informed choice and human rights and support unprecedented coercion of professionals, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data. This and the policies that go with this are more of a danger to our society than anything else we have faced over the last year. 

What has happened to “my body my choice?” What has happened to scientific and open debate? If I don’t prescribe an antibiotic to a patient who doesn’t need it as they are healthy, am I anti-antibiotics? Or an antibiotic-denier? Is it not time that people truly thought about what is happening to us and where all of this is taking us?

Source: https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n810/rr-14

Katya wrote the letter in response to an article published in the BMJ which demanded a united front in support of vaccination.

I have no idea how extensive medical opposition to mass Covid vaccination is. There is obvious pressure to accept the vaccine in the name of socially responsibility. But there also appear to be voices speaking out against the vaccine. The obvious concern is adverse reactions might be underreported. On the other hand, perhaps the doctors speaking out have mis-evaluated the risks. Or they could be whistleblowers trying to warn everyone there is a problem.

Steve Richards
April 6, 2021 2:21 pm

So, an anti-vaxxer speaks!

-4
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Steve Richards
April 6, 2021 2:32 pm

You forgot your “/sarc” tag, or if you didn’t, clearly you didn’t read very carefully.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
April 6, 2021 3:18 pm

A reasonable reflective written letter !

0
Reply
ScarletMacaw
April 6, 2021 2:22 pm

Is Britain using a different vaccine? I know lots of people who have been vaccinated and none of them got “very sick” from it. The only complaints I’ve heard have been sore arms, which is typical with vaccinations. Either Britain is using a flawed vaccine or she’s flat out lying.

I do 100% agree that vaccination should not be mandatory (along with every other rule the elitist tyrants are imposing).

1
Reply
Deplorable D
Reply to  ScarletMacaw
April 6, 2021 3:00 pm

In my work place, about half the people who have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine were laid up for 2-3 days to the point they could not make it to work. I had one person sick for a week. Most of my people who were vaccinated are overweight and a the one who had the biggest reaction is also diabetic. Perhaps that has something to do with it.

0
Reply
Paul C
Reply to  ScarletMacaw
April 6, 2021 3:24 pm

Britain has been using the Phizer/BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. Moderna has also now been approved, and Novavax is expected to gain approval soon. Due to the cryogenic storage requirements, Phizer is used mainly in hospital settings, so has been used more for staff, while the Oxford vaccine has been used more in the elderly.
The UK uses a yellow card adverse reactions reporting system.
Summary of UK Yellow Card (ADR reporting) data up to 21 March 2021
27,994,581 people have received their first vaccination.
Most of the ADRs are short term minor issues to be expected such as pain at injection site, headache, fever, etc.
For Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
10.8 million first doses, and approx 2.2 million second doses
40,883 UK Yellow Cards reporting 116,627 ADRs
283 Deaths
For Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine
15.8 million first doses, just a few second doses.
99,817 UK Yellow Cards reporting 377,487 ADRs
421 Deaths
Vaccine brand not specified
379 Yellow Cards
9 Deaths.
While it is claimed that the death rate is not disproportionate to what would be expected in that population, the reverse appears to be applied to covid infections, with any death following a positive test being attributed to covid despite evidence to the contrary.

0
Reply
SMC
April 6, 2021 2:24 pm

Hmmm… doctors afraid of taking one of the vaccines. Guess it’s a good thing I haven’t had it and I have no plans to get it. Louis Farrakhan called the vaccine “toxic waste”. It’s one of the few times I and that bigoted, hateful, racist, anti-Semite, radical Muslim actually agree on something.

Last edited 59 minutes ago by SMC
-1
Reply
Deplorable D
Reply to  SMC
April 6, 2021 3:03 pm

In my county, 55% of doctors and 45% of nurses are refusing to take the vaccine. One doctor told me he read all the research papers submitted to the FDA and his analysis was the testing was very weak. There are too many questions that are not answered. One is none of the companies addressed the issue of previous mRNA vaccines causing death in animals that were later exposed to wild virus. The lack of animal studies with these mRNA drugs was a concern for him. He also noted the trial groups were very selective. They seemed to only test on younger, healthy adults (25-40, with no co-morbidities).

0
Reply
john
April 6, 2021 2:26 pm

It appears that you don’t have to read a dodgy antivax website to get un-evidenced purely anecdotal misinformation about the Covid vaccine, just read the BMJ, priceless!

This is why double blind trials are necessary, you can always find a medic who agrees with anything! Katya has opened a can of worms and all of them are stuck together.

Double blind randomised trials were carried out and my understanding is the side effects reported by those receiving the placebo, roughly equated to those receiving the vaccine. That is the way these things turn out, tell people they might get ill after taking a pill, and not unsurprisingly they will. Put it as a warning in the “patient information leaflet” the result is certain.

However rare blood clots are a different matter, but this condition is so rare and specialised that only a few medics even know what it is, and as both Covid and the vaccine create the auto immune antibodies that appear to be the cause, it requires the expert of experts to sort out what is going on.

But this uncertainty doesn’t seem to effect Katya, she already knows!

-4
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  john
April 6, 2021 2:35 pm

Yeah, they’d never lie about blinded clinical trial data: https://www.fraud-magazine.com/article.aspx?id=4294983341

0
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
April 6, 2021 2:30 pm

So I went to my primary care physician for something non-Covid today. I asked him what he thought. In my case, he thought that the odds were good that I wouldn’t have an issue, and given that I have 3 co-morbidities, it was probably a good idea. He also said that if I have any concerns, he’d understand if I want to wait. They are pushing us at work to get vaccinated, since we deal with the public a lot and this is as much a way to protect our personnel as anything else. I’m scheduled for my first shot on Friday, Moderna vaccine.

0
Reply
eyesonu
Reply to  D. J. Hawkins
April 6, 2021 3:07 pm

Did he say what the odds were if you didn’t get the vaccine?

0
Reply
Steve Richards
April 6, 2021 2:31 pm

Why do they say “In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it?

Offer immunity? Does she not read papers that everyone else reads?

The various vaccines are not 100% effective. They are between 70 to 90% effective, depending on which product and which dose your are talking about.

As to teams in the health service all being sick due to being vaccinated, show us any evidence at all.
We have a very effective yellow card scheme where anyone can report any symptom after taking any medicine. All yellow card reports are published.

Re blood clots, more blood clots occur taking birth control pills. Both appear to be a very rare occurrence.

Death rate in UK currently 20 to 30 per day.

0
Reply
Deplorable D
Reply to  Steve Richards
April 6, 2021 2:54 pm

The effectiveness is not based on protection from SARS-CoV-2, nor that a vaccinated person will develop COVID-19. The studies on the drugs only declares they are X% effective at preventing serious symptoms (namely hospitalization). NIH on the Janssen vaccine says it appears to be effective in “preventing moderate and severe COVID-19 in adults.” It does not say it prevents infection of SARS-CoV-2, nor transmission of said virus.

On 4/6/21 the WHO press briefing on COVID-19 and vaccine passports included, “We currently do not have enough data on whether or not the vaccines prevent transmission, to say this would be an effective strategy.”

The NIH in the US states, “There is not yet enough available data to draw conclusions as to whether the [Moderna] vaccine can impact SARS-CoV-2 transmission.”

Moderna’s chief science officer (Dr Zaks) told the BMJ “Our trial will not demonstrate prevention of transmission.”

On 1/26/21 the WHO stated, “We do not know whether the vaccines will prevent infection and protect against onward transmission.”

CDC guidance to vaccine administrators says, “Can a person who has received a Covid-19 vaccine still spread Covid-19? At this time, we do not know if COVID-19 vaccination will have any effect on preventing transmission.”

The CDC Advisory Committee that recommended the EUA for the Moderna vaccine noted, “the level of certainty for the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was… type 4 (very low certainty) for the estimates of prevention of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and all-cause death.”

The FDA Briefing Documents of all three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen) state, “Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from individuals who are infected despite vaccination.”

So I would say the doctor here has good reason to be skeptical when even the people pushing the drugs cannot say they do what people think they can do.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Deplorable D
0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
April 6, 2021 2:33 pm

Lots of anti-vax retards around, with all kinds of “reasons” why they won’t take it. You really can’t fix stupid.

-7
Reply
eyesonu
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 6, 2021 3:12 pm

There’s a lot of retards that will accept anything that the government tells them is a good thing.

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 6, 2021 3:18 pm

Glad you are so respectful of others peoples highly individual and personal health decisions.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
April 6, 2021 3:23 pm

Why not treat with proven HCQ or Ivermectin, correctly given in early stage ?
Why the fixation on unproven vaccines ?

0
Reply
dodgy geezer
April 6, 2021 2:57 pm

This is what it is like after 20 years of lies from the climate lobby.

Now, no one trusts anyone or anything…

2
Reply
SMC
Reply to  dodgy geezer
April 6, 2021 3:15 pm

It’s not just the lies of the climate lobby that has caused a breakdown in trust.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
April 6, 2021 3:05 pm

There is a lot of vaccination noise and confusion out on the interwebs. Some facts:

For all four UK approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZenica, and Janssen J&J) there were massive double blind placebo controlled multicountry trials. I have been following Janssen closely, since think the best—one shot only, zero hospitalizations, normal refrigerated storage, proven platform (already used for a ‘no egg’ flu vaccine, an Ebola vaccine, a Zika vaccine, so much more ‘mileage’ than the other three). Original Janssen trial design was 60k, 30k each arm. Because of the Covid-19 global uptick, they cut back to 40k to get the same efficacy statistics—about 65-70% no symptoms (depending on country/variants), ~85% only mild symptoms, zero hospitalizations. Massive and very good

The EUA ‘still experimental’ versus FDA approved is a red herring. There are more FDA boxes to check than for EUA by law, but most of the differences are immaterial to this pandemic situation (things like length of required followup, amount of supporting other clinical documentation).

It is true that Moderna and Pfizer are the very first mRNA vaccines. And it is true that the necessary lipid nanoencapsulation is inducing some anaphlylactic shock, normally readily treated with an Epipen, mandatorily on hand at all vaccination sites.

It is also true that the second mRNA dose seems to kick butt for a couple of days in a lot of people who have taken them. Incapacitated for weeks, no.

Mandatory for health care givers and first responders? Probably not, even in UK. A bridge too far. Don’t take it, maybe suffer the consequences. Gonna be a big international issue tho.

0
Reply
Mr. Lee
April 6, 2021 3:13 pm

Because nothing says “free country” like forcing people to choose between injecting foreign substances into their bodies or becoming social pariahs.

The only thing leftists are worthy of is contempt. Shows you how intellectually dishonest the whole “My body, my choice” mantra was.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

