German Energy Expert Agrees: “Fission/Fusion Plus Hydrocarbs Only Realistic Energy Transition Next 50 Years”

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
21 Comments

Reposted from The NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 14. March 2021

Today, German energy expert Dr. Lars Schernikau comments on hydrogen, and what’s really the best energy carrier for the next 50 years.

First, recall that hydrogen is NOT a source of energy such as uranium, coal, gas, oil, wind, solar, etc., but rather it is an energy carrier that needs to be produced by applying energy.

Bossel 2009 said: “Hydrogen is a synthetic energy carrier: High-grade energy is required to produce, compress, liquefy, transport, transfer or store H2 (in most cases this energy could be distributed directly to the end user from wind or solar).”

Hydrogen energy and what is the world’s best energy carrier

By Dr. Lars Schernikau

Green hydrogen (everyone is talking about it) can be produced via electrolysis from excess wind and solar electricity generation or in theory from any “green” source of power. Other than in desert states, such excess only exists in summers if at all.

European governments suggest that “green hydrogen“ will solve the intermittency problem of wind and solar via synthetic production of H2 as an energy carrier, so it’s important to analyze its production.

Today’s technology hydrogen’s low volumetric energy density and high cost to transport is a obstacle to the wide use of hydrogen. Compressed hydrogen storage requires heavy duty storage tanks made of substances that do not become brittle as hydrogen permeates the material.

Hydrogen: aggressive, volatile, difficult to store and transport

More energy by multi-stage piston compressors is required to compress or liquefy and transport H2 – energy which must also be derived from the excess energy, e.g. from PV-Spain available during summer months.

On the subject of transport, Bossel et al. concluded:

At 200 bars, a 40-ton truck delivers about 3.2 tons of methane, but only 320 kg of hydrogen, because of low density of hydrogen and because of weight of pressure vessels and safety armatures. About 4.6 times more energy is required to move hydrogen through a pipeline than is needed for the same natural gas energy transport.

Chart: Dr. Lars Schernikau

Natural gas pipelines may suffer from hydrogentransport. Hydrogen tends to permeate steel pipes, making them brittle and increase failure rates.

Gulf states recognize the transportation problems with hydrogen and plan to convert hydrogen into ethanol or ammonia for transportation or to make “green” higher value products (such as fertilizers) that can be sold profitably in the global market. For instance, ACWA in Saudi Arabia plans to produce ammonia in combination with hydrogen to ease the transportation burden of hydrogen.

Hope: “hydrogen sponges”

It should be noted that significant research and progress has been made in recent years in relation to so-called “hydrogen sponges” (see Morris et al. 2019, and Northwestern University). Some candidates appear to reach 8% by weight of hydrogen. The materials used are relatively inexpensive and abundant, such as transition metals and carbon lattices as a scaffold for the metals.

13 times more energy dense than Tesla Li-ion battery

In the not-too-distant future, this work promises to lead to an “H2-Revolution” allowing for an appropriate medium for storing hydrogen in a dense manner, thus presenting a potentially viable alternative to lithium-ion battery storage. A 500 kg Tesla battery, for example, contains less than 100 kWh of energy. The metal-organic Hydrogen “tank” with 8% hydrogen by weight contains about 1300 kWh of energy, or over 13 times the energy density of the Tesla Li-ion battery.

That would translate to a range of over 4000 km. Refueling, therefore, would not be a daily task.

Germany, hydrogen and cars

In the case of Germany, the total “unused” “green” excess electricity from wind and solar reached about 6500 GWh in 2019 (link). Divided by 365 days and then by 24hrs, this yields about 740 MW on average excess green power that could be used to produce hydrogen. That would be a little less than 1% of Germany’s full load of 80 GW (see also Prof Holger Watter here).

Assuming we utilized all this available excess “green” power to produce “green” hydrogen, then we could create about 120,000 tonnes of green hydrogen in Germany today.

Note that it takes about 55.5 MWh of power and 9 tonnes of water to produce each tonne of hydrogen. Assuming we don’t account for the transportation, storage or any other losses (of course not a realistic assumption) then we could run 120,000 cars in Germany on hydrogen.

Excess wind and solar energy could theoretically power 600,000 cars in Germany. Chart: Dr. Lars Schernikau

Huge conversion losses, left with 12% net

If we use the hydrogen and make ammonia or ethanol or any other alcohol or even hydrocarbon such as methane, then again we have energy losses. Below is the calculation if were to make methane out of hydrogen.

Energy losses to make ethanol, alcohol or hydrocarbon fuel such as methane are enormous. Chart: Dr. Lars Schernikau. 

You would be left with net 12% energy efficiency, which of course is not workable and therefore not really considered by governments.

Also see Seeking Alpha online here, for more on the subject (meant for investors in the hydrogen economy).

So what is the world’s best energy CARRIER

When asking Capt. Todd (Ike) Kiefer USN (ret.), Director of government relations and economic development for East Mississippi Electric Power Association and president of North Lauderdale Water Association, about what would be the best energy carrier if we had completely free and unlimited electricity available from wind, solar or fusion/fission he answered:

If we had unlimited electricity from nuclear (fission/fusion), our best option for transportation fuel would be to synthesize hydrocarbons from seawater and air.”

Considering the 100-year investment civilization has already made in liquid hydrocarbon infrastructure,
‘fission/fusion plus hydrocarbons’ is the only realistic energy transition over the next 50 years.”

I thought this was brilliant and made a slide out of it that I recommend you to read below in detail:

==============================
Dr. Lars Schernikau is an energy economist and entrepreneur (shareholder in HMS Bergbau Group, www.hms-ag.com).

Kpar
March 14, 2021 3:03 pm

Strictly speaking, one does not have to be an “expert” or even a “genius” to know this.

I’ve been trying to cut back on the carbs, myself, but it’s pretty hard…

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Kpar
March 14, 2021 3:06 pm

Try the hydrogen diet. They say it’s a gas.

3
Reply
Scissor
March 14, 2021 3:04 pm

I like hydrogen for use in my flame ionization detectors. That’s about it.

1
Reply
Vuk
March 14, 2021 3:05 pm

Germany as one of the world most industrialised country will soon be coming to its senses realising that reliable and that only reliable energy sources are in the interest of the country.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
6
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  Vuk
March 14, 2021 3:26 pm

Let us hope so. I’m still not happy with that new Russian/Germany pipeline. What was Merkel thinking?

1
Reply
Chris Hanley
Reply to  Vuk
March 14, 2021 4:46 pm

From what I read the Germans along with other EU countries are trying to force other countries to adopt the same economically ruinous policies through trade barriers.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 14, 2021 3:11 pm

A good explanation of why hydrogen does not really work.

2
Reply
kzb
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 14, 2021 3:48 pm

I’d far prefer it to batteries. You can refuel as fast as gasoline, and the range of the vehicle can be similar to an ICE vehicle also, when it is used in a 60% efficient fuel cell.

-1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  kzb
March 14, 2021 4:04 pm

The density of hydrogen is rather bad, even as a liquid, and having a cryogenic liquid is rather hazardous by itself. One would need a much larger, heavily insulated tank to go to hydrogen rather than hydrocarbons.

0
Reply
Al Miller
March 14, 2021 3:16 pm

News flash! Experts realize what is common sense knowledge!
When “renewables “ are ready (someday) there won’t be any more need for discussion or arguments. Until then…nuclear and hydro carbons rule.

6
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  Al Miller
March 14, 2021 3:28 pm

And I’m not real big on fusion, for the record.

Too many unknown unknowns, and the biggest “known unknown” is how to extract the energy in a usable form.

1
Reply
IAMPCBOB
Reply to  Kpar
March 14, 2021 3:33 pm

That, plus what do we do with the HIGHLY radioactive waste? If it can be recycled, OK. But in all likely hood it will just remain HIGHLY radioactive waste, for many thousands of years! We can not build barrels, or anything ELSE, that will last that long!

-2
Reply
kzb
Reply to  IAMPCBOB
March 14, 2021 3:46 pm

There is little radioactive waste from fusion. The technology to retain fission waste is well advanced.

3
Reply
whiten
Reply to  kzb
March 14, 2021 4:35 pm

“There is little radioactive waste from fusion”.
——-

Ever heard of the “carrot and the stick”?

When it comes to wind mills and solar panels,
one kinda of have to consider it as in the means of the “carrot and the whip”.

So far the fusion kinda of more brutal;
“only whip with no carrot”.

cheers

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  kzb
March 14, 2021 4:51 pm

Yes, Carter notwithstanding, reduce, reprocess the used fuel.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
March 14, 2021 3:51 pm

The first thing they teach you in biology (well used to be ) is the essential elements for life, C, H, O, N, a few others. Then you learn the essential combinations, not hydrogen gas. Life is exceptionally good at appropriating difficult elements, but not by or with themselves, oxygen excepted, but its still toxic and what you get with electrolysis. Seems chemically significant for ecosystem survival?

0
Reply
kzb
March 14, 2021 3:57 pm

Fact fans: there is more hydrogen in a litre of hydrocarbon fuel than there is in pure liquid hydrogen. This is what Dr Lars is highlighting, that the ideal hydrogen carrier is a hydrocarbon. This is actually the only hope for truly carbon neutral jet aircraft: synthetic fuel made from atmospheric CO2 and “green” hydrogen.

Also, hydrogen can be made using reactor heat directly, in a catalytic cycle. No need to generate electricity at 30% efficiency and then use that to electrolyse water with further inefficiency. It can be done more efficiently than that using just heat and catalytic cycle.

1
Reply
Philip Mulholland
March 14, 2021 4:16 pm

If ifs and ands were pots and pans….

0
Reply
Stevek
March 14, 2021 4:38 pm

We already have huge amounts of energy stored as oil, natural gas and coal. There is no need to store energy in another medium.

0
Reply
n.n
March 14, 2021 4:48 pm

Forget the fossil fuels. The hydrocarbon fuels are clean; perhaps not Green, but green (organic and nutritious), in context; and reliable. Also, it’s well past the time to resolve nuclear technology phobias spread through popular social contagion of decades past, present, and forward-looking. That said, clear the Green Blight. Save a bird, a bat, a granny sheltering in place, whack a wind turbine. Oh, and donate to World Walrus Foundation. Think of the pups!

0
Reply
glen ferrier
March 14, 2021 4:50 pm

Has anybody seen a comparison of the CO2 produced during the creation of a windmill vs the savings in CO2 from operating the windmill over the CO2 created by burning natural gas to create an equivalent amount of electricity?

Speed

0
Reply
