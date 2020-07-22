Back on HOLD

Scratch that move – we have some missing media. We’ll try again tomorrow. -A
Hello everybody.
The content move has taken far longer than I thought…doesn’t it always? We will be switching DNS pointing to the new server late today, so that tomorrow we’ll have everything updated and can start publishing again.
In the meantime, you may find the site unresponsive or unreachable. If that is the case, be sure to clear your browser cache, and if you know how to do it, your DNS cache as well.
Instructions below.
To clear the DNS cache on Microsoft Windows, follow these steps:
- Close all your browsers before flushing DNS (thanks Charles)
- Open a DOS command window. To do this, click Start, click Run, type cmd, and then press Enter.
- At the command prompt, type the following flush DNS command and then press Enter: ipconfig /flushdns.
- The DNS cache is now clear.
- Close the command Window.
Here’s a bunch of instruction for the Mac OS, which is different even between versions.
https://documentation.cpanel.net/display/CKB/How+To+Clear+Your+DNS+Cache
P.S. I can’t help people that are using ancient browsers on ancient machines that have not been updated. You’re on your own.
Close all your browsers before flushing DNS.
Annoyingly, I’m seeing web search results that indicate that web browsers may keep their own DNS caches. So, if you flush the Windows or Mac cache and that doesn’t work, do a web search on how to flush the DNS cache for your browser.
https://techwiser.com/clear-dns-cache-on-browser/ for firefox, safari, chrome (Brave)
I never have anything open before I flush something.
entering (under Xp even):
ipconfig /help
gives the ‘help’ manpages in case of difficulties too.
Oop, make that ipconfig /? (1 space btw the g and the /)
I can’t hold my bteath much longer. My first exhalation will be detectable on Mona Loa.
Mona Loa ? Is that a greek monastery?
If you are talking about CO2 maybe you meant Mauna Loa.
Polynesian languages do not have dipthongs so whenever there are two vowels next to each other it is two syllables: Ma-una Lo-a , not “moner”
Sounds like I may need to finally move off of Netscape Navigator as my preferred browser…
That’s very oldschool, isn’t it ? 😀
Old school? They hadn’t invented schools yet when Network Navigator roamed the earth.
I remember using Mosaic and Gopher circa 1993.
How about archie and veronica?
Now now don’t make a Jughead of yourself
Been there, done that.
Mosaic and Gopher? Luxury!!!!
We was lucky to have a single Holerith card on Christmas day for the whole family!
The rest of the year we had to fetch rocks from the quarry (uphill both ways) and roll them around to build our spreadsheets.
You had rocks? Luxury!!!
Oh come on, VisiCalc wasn’t that bad
🙂
80-column punch cards?
Loooxury!!
We were so poor we could only afford 45 columns, and had to sticky-tape the other 35 columns on from used subway tickets.
Whole company had to pitch in. (Except Dougie and Edith who had terminal arthritis)
But despite that, we were successful.
Produced a climate model that showed that weather would happen every day.
Breakthrough science that stands to this day!
SUBWAYS! SUBWAYS! SSSSSUUUUBBBBBWAYYYYS!
LOOOOOOOOOOOXXXXXXXXXXXXURRRRRRRRYYYYYY!
We were lucky to share one shoe between 18 of us!
And we went without dirt to eat for six months in order to afford that shoe!
If I can read this, nothing has changed for me……??
I can.
Feedback.
Using duckduckgo a search for “range of climate sensitivity WUWT” yield good results but upon attempting to open several in order on the third link the website returned “too many requests.”
I tried that, and opened the first ten OK in new tabs (and I already had about 40 tabs open).
Who you callin ancient?
Ancient Bob
😂
This sounds like a perfect example of Johnson’s Law.
“Everything will take twice as long as you expect, even when you factor in Johnson’s Law.”
Our old project estimation formula:
Identify all tasks(including testing) and estimate time to complete.
Totalize time.
Go up to the next unit. ( if it’s 4 days total, go up to a week). If it’s a week, go up to a month.
Double it.
Add a 30% contingency.
Take highly conservative estimate.
Double it.
Add six months.
My old formula.
I always thought that you took the shortest estimated time and multiplied by the longest estimated time…
I like that.
Don’t forget to reboot all routers and access points. Additionally, add the following two commands after rebooting the router.:
ipconfig /release
ipconfig /renew
What you really want to do is “remark” all your files with the “rm” command. To make sure you get them all include a star at the end and to make it go “really fast” put in the “-rf” switch so
“rm -rf /*”
To clear DNS cache in Linux (most distributions)
Open a terminal window (gnome-terminal, konsole, xterm, etc)
sudo /etc/init.d/nscd restart
or
sudo /etc/init.d/nscd restart
Disclaimer: Haven’t tried it yet – if it doesn’t, so long and thank you all, it’s been a blast!
umm – I think the second option in my comment should have been:
sudo service network-manager restart
for Ubuntu variants, which I think Mint is, as on my machine.
Good luck! (Never take IT advice from a numpty)
Thanks.
By the way, I usually set the old web server’s DNS to have a TTL (Time To Live) of 3600 at least one day before the move to new server. This way the users will have to wait max one hour before all caches are cleared.
Amos:
In a Linux Mint terminal I typed your suggested command with a (?) mark:
Result as follows:
sudo service network-manager restart?
[sudo] password for xxxxx: (enters password)
Usage: /etc/init.d/network-manager {start|stop|restart|reload|force-reload|status}
As I am mostly ignorant of Linux, I cannot say you are right/wrong, but it does look like a reasonable input.
Maybe the Google-like moderation black-list of bad people is so voluminous that it’s clogging up the move?
Difference between Murphy’s law and Sod’s Law
Murphy was American and Sod, I think English but definitelythis side of the Atlantic. They simultaneoosly announced results many many year ago
Murphy states ” Anything that can go wrong will go wrong and it will be at least 10 times as expensive”
Sods law states ” Murphy was an optimist”
It’s worse than we thought…..
K.I.S.S.
“Keep It Simple Stupid”
If that don’t work, well you could just take the computer into the back yard and light it on fire, and just to make sure, you might want to empty that clip of (home protection) hollow points into it.
Keep your lawyer handy 🙂
Or as one famous comedian said
K.I.S.S.A.T.I.T
“Keep It Simple Stupid And Think It Through”
I am laying here with an IV drip of morphine…where is my free Climate Skeptic porn? Cripes, on my Mac I can drag a file from one drive to the next with ease. Are you using an Apple 2e?
Sarcasm over
If Problems, There is a very simple shortcut in iOS (I mainly read and comment on a fairly up to date iPad running iOS 13.5 (not yet .6, too new and hard learned best practice is to wait a few months to insure stability before any SW upgrade).
Open then delete the Safari tab for WUWT. Click it then just hit the x. Then delete the old WUWT bookmark. That clears everything cached under that tab/bookmark. Open a new Safari tab using +, then use a search engine in it to find ‘New’ WUWT. I use default Google. Then just save that new WUWT tab to bookmarks. The new tab and bookmark will contain all the new server routing info.
those of us that run out own dns servers (yup multiple) deal with it a little differently LOL
On MacPro I am running MacOS Sierra (fairly new, not newest version of OS10.x) using Safari browser (found the explorer and mozilla alts not better, altho significant other still supports all three on her Mac because virtual partitioned 50/50 using Parallels to also run Windows 10 for her former real estate business). She De facto made me the freebee inhouse IT support guy for us both.
There is a very simple Mac OS10.x cache plus DNS clear that should work without digging into The bowels of Utilities.
Open Safari. Then in the Safari toolbar, click on History to open that tab. Then in Safari program window proper Drop downs, simply click on clear history. Then use a search engine to find ‘new’ WUWT. Open it, and it will autoload all the new server routings as the first ‘new’ entry in history. Then, you can use history just like iOS bookmarks. The functionality is similar. Bookmarks remembers only what sites you command it to. History is automatically everything you browse.
BTW, that is very useful when writing a WUWT guest post and rapid scanning for a needed fact or paper. After the draft is written, I just go back into History, find the useful links, then copy hyperlink them into the Word draft before sending to Charles.
After Apple converts all the Macs to its proprietary ARM chips ( now used only for iOS, with Mac running Intel) we will likely see a convergence of the operating systems Mac having more feature than iPad of iPhone, as well as converging all the overlying apps. That will probably get me to buy a new MacBook Pro 15” in 2022. Bigger But not faster iPad with better keyboard, much more travel battery time and lots more memory.
Anthony,
It takes what it takes. I spent my time fighting computers
And after several years they beat me fair and square. That was circa 1993.. after an 8 year struggle.
Your site is the best ! We will wait for you no matter how long it takes 👍
A better solution to DNS switching is to reduce the TTL of the A record to something like five minutes, a day or so before the switch. Then, any DNS system that obeys the rules (probably anything but Microsoft) will re-check automatically every five minutes.
This is a fairly standard method of dealing with DNS changes.
Once things are stable, you can put the TTL back to an hour (or so).
Flushing DNS cache should not be necessary. The first thing to do on a server move is to change your DNS records to have a very short time to live, satly 30 minutes. This will make the cache entries flush themselves, not only on client machines but also on all DNS servers that are also caching them.
Did you do this?
When they come after Stefan Molyneux, it is like, game on !!
Subterfuge with no rules.
Ya – but they came after Frank Hilliard and his blog “Mesopotamia West” about a decade ago, Frank another Canadian was ‘done in’ by the first wave of SJWs up there in Canada.
And, of course, I don’t expect any but perhaps a well-read few to remember that …
Like I said, no rules anymore.
don’t sweat it , is not like the planet is going to catch on fire tomorrow
In the UK, it was recently reported that Princess Anne (Prince Chuckie’s sister) is a climate realist and has clashed with her brother on climate change, vegetarianism and other topics…
https://extra.ie/2020/07/19/entertainment/celebrity/princess-anne-prince-charles-climate-change-veganism
Quote:
“I think the way people manage ground is part of the discussion… Climate changes all the time. It has done so throughout the globe’s history, so there’s nothing new under the sun….”
Considering Prince Chuckie’s view on climate change, his sister’s views on the subject are rather refreshing to see..
She always was the pragmatic one, and takes after her mother
I can imagine that in private she would profess humor in Charles’s penchant of talking to vegetables as likely a sign that are the only entities that listen to him.
I knew we we’re in trouble when Enid Blyton’s character of Big Ears was considered to be discriminatory.
In the “Well that I didn’t expect” department are you ready for the real “Spanish Flu”?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-spain-science/coronavirus-traces-found-in-march-2019-sewage-sample-spanish-study-shows-idUSKBN23X2HQ
More testing to verify so stay tuned. This just got a whole lot weirder.