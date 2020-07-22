Back on HOLD

Scratch that move – we have some missing media. We’ll try again tomorrow. -A

Hello everybody.



The content move has taken far longer than I thought…doesn’t it always? We will be switching DNS pointing to the new server late today, so that tomorrow we’ll have everything updated and can start publishing again.

In the meantime, you may find the site unresponsive or unreachable. If that is the case, be sure to clear your browser cache, and if you know how to do it, your DNS cache as well.

Instructions below.

To clear the DNS cache on Microsoft Windows, follow these steps:

Close all your browsers before flushing DNS (thanks Charles) Open a DOS command window. To do this, click Start, click Run, type cmd, and then press Enter. At the command prompt, type the following flush DNS command and then press Enter: ipconfig /flushdns. The DNS cache is now clear. Close the command Window.

Here’s a bunch of instruction for the Mac OS, which is different even between versions.

https://documentation.cpanel.net/display/CKB/How+To+Clear+Your+DNS+Cache

P.S. I can’t help people that are using ancient browsers on ancient machines that have not been updated. You’re on your own.

