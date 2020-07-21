Hello, just to update everyone. We have all of our posts moved, and we’ve run into a snag with importing comments. There’s so many, that the import engine keeps failing. I don’t think they planned for a comments file as large as we have….our WUWT community has a lot to say!
So, please bear with me as we finish this last task. Another notice will be posted here when we make the switch.
Advertisements
47 thoughts on “UPDATE: Move going slowly, but near complete”
I’m unsurprised. 🙂
Wonder if the embedded latex equations are causing problems.
Take your time; no rush. Opportunity to post totally unrelated comments. Like this recent CDC report (May, 2020) that “found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza”. Yet Fauci constantly runs his mouth about the virtue of face masks. Why does anyone listen to that clown who contradicts his own agency’s findings?
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
Oh my bad. Fauci’s head of the NIH, not CDC.
Thought this was interesting. From the same report:
Interesting how they contradict themselves. On one hand, there is no scientific evidence that face masks reduce transmission; on the other hand, their use seems to be encouraged because, in theory, they should reduce transmission. Why does anyone listen to these people?
It provides a virtue signal – like the Dr. Seuss characters with the little stars on their bellies.
Also, it gives all the people they’re scaring to death a perceived safety mechanism – sort of a progressive version of carrying a cross to ward off vampires.
Funny that those that crow the ‘science’ rely on such Old World superstition mechanisms for their crowd manipulation techniques.
I worked as a chemist in a previous “lifetime”. I still have two fitted respirators from the laboratory, and a bunch of brand-new filters. I think these would be great for preventing covid-19 inhalation, but there are no filters on the outlets. And if I wore one of those to a store, people would freak out.
If you really want to clear the aisles, come in wearing a PAPR.
https://safety.honeywell.com/en-us/products/by-category/respiratory-protection/powered-air-purifying-resp-papr/honeywell-north-pr500-series-front-mount-papr
Darth Vader, redivivus!
and then there is this ………………
FDA issues warning about 75 potentially dangerous hand sanitizer brands
The FDA has recalled 75 hand sanitizer brands saying they have tested positive for methanol. Found in antifreeze, it “can be toxic when absorbed through the skin.”
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol
I first became suspicious of Fauci when he remarked that handshaking is one of the weirdest traditions western societies have held on to through the centuries, and that we should get rid of said tradition. I get the encouragement to stop touching each other during a pandemic, but the outright commentary on a cultural tradition? That it should be stopped completely and entirely regardless of whether there’s a pandemic?
Medical advice is his wheelhouse, not soapboxing.
Did he have anything to say about other countries who touch faces as a normal greeting?
I read he jogs with a face mask. That’s pretty phobic and unhealthy.
This disease seems to really bring out peoples’ visceral fears and mental illnesses. The unstable nurse in this video was using a tape measure to gauge people’s social distancing at a beach.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1285281360521748480
His big mistake by far was betting human to human transmission was low. He said he thought that because virus was new to humans so it had not evolved to spread easily from human to human. I see where his logic is coming from but at the same time early banning of all international travelers into USA would have helped, the decisions were at least a month too late.
The Ontario (Canada) Ministry of Health says:
Face coverings will not protect you from getting COVID-19.
And they want to reserve N95 masks for healthcare workers, because, well, they need protection.
Yet they rattle on about how to wear a face covering:
https://www.ontario.ca/page/face-coverings-and-face-masks
No wonder people are confused and annoyed.
They don’t know if they work or not. Seems some studies show they do. I don’t see a problem with using them, seems there would be no harm.
PaulH
The face masks aren’t to keep YOU from getting infected. They are to prevent the unknowable pre-symptomatic and unknown asymptomatic carriers from dispersing their viri into the air around uninfected people. Although, just reducing the number of viri breathed in by 50% may help keep well people from having their immune systems overwhelmed.
Health care workers are around known carriers and have a much greater risk, hence the need for N95 masks. This is a probabilities game, not something with a binary outcome such as breathing in plutonium dust.
Had a similar issue myself a few times, my solution was to upload the dump to AWS and run an update on a copy running there, then pulled back the database. Completed the upload, transform and download before the target system was 1/4 way through last time I had to do this, killed the job and imported the new tables, bingo
I hate moving.
Rotors are supposed to move.
Try a little 3-in-1 oil to improve the experience.
Even elbow grease may be useful.
Anthony ==> Know its a massive task even with a huge tech and systems support.
Gawd! No WUWT is awful. It’s like giving up morning coffee!
Life begins after coffee!
In other news, Nuclear war started last evening with the worlds super-powers exchanging everything they got. Thankfully, there have been no reported causalities as of yet.
Moscow in flames, missiles heading towards New York. Film at 11.
H/T Kentucky Fried Movie.
Later found out that the nuke-fuses were made in China.
Keep rollin’ rollin’ rollin’
Though the bandwidth’s swollen
Keep them megabytes rollin’
Datahide
Move ’em on, head ’em up
Head ’em up, move ’em on
Move ’em on, head ’em up, datahide
Cut ’em out, ride ’em in
Ride ’em in, cut ’em out
Cut ’em out, ride ’em in, Datahide!
+42 Heeeyyyaaaaa! (sound of whip-snap).
Original Rawhide theme song. Brings back ancient memories:
https://youtu.be/3_rHrLHIeyI
Maybe a good time to cull some comments –
for example, search for “griff”, “loydo” then right-click DELETE ALL.
(Alternatively, save them all for a compilation post and call it “Inane Contributions”)
We need these people, at least for laughing, and, of course, nobody is useless, as bad examples
Let’s keep that in the “idle wish” department. We don’t need to become Skeptical (Non)Science.
That would be funny; however the responses to their nonsense would be gone as well and there’s some valuable comments in those responses that make it worthwhile to keep.
Noooo, got to keep their comments, they are on a par with the teachings of Ralph Wiggum:
“I’m a gulch”
“You smell like dead bunnies”
“This hamburger tastes hurty”
and the classic:
“I’m a fatality”
Such wisdom!
I’m a bit puzzled by the large ‘comment file’. I would have thought comments were kept in a database, such as open source Postgress or MySql. These products come with backup facilities which would make transferring content to another instance of the database straightforward. Been there, done that.
Don’t know, but WUWT is on wordpress, so its all integrated. What they are doing is move from a hosted version of wordpress to the wordpress service offering. Its not exactly the same as moving an instance of a database.
You can run wordpress on the hosting provider of your choice. You bring up an instance of wordpress on a host which you have rented. In this case you do all the managing, updates, all that stuff. This is what they were doing. However you can also just use wordpress the service offering, in which case wordpress takes care of all that stuff and all you do is configure your site with a template.
I can see why the wordpress tools might not be used to importing such a large volume of comments into their service.
At least this is how it was a few years back. I have not had any reason to check more recently. It was the difference then between wordpress.org and wordpress.com
Is it possible to have a separate place for posts, with their comments, which are more than, say, 3 years old, that can be accessed when required? And would that help?
While we’re waiting, the “Jeapardy” theme:
Oops, I meant “Jeopardy”, and I think I forgot the link:
Can’t see why there should be problems moving posts, the alarmists frequently move the (goal)posts with ease.
When you’re trying to get computers to do something like this, you have to throttle-down the bandwidth being forced to the system. I used to work an Electronic Warfare system that had to do a a big throttle down of what it was seeeing in the RF spectrum when it was at a new location and being started up.
I used to work with the ngineers who built it, one called the “Set Environment” process his “Cucumber Theory” on what would happen to the computers and their I/O ports and all the execution threads trying to work all at once to the database on such an enormous input.
He explained the Cucumber Theory to me as that fact that we can eat an entire cucumber in one sitting by slicing it piece by piece and steadily eating it. But, if you just try to shove the whole intact cucumber down your throat in one go, like some seagull swallowing a fish, the results will not be good.
Well, for sure, Anthony, you need to get the changeover correct, but can you please hurry up? I’m well into withdrawal symptoms and running low on special fruit juice. Thanks. ron
Maybe just load last 30 days of comments and they work in solution for the rest.
It’s like being deprived of mother’s milk.