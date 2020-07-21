UPDATE: Move going slowly, but near complete

Hello, just to update everyone. We have all of our posts moved, and we’ve run into a snag with importing comments. There’s so many, that the import engine keeps failing. I don’t think they planned for a comments file as large as we have….our WUWT community has a lot to say!

So, please bear with me as we finish this last task. Another notice will be posted here when we make the switch.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...