Watch #ICCC13 Climate Conference Live Stream Here

13TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Best Science, Winning Energy Policies -schedule and live video follows below.

JULY 25, 2019 TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL – WASHINGTON, DC

Join us on July 25 starting at 8 a.m. (ET) to watch every minute of the most-important climate conference of the year in the nation’s capital. Heartland’s agenda is to present the actual science and the latest climate data … and then talk about how that should shape sensible public policy. Conferences by climate alarmists do it the other way around.

The 13th International Conference on Climate Change will feature the courageous men and women who spoke the truth about climate change during the height of the global warming scare. Now, many of them are advising the new administration or joining it in senior positions. (Some of them are among the more than 200 speakers at Heartland’s previous 12 conferences.)

Keynotes stream video

Panels Keynote Stream

Breakfast Keynote 8AM EDT

This keynote session will feature an address by Dominik Kolorz, a Polish trade union activist, and the chairman of the board of the Śląsko-Dąbrowski Region of Polish Solidarity. The Heartland Institute will also present the Dauntless Purveyor of Climate Truth Award to Jay Lehr, Ph.D.09:30 – 10:45

Speakers: Nir Shaviv, Ph.D.; David Legates, Ph.D.; Roy Spencer, Ph.D.; H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D. (Moderator) This panel will cover: The science presented in Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels, the latest volume of peer-reviewed research by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC). Climate modeling vs. observed temperature data. The sun’s dominant influence on […]11:00 – 12:15

Speakers: Kevin Dayaratna, Ph.D., Roger Bezdek, Ph.D., Benjamin Zycher, Ph.D., Bette Grande (moderator). This panel will cover: The high cost of the Green New Deal and renewables; energy choice and economic prosperity; the societal benefits of fossil fuels.12:45 – 14:30

This keynote session will include speeches by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee; and Lord Christopher Monckton, former advisor to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and renowned mathematician published in peer-reviewed climate journals.14:00 – 15:15

Speakers: Craig Idso; Patrick Michaels; Anthony Watts; H. Sterling Burnett (moderator). This panel will cover: Doctored datasets vs. temperature reality; the real-world benefits of CO2 and a warmer climate; an international view of climate change alarmism and the United Nations.15:30 – 16:45

Speakers: Myron Ebell; Douglas Pollock; James Taylor; Tom Harris (moderator). This panel will cover: Political suicide of CO2 taxes, the Green New Deal, and renewable mandates; Trump’s climate victories and what comes next; winning arguments for skeptics of a human-caused climate catastrophe.17:00 – 18:15

This panel will discuss how fossil fuels are still very much a key part of the future of the world, and how America is leading the way.18:15 – 19:00

Join speakers and fellow attendees for a cocktail reception in the foyer outside the ballroom. Cash bar.19:00 – 21:00

This closing keynote will include a speech by Meteorolgist Joe Bastardi. Climate Change Awards will also be presented to Richard Lindzen, Patrick Michaels, and Tim Ball.

