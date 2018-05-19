They must really, really like golf. If it were me, I’d be doing anything else, like fleeing. This photo shows two golfers at Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park on May 15, 2018. While everyone else is looking at the spectacle of nature, this guy is playing through.
12 thoughts on “Photo of the week”
Life is a game, Golf is serious.
He probably wants to finish his round before the whole thing blows.
The photo makes it look a lot closed than it really is…..
Yeah, that’s actually one of my worm-burner tee shots two fairways over.
LOL….I was talking about the smoke
Depicts perfectly how I feel.about the catastrophe that is catastrophic anthropogenic climate change.
Keeping the golf courses free of volcanic ash.
#firstworldproblems
thanks to affordable energy, even island Hawaii is a paradise for those with the economic means.
There’s always geothermal power …
… it’s FREE, just needs some heat exchangers and turbines, you know: cheap stuff.
Golfers take their game seriously.
That’s a seriously big, deep divot behind him……
It’s OK, he’s wearing two pair of shorts.