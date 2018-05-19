Photo of the week

May 19, 2018

They must really, really like golf. If it were me, I’d be doing anything else, like fleeing. This photo shows two golfers at Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park on May 15, 2018. While everyone else is looking at the spectacle of nature, this guy is playing through.

Photo by : Mario Tama

12 thoughts on "Photo of the week

  4. Depicts perfectly how I feel.about the catastrophe that is catastrophic anthropogenic climate change.

    Reply

  5. Keeping the golf courses free of volcanic ash.
    #firstworldproblems

    thanks to affordable energy, even island Hawaii is a paradise for those with the economic means.

    Reply

