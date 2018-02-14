How a Descent into Climate Fanaticism Wrecked a Family

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
How does climate change obsession affect families? A NYT post about the Valve Turners provides an unexpected insight into the tragic consequences of what happens when someone truly believes in climate doomsday.
‘I’m Just More Afraid of Climate Change Than I Am of Prison’
How a group of five activists called the Valve Turners decided to fight global warming by doing whatever it takes.
By MICHELLE NIJHUISFEB. 13, 2018
On Oct. 11, 2016, Michael Foster and two companions rose before dawn, left their budget hotel in Grand Forks, N.D., and drove a white rental sedan toward the Canadian border, diligently minding the speed limit. The day was cold and overcast, and Foster, his diminutive frame wrapped in a down jacket, had prepared for a morning outdoors. As the driver, Sam Jessup, followed a succession of laser-straight farm roads through the sugar-beet fields, and a documentary filmmaker, Deia Schlosberg, recorded events from the back seat, Foster sat hunched in the passenger seat, mentally rehearsing his plan.
When Jessup pulled over next to a windbreak of cottonwood trees, Foster felt the seconds stretch and slow. For months, he’d imagined his next actions: He would get out of the car, put on a hard hat and safety vest, retrieve a pair of bolt cutters from the trunk and walk to the fenced enclosure about 100 feet away. He would snip the padlock that secured the gate and approach the blunt length of vertical pipe in the center of the enclosure — the stem of a shut-off valve for the 2,700-mile-long Keystone Pipeline, which carries crude oil from the tar sands of Alberta to refineries on the Texas coast. He would cut the chain on the steel wheel attached to the stem, and turn the wheel clockwise until it stopped.
Most of the Valve Turners say that their acute concern about climate change, and their decision to break the law because of it, have come with significant personal costs. Some have lost friends and partners, and all have found that “climate freakout people” are not popular at parties. Still, most have reached an accommodation with those who don’t share their alarm.
Foster has found such accommodations — with himself, with others — nearly impossible. When Foster committed himself to the climate movement, he also recruited his children, then 8 and 10, to march and speak alongside him. His older child, now a cleareyed 16-year-old, says that both siblings were initially happy to participate — in part because it gave them a chance to spend time with their father, whom they saw less and less of as his activism increased. But before long, they felt pressured. “When we would try to refuse, when we would say, ‘Hey, I’m tired,’ or ‘Hey, I have homework,’ or ‘Hey, I have school today,’ it would be: ‘Don’t you care about the planet? Don’t you care about the future?’ ” the older child explains. “That felt awful, because of course we cared, of course we wanted to do our part. But it felt like he was using our voices to spread his message.”
Foster was also determined that his household reduce its own carbon footprint. He tried to talk his family out of a Hawaiian vacation and other travel. He tried to talk them out of buying a Christmas tree and getting a cat. “Everything I do and don’t do today, to pollute or stop polluting, changes what lives and dies on the planet for the next 300 years — in a very specific, particular way,” he told me. “I can’t let myself off the hook.”
He couldn’t let his family off the hook either, and resentments deepened. “When people asked me how things were going, how I was doing, I’d say, ‘He’s doing important stuff, and it matters,’ ” says his ex-wife, Malinda, who asked that her last name and her children’s names not be used to protect her family’s privacy. “I’d also say, ‘I really respect Gandhi, but I wouldn’t want to be married to him.’ ” Both Malinda and her older child say they felt constantly judged, and frustrated, by Foster’s inflexibility. In 2014, Malinda filed for divorce, and his children said they no longer wanted to be part of his activism — or part of his life.
Malinda says the emotional scars Foster left are profound. “I think he believes he is doing what’s right, and he would be the first to say he’s doing this to protect his kids,” Malinda told me. “What’s tragic is that he’s traumatizing his kids’ present, and what good is the kids’ future without their present?” Things might have been different, Foster’s older child added, if he had presented climate change to his kids as something to be aware of, not something to fear. If he had responded to their occasional reluctance with understanding instead of anger. If he had listened. “When I hear someone mention climate change now, I just feel this overwhelming guilt,” Foster’s older child said. “I think, 27 trees. I’ve only planted 27 trees. I haven’t done enough. I have so much further to go.”
After his divorce, Foster, who had already closed up his private therapy practice to focus on climate activism, moved into a room in a house owned by two fellow activists. He now lives on less than $500 a month, usually traveling by bus, train or bicycle. While low-carbon living affords him some peace of mind, he can’t entirely eliminate his own impact on the climate, and he sometimes stands in the grocery store, wondering what he can possibly justify eating. He is not in regular contact with his family — a situation that clearly pains him deeply — and his voice still shakes when he talks about his children. “I am so sorry that I was not able to listen, or sit still enough, or be present with them enough so that they could share whatever they were feeling,” he says now. “I failed to stay close and safe, and be somebody they could count on, and that will always be my single greatest shame.”
If convicted, Foster has to serve the time for what he did. I’m not suggesting there should be any leniency because Foster messed up his own life. Any leniency would encourage other acts of eco-terrorism, with potentially tragic consequences. Ultimately Foster is responsible for his own actions.
But I’m also pointing the finger at the relentless ongoing climate propaganda effort by mainstream media, the unconscionable climate indoctrination which starts with primary school children, and works its savagery on young people at every stage of their emotional and mental development.
We’ll never know whether Foster would have led a normal life, if he hadn’t succumbed to climate negativity. But there is at least a possibility Foster’s kids would still have a relationship with their father, there is a chance that a needless and in my opinion heartbreaking family breakdown could have been averted, if Foster had not been subject to the relentless public climate propaganda, which in my opinion likely contributed to Foster embracing the twisted worldview of an eco-extremist.
One day people who churn out endless negative climate propaganda will have to face their public. Those with any sense of decency of conscience may even have to face themselves when they finally realise and fully appreciate the harm they have done, to anyone whose life and health is impacted by the fanaticism such climate negativity invites.
35 thoughts on “How a Descent into Climate Fanaticism Wrecked a Family”
I have a family member who regularly tries to convert me to alarmism. As I’m an expert on the subject and they have just read the odd article – I keep quiet because winning the argument is not worth wrecking relationships.
But you can ask the odd awkward question, and make them splutter (and perhaps think) for a while…
I will shortly be introduced to the Hon. Bob Brown, a recent leader of the Greens Party (Australia) at an exhibition put on by a close relative which he will open and speak about the wilderness subjects.
Have you or anyone else a question I could put to him that would be difficult to answer, without embarrassing my relative? My relative and I have long since agreed not to broach the subject of CAGW as otherwise we are close.
Apart from his criminal activity, his uncomfortable behaviour actually fits his beliefs. Cutting CO2 is horrible. His family have had a nasty window into what warmists want to inflict on all of us. Most warmists expect their government to wave a magic wand and come up with a perfect replacement to fossil fuels (without nuclear). Who thinks that’s going to happen? Perhaps if more warmists practiced what they preach, we’d be having that debate they tell us is over.
To all warmists I say ‘put your carbon where your mouth is’.
You might ask him why Tasmanian residents don’t benefit from the cheapest power in Australia!
Given that we have ubundant “green” energy due to the existing hydro infrastructure.*
Why does this “poor” state not gain any real advantage from it’s clean power?
*Given his rise to fame on the back of the successful blocking of Franklin river dam, something that I did and do support him on; this would be a particularly poignant question.
A neighbour is a school teacher and a strong believer in Global Warming / Climate change.
At a residents’ meeting in November the topic came up and I explained how I had initially accepted it when I was chairman of the environment committee on the County Council but in recent years had become a total sceptic because of looking into the science and the politics which started the IPCC and created the AGW/Climate Change scare .
I offered to send him a short note explaining why and what I was aware of – we had already covered the point that he is required to teach the global warming / climate change orthodoxy as it is part of the UK’s national curriculum.
He accepted and I prepared a short email note and started off by asking him to read it with an open and questioning mind – as any scientist should. To begin with I covered Strong and the IPCC with the statements about inventing a global scare to bring about a global government. Quotes from Edenhoffer and Figueres about climate change having nothing to do with the environment but was about the redistribution of wealth and to change the industrial economic model that had prevailed for the last 150 years. I did that deliberately to show the politics which lay behind what he had been told and was required to teach – in the UK there is a deep distrust of politicians and the politics.
I explained about the Roman Warm Period, Medieval Warm Period, Little Ice Age and how they were warmer than today with no CO2 from man. I covered the record high temperatures set in the 1890s and 1930s which have only recently been exceeded – but only by changing the original temperature records downwards. I explained about UHI and how it artificially distorts today’s ‘global’ temperatures upwards.
I gave him some links to a couple of highly relevant articles at WUWT and a similar number at Jo Nova along with links to temperature and CO2 level charts from paleo records. He replied that he was working his way through these I subsequently sent him just 3 further links over the next 7 weeks – nothing worse than bombarding someone, so kept it very minimal.
Last week he knocked on my door one evening and the first thing he told me was that I had ‘converted’ him into being highly sceptical about the global warming / climate change and he was reading more about it.
I find, and it may because of the age of my generation, that I meet nobody who believes in global warming / climate change. Few of my children’s friends – in their 20s and early 30s – seem to have any real belief in it despite being indoctrinated throughout their school years and generally are pretty uninterested in it.
Truth does win out in the end but sometimes it takes time to get there.
You should publish your note to your friend — maybe on WUWT?
Yes please. A copy of your note would be most usedful.
It is a crying shame that so much pain must be endured on the way to the ultimate victory by truth and reality.
Maybe tell him that when, year on year, the world stops harvesting bumper crops (due to benign weather comes into a lot of reports on bumper crops) you will give it some serious thought.
Funny how things are. Fanaticism in all it’s forms is bad. Fanatics do things like crash jets into tall buildings, they blow themselves up in mosques and churches, they shoot innocent people at rock concerts, they starve themselves, whip themselves, they vandalize or destroy other people’s property. The most ironic thing about the fanaticism is that the leaders of these movements and religions are not fanatics themselves. They are profiteers. While monks live in cells, eating brown bread and drinking water, priors are eating meat and drinking wine, bishops and cardinals are living in palaces. While young terrorists are putting on their suicide vests, their masters (whom they have never seen, and couldn’t name) are being whisked around in Maybachs. When activists like Mr Foster are cutting locks and vandalizing pipelines, and living on under $500 per month and doing without so as to minimize his carbon footprint, his masters are are flying around the world in Gulfstream jets, armored SUVs, and dividing their free time in the city homes in Washington, London, Paris, or Brussels, and their vacation homes on Fischer Island, Puerta Banus, or theoule sur mer.
>>Fanatacism…
Resulting in 2,000 deadly attacks, just in 2017. That is quite some achievement, for a philosophy based upon ‘peace’. (Well, that is what Blair and Obama said…).
https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
R
spot on. the fanatics are led by virtue signalers driven by dollar signs.
When we hear that the end of his life has come and he has learned that nothing he did mattered because he had been LIED to all his life… BREAK OUT THE BEER!
How can a cat cause global warming?
You have to look into the box.
Maybe he thinks cat turds are exothermic devices
Morons.
A full medical work up would likely find the cause of his mental problems and give him the tools to be more functional as a person. A trip to jail may get him that medical evaluation.
I just find it odd he drove a car to sabotage the pipeline. A true climate warrior would have walked.
This idiot, Foster, reminds Simone Weil who refused to eat in solidarity with the French who had been subjected by the Germans in WW2.
Somehow we are expected to admire such people.
I learned years ago that it is impossible to have a sensible conversation with a fanatic. No amount of logic, reason or facts will change a fanatic’s mind. A fanatic is incurable and the best solution is to keep them well away from normal people and stop them spreading their fanaticism to other gullible people.
Over half of the human population genuinely and honestly believe in the supernatural. This is who we are!
The article is well done, and accurate. Foster will be out in a year. Hopefully, prison time will cause him to reflect, realize his destructive obsession and hopefully become reconciled with his daughters. Seems like a nice, genuine, sincere, but gullible fellow. He had a similar experience with religion when he was young, but became disillusioned when he realized the preacher he was enthralled with was only interested in pumping the crowd for money. He also has a history of being lied to by people he trusted. Apparently, his grandmother who raised him told him that his father was a hero who got shot at a bar while defending someone. Only later as an adult did he find out from his mother that he was in his pickup truck at the bar with one of his students, and was shot by her jealous husband. Hopefully, he wakes up and realizes that he’s being lied to again..
I spoke with my niece’s fiance, who is a True Believer in human caused global warming. He is in possession of none of the facts, except that “the planet is warming dangerously, we’re causing it, and if we don’t do something immediately, we’re all gonna die!” (That is very nearly a verbatim quote)
When I suggested that perhaps he would like to investigate the underlying facts so that he could be sure that his opinions were based on reality and honestly held, he said, “I just want to believe.”
“I just want to believe “
There is a lot of truth in that simple statement. It says so many things on so many levels. He’s not alone. The problem is that there are many avenues to express that innate human desire, but science is not one of them.
The question I always ask and never get anything more useful than downcast eyes and foot shuffling is “why do you choose to believe something so negative, not to say unlikely given the history of the planet?”
Did he consider the carbon costs of a trial, eventual incarceration, etc. that his actions would trigger?
Mental instability takes many forms. He or his wife should have got him psychiatric help before the problem wrecked their lives. His wife and kids are now out of it and can work on rebuilding. It will be very hard on them when the truth about climate change gets exposed and they find out it was all for nothing.
Pragmatism (practical as opposed to idealistic) is a concept that many need to learn and practice.
Got to love that these loons drove to the site. And presumably flew there too.
Narcissism taken to a dangerous level.
It’s not about anything in particular with leftists. It’s all about the unrequited struggle for these tormented souls and as has been pointed out, they’re easily manipulated for the benefit of their virtue signalling masters.
I write frequently about the fr@ud of global warming hysteria but I only talk about it with a few very well-educated friends, when I discover something new or want to discuss an idea. It is a complex and interesting subject.
The danger of talking with everyone about any one subject, no matter how important it is to you, is that you tend to become viewed as the obsessed guy that nobody wants to be around. This is true for climate skeptics as well as climate activists.
Starting in 2002 I used to write articles for newspapers and journals on this subject, but now I usually just write here on wattsup. The problem with the newspapers is the feedback you get is usually uneducated, occasionally leads to threats, and almost never has any worthwhile content. Also the editors can mess with your work.
The other advantage of writing on a blog like wattsup is the occasional valuable feedback and insight you get from others.
Finally, the great thing about public writing is you get the damned idea off your chest and in print, delight your allies and annoy the hell out of your opponents. :-)
When someone actually destroys his family and commits criminal acts for “the cause”, he is seriously delusional and has lost his grounding – nothing is more important than taking care of your kids and your family.
They’re not afraid of prison because rarely do these eco terrorists go to prison, and if they do, they’re likely to only to do six months to a year in jail at most. It should be twenty years in prison for eco terrorists.